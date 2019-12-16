Cytokinetics: Big Insider Buying By Beneficial Owner

We drop in on and provide an investment analysis on Cytokinetics in the paragraphs below.

Today, we look at a "Tier 4" biotech concern that has seen a considerable amount of recent insider buying by a beneficial owner. A signal that this volatile stock is undervalued? We take a stab at that question in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview

Cytokinetics (CYTK) is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco. The firm is focused on developing and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. Cytokinetics is developing several small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. The stock currently has an approximate $630 million market capitalization.

Insider Buying

In a half dozen separate transactions on December 10th and December 11th, a beneficial owner added a tad over $3 million to his existing holdings in the stock of Cytokinetics. This is the first insider buying I can find in this stock going back to August of 2015 when a director added under $100,000 to his holdings at approximately $6.50 a share. There have been scores of insider sells by myriad insiders since that last purchase.

Pipeline & Recent Events

In mid-September, the company presented Phase 1 data at the Heart Failure Society of America Annual Scientific Meeting in Philadelphia. The study results were around its compound CK-274 which is in development for the potential treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM. The data showed that CK-274 was safe and well-tolerated with no serious treatment-related adverse events observed. This presentation triggered several upward price target revisions from analysts (which is covered in the next section of this article). A Phase 2 study in this indication should commence shortly.

Source: Company Presentation

In addition to that Phase 2 trial commencing, there are a couple of other upcoming trial milestones for Cytokinetics. First, interim data from its Phase 3 GALACTIC-HF trial for acute heart failure around its compound omecamtiv mecarbil will be out sometime in the first quarter of 2020. This drug candidate is a novel cardiac myosin activator and is being developed in a collaboration deal with Amgen (AMGN). Enrollment for another Phase 3 trial METEORIC-HF is ongoing.

Source: Company Presentation

Finally, its compound reldesemtiv should have a Phase 3 trial initiate next for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS. This compound is being developed with partner Astellas Pharma (OTCPK:ALPMF).

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Support & Balance Sheet

Five analyst firms including Needham and Piper Jaffray have reissued Buy ratings on Cytokinetics since early September. Three of those ratings also contain healthy upward price target revisions. Price targets proffered over the past few months are clustered in the $20 to $30 a share range.

The company ended the third quarter with just over $165 million worth of cash and marketable securities on the balance sheet. It then raised an additional $120 million in early November by issuing convertible debt with a four percent annual interest rate and that is convertible at $10.55 a share.

Verdict

The company has several "shots on goal" and has formed some important strategic partnerships. Cytokinetics also has some potential trial catalysts on the horizon. The first insider buy in over four years should be marked as a positive especially given it was for over $3 million. Analyst support has improved in recent months as well.

Source: Company Presentation

That said, the company has been public for over a decade and still has not got a drug candidate over the "finish line" to approval and thus has a "10 Year Rule" red flag. Cytokinetics also has had a few trial failures in recent years. In addition, other than the one beneficial owner, insiders have frequent and consistent sellers of the stock over the years. Therefore, at best CYTK probably merits a "watch item" position at this time. Options are available against this equity so a buy-write strategy is feasible and that is probably how I would initiate a small initial position in Cytokinetics if I was to do so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CYTK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.