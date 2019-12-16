U.K. Political Uncertainty Now Definitively Cleared

This has all been definitively cleared with the substantial Conservative victory. Markets have already reacted but there's more to come.

There was the possibility of a socialist Labour government and then the question of whether Brexit would happen at all and, if so, how.

The essential background

As I've been pointing out for some months now uncertainty is a pernicious killer of economies and thus market prices. It's as JM Keynes said: Business investment is the great variable component of GDP. Whether investment takes place is driven by the "animal spirits" of businessmen. When they face uncertainty - not just probability but genuine non-knowledge of the future - they won't invest. This is what tips an economy into recession, is what drives the entire business cycle.

The UK has had more than three years of Brexit uncertainty: whether it actually happen at all, let alone what the actual terms would be. Then, more recently, as it became obvious that there had to be an election there was: Well, who is going to win it? Would it be a Labour Party committed to another round of socialism or not?

We saw the effects of this time and again in the economic statistics recently.

The Conservative economic victory

It's entirely fine to think that perhaps the Tory Party shouldn't have won, or to decry the fact that it has. That's a political, not an investment, matter after all. But there's no doubt that they have won and done so resoundingly.

Their majority is 79, the best result since Maggie Thatcher's heyday in 1987. Labour's seat count is the worst since 1935.

This, obviously enough, puts the kibosh on the socialist ideas of renationalising the commanding heights of the economy. The utility companies, the rail franchises: They're just not going to be taken back into government ownership. This is not just true of the period until the next election. These ideas took such a drubbing that they're not going to be advanced by any political party that want's to be taken seriously for a decade or two to come.

That's thus one type of uncertainty dealt with. The other is Brexit. The Tories were the only people stating that we're going to go. Everyone else would have delayed again at best, allowed it to drag on for more years at worst. This is easily a sufficient majority that the prime minister of the day can push through any policy they wish. Given that the election campaign was run on the slogan "Let's Get Brexit Done" then that's what is going to happen.

Barring an asteroid strike on Downing Street - and even that would have to be with Boris inside it - we're leaving the EU in January.

So that's the second part of the uncertainty dealt with. Sure, there's still the third part: What, exactly, the trade terms are going to be. But two out of three, as the song said, isn't bad.

Note that all of this is entirely orthogonal to whether anyone thinks either a Tory government or Brexit are a good idea. That's not the point at all. Uncertainty damages an economy in and of itself. It is also cumulative, meaning that at some point any decision is better than continued uncertainty. I argue that we were already past that point. Even if Brexit is the wrong decision it is still better that it happen than that we have more years of not knowing.

The investor view

As I've been intimating here for months, the U.K. economy has done rather well in the face of that uncertainty headwind. Now that it is lifted I expect to see a return to substantial GDP growth. The UK has minimal inflation, very low levels of unemployment and a very high employment to population ratio. There just isn't any reason a rise in investment won't feed through into both good economic growth and also decent rises in real wages.

We should be on the verge of something akin to a boom, but a sustainable one. As I've also been saying here that means that we would want to be in British stocks, ones connected to the UK economy, rather than those merely listed in London.

At the Financial Times has reported this morning that has turned out to be true:

Still, equities like certainty, or an extra degree of certainty, which means that stocks with lots of exposure to the UK are on an absolute tear this morning. Here are the big winners in the FTSE All Share, via Hargreaves Lansdown: Virgin Money — 17.7 per centTaylor Wimpey — 14.8 per centStagecoach — 13.8 per centTullow Oil -- 13.4 per centBerkeley Group — 13.2 per centSavills — 12.8 per centBarratt Developments — 12.5 per centDFS — 12.1 per centGo Ahead Group -- 11.8 per centJust Group -- 11.4 per cent

With the exception of Tullow, which has its own issues, those are all UK focused, not just listed, stocks. The performance of those only listed in London has been much more muted, the FTSE 100 being up only 1.9% in comparison (at pixel time).

So, the earlier analysis turns out to be correct. Hurrah and people offering investment advice always will call attention to when they've got it right.

But what next? That's what we all really want to know. And my reading is that this is going to continue. Not that we're going to see similar bounces in these stocks every day. Rather, the UK economy is going to return to decent growth. That will, in turn, boost stocks that are operating in the domestic market. That means, largely, looking beyond the FTSE 100 and to an extent the 250. Or at least, being selective within them.

As I reported Goldman Sachs as saying, time to be in stocks in the British economy, not just stocks quoted or listed in Britain.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.