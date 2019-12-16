Dunkin' Brands: Over-Caffeinated Valuation

Lately the stock looks to be breaking down technically, and if it breaks below the 200-day moving average much longer, look out below.

Dunkin’ Brands (DNKN) has been breaking down since September, and if you are lucky enough to have had the longer-term gains on this company, it would be a good time to take profits off the table. Since January 2016, the stock has more than doubled, so it has certainly been a good investment. But with valuations creeping above 25x earnings, competition stronger than ever, and sales growth decelerating, it just doesn’t make much sense as a stock to own here. Dunkin’s 100% franchised model does allow it to grow EPS with only modest top-line growth, but the relatively lower sales growth leaves little room for upside – and plenty of downside if it misses on numbers. Dunkin’ is expected to report earnings on February 6, 2020.

While valuation remains extended, the technical movements in the stock are also troubling. The stock is clearly breaking down here and is just clinging on to its 200-day moving average, albeit barely. If it breaks below and cannot recover, there is plenty of downside with the 2018 lows of around $61 looking like the downside target area. With your upside limited given the unexciting earnings in the last few quarters, and the high of $82 only about 7-8% upside, this is a risk-return profile I wouldn’t recommend.

As I mentioned in the Lead-Lag report last week, Dunkin’s competitors are having much better success at this point in the game, and not helping out the investment case for Dunkin’. McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) is crushing the transition to higher technology ordering, despite some issues with management; Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is iconic and growing overseas, and Restaurant Brands (NYSE:QSR) is taking the breakfast game by storm (QSR is the owner of Burger King, Popeye’s, and Tim Hortons, among others). If Dunkin’ Brands cannot grow its same-store sales the way it needs to or get technologically advanced as fast as it should be, the company may be in trouble. Consensus estimates have SSS growing at 1.7% in 2020, but we think that is too generous and that consensus will come down. 1.7% doesn’t leave much room for error. With the holidays coming and going, are people going to Dunkin’ Donuts for their morning coffee, or are they going to stop at Starbucks before their holiday shopping? If they want some food in the morning, is the more health-conscious consumer going to grab a high sugar/calorie donut, or are they going to grab an Egg McMuffin? I know I am not going to be grabbing any Dunkin’ stock this holiday season, that is for sure.

Revenue growth over the years – slow, steady, and not a lot of room for error

Summing Up

There are some longer-term opportunities with this company, that is for sure. Dunkin’s U.S. growth could certainly improve, and the brand could be expanded more aggressively into the western half of the U.S. Currently, the company has very little penetration in those large western markets, and it plans to double its store count in the states to nearly 20,000 locations over time. That, of course, is much longer term – after it finishes concentrating on loyalty programs and moving to digital orders, improving operations, remodeling older stores, which is likely a good strategy near term. The stock itself just looks priced to perfection here, with not a lot of room for error. Given the uncertainties in the global macro state right now, give this stock a pass – consider bellwether McDonald’s, which gives you much more overseas exposure that is doing brilliant.



