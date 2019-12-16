Camden Property Trust Gains From Positive Developments In The Multifamily Segment

Camden Property Trust (CPT) is engaged in the multifamily segment of residential REITs. As at the end of the third quarter, the REIT had 165 communities and 56,271 apartment homes in its portfolio. Camden Property Trust also has 7 development communities comprising 1,938 development apartment homes. The REIT holds a fairly diversified portfolio in terms of its geographic location. Washington, D.C., Metro and Houston happen to be two of its biggest markets with 16.7 percent and 11.1 percent contribution to its NOI, respectively. The REIT also owns interests in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Dallas and San Diego, among other markets. Collectively, Camden Property Trust covers 14 major markets across the country. All markets Camden Property Trust engages in exhibit some common traits such as high population growth, strong job potential and propensity towards renting homes instead of owning them.

The Industry Outlook

The analysis of the broader market is important for fully appreciating the scope for growth of Camden Property Trust stock. As the REIT is mainly invested in the multifamily segment, it is imperative to understand the dynamics of that particular strata of the market. One of the biggest growth drivers for the segment is growing propensity towards delaying home ownership by the younger population. Young adults are choosing to hit various life milestones such as marriage and having children at increasingly later ages, consequently leading to lower propensity to own houses.

The demand side for multifamily real estate is strong as people currently living with parents or roommates tend to move out at a certain stage. This stage generally coincides with them getting new jobs, thereby increasing their buying capacity. Improved economic conditions and increased job opportunities are further responsible for fuelling the demand in the multifamily segment. The general sentiment towards home ownership is also bearish due to sellers demanding higher down payments. The more stringent requirements regarding credit scores are also partly responsible for lower interest in home ownership.

Source: Company Website

On the supply side, it is expected that the segment may feel some crunch in the near future. The supply is likely to be constrained by increasing construction costs and stricter banking regulations. As demand keeps outstripping the supply side, Camden Property Trust can look forward to interesting times ahead.

Operational Performance Analysis

For the third quarter of the year, the REIT reported its earnings per diluted share at $0.44, up from $0.40 per diluted share for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Similarly, its FFO per diluted share also showed impressive growth from $1.20 per share to $1.29 per share. The adjusted FFO per diluted share for the third quarter was reported at $1.09 per share, up from $1.00 per share.

The strong performance for the third quarter prompted Camden Property Trust to boost its earnings guidance for the entire year. For the fourth quarter, the REIT expects its EPS to remain in the range of $0.37 and $0.41 per diluted share while for the entire year, the range is expected to be between $1.63 and $1.67 per share. For FFO, the range for the fourth quarter is given between $1.21 and $1.25 per share and for the entire year, it is $5.00 and $5.04 per share.

Source: Company Website

The REIT also follows the policy of efficient recycling of its capital where it carries out regular acquisitions and dispositions to ensure that the capital is channeled into markets with higher potential. This year so far the REIT has acquired two newly built apartment communities. The transactions were worth $218 million. The REIT initiated construction of two wholly-owned and one joint venture development project with the budgeted cost of $185 million and $38 million, respectively. Further, Camden Property Trust also acquired land for two future development projects. Overall, it may be surmised that the REIT has a well-planned strategy for the future along with a healthy development pipeline.

Source: Company Presentation

Apart from acquisitions and dispositions, the REIT also carries out repositioning programs which involve updating kitchen and bath areas and appliances. The program yields 10 percent cash on cash return and also results in approximately a $100 average rental rate increase. The REIT has completed over 30,000 apartment homes through this program. Currently, Camden Property Trust has the program running in four communities with 1,749 apartment homes with the budgeted tab of $65 million.

Balance Sheet & Investment Thesis

Camden Property Trust stock has gained over 17 percent this year so far. Apart from impressive capital growth, the REIT also has a solid track record of paying dividends. Its latest dividend was reported at $0.80 per share, taking its annual dividend payment to $3.2 per share, up from $3.08 per share it had paid in the previous year. Further, the REIT also has a dividend payout ratio of 63.15 percent which indicates the likelihood of the stability of the dividend. The stock has a robust dividend yield of over 3 percent, which combined with capital growth in the share markets presents a convincing case for investment.

The REIT also has strong balance sheet where its net debt to annualized adjusted EBITDA ratio stands at 3.9x, which is lower than industry average and thus indicates the robustness of the REIT’s balance sheet. Camden Property Trust also has a favorable debt maturities schedule where it does not have any redemption becoming due in this year and for the next two years. It also maintains strong liquidity through cash on hand and credit facilities. The REIT has unencumbered asset pool of nearly $14 billion, giving it a strong support. Further, Camden Property Trust also boasts of strong credit profile as it features A3 and A- credit rating from Moody’s and Fitch respectively. With strong macro environment and robust internal management, Camden Property Trust may prove to be a good addition to any long-term income-oriented portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.