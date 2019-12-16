I Bonds Vs. TIPS: Look At The Facts, Choose I Bonds

Coming Thursday: The U.S. Treasury will reopen at five-year TIPS at auction. I advise you to avoid it.

In contrast, the real yield on a U.S. Series I Savings Bond has dropped just 30 basis points, making it the preferable investment.

Over the last year, real yields on shorter-term TIPS have dropped more than 100 basis points.

The U.S. Treasury will be offering $15 billion in a reopened five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Investment on Thursday. Over the last several years, this December TIPS auction has been one of the most attractive each year. Not this year, though.

Last year, on Dec. 17, I wrote an article declaring the upcoming Dec. 20, 2018, five-year TIPS reopening auction a "screaming buy." That auction - creating a four-year, four-month TIPS - ended up nabbing a real yield to maturity of 1.129%, the highest in nearly 10 years. The auction came one day after the Federal Reserve decided to raise its federal funds rate by 25 basis points to a range of 2.25% to 2.50%.

And then ... everything changed.

The U.S. became embroiled in trade wars around the world. The U.S. stock market dropped about 18% from September to December 2018. Foreign central banks began aggressive interest rate cuts, leading to negative nominal rates in many nations. And the U.S. Federal Reserve halted interest rate increases, opting instead to cut rates three times in 2019.

The result has been a remarkable drop in both real and nominal yields in 2019. Here's a look at changes in real (meaning "above inflation") yields for inflation-protected investments over the last 12 months:

I highlighted the U.S. Series I Savings Bond in that chart because its real yield, which is a fixed rate set by the U.S. Treasury, has dropped only 30 basis points in one year as compared with drops of 100+ basis points for shorter-term TIPS and 70+ for longer-term TIPS.

In "normal" times, an I Bond generally has a real yield about 50 to 75 basis points lower than a 10-year TIPS, and there are sound reasons for that. Now it has an 8-basis point advantage. That's significant, because the I Bond:

Has a flexible maturity. It can be redeemed after one year for a three-month interest penalty or after five years with no penalty. Or, if held, it will continue paying inflation-adjusted interest for 30 years.

It can be redeemed after one year for a three-month interest penalty or after five years with no penalty. Or, if held, it will continue paying inflation-adjusted interest for 30 years. Pays tax-deferred interest. No federal income tax is due until the I Bond is redeemed, a big advantage over a TIPS, where inflation accruals are taxed in the current year.

No federal income tax is due until the I Bond is redeemed, a big advantage over a TIPS, where inflation accruals are taxed in the current year. Has rock-solid deflation protection. Even in times of severe deflation, an I Bond will never lose any of its accumulated value. This isn't true for a TIPS, where accrued principal falls in reaction to a deflationary month.

Even in times of severe deflation, an I Bond will never lose any of its accumulated value. This isn't true for a TIPS, where accrued principal falls in reaction to a deflationary month. Is a simpler investment. I Bonds don't go up and down in "market" value. They simply pay inflation-adjusted interest, which accumulates and compounds over time. When you redeem them, you know exactly what you will receive. TIPS rise and fall with market swings until final maturity.

Consider this: An I Bond is directly comparable to a five-year TIPS, because the I Bond can be redeemed after five years with no penalty. And that brings us to Thursday's five-year TIPS reopening auction, which I think is fairly unattractive.

Scoping out this five-year TIPS reopening

It is CUSIP 912828YL8, a five-year TIPS that was created in an originating auction on October 17. At that time, it generated a real yield to maturity of 0.054% and its coupon rate was set at 0.125%, the lowest the Treasury will go. Buyers had to pay a premium of about $100.35 for about $100 of par value.

You can track the value of this TIPS, which trades on the secondary market, on Bloomberg's Current Yields page. As of Friday's close, it had a real yield of 0.02%, perilously close to negative. Its price now stands at $100.50 for $100 of par value, making it even more unattractive than back in October.

In addition, CUSIP 912828YL8 will carry an inflation index of 1.00297 on the settlement date of December 31, meaning investors will pay about 30 cents more per $100 of value, but will receive a matching amount of accrued principal.

Here is the trend in five-year real yields over the last year, falling sharply from last December's highs:

Now that the Federal Reserve has officially "paused" its program of gradual interest rate cuts, we may begin to see a slight rebound in real and nominal yields in 2020. But Fed Chairman Jerome Powell made clear last week that short-term yields are likely to remain stable through the November 2020 election.

In reaction, Jeffrey Gundlach, the famed bond investor, told CNBC last week that he expects U.S. inflation to rise to 2.5% over the next year, leading to the potential for higher longer-term interest rates.

When you hear that, that the Fed is cheer-leading inflation higher ... what that says is that the path of least resistance for the 10-year is higher until such time as the Fed manipulates it lower.

My reaction: This isn't the time to buy a five-year TIPS with a real yield of 0.02%.

Inflation breakeven rate

Big-money investors like Gundlach might be interested in this TIPS reopening, however, because it provides "cheap" inflation protection versus a nominal Treasury. As of Friday, a five-year nominal Treasury was yielding 1.60%, creating an inflation breakeven rate of about 1.58%. That means this TIPS would outperform a five-year nominal Treasury if inflation averages more than 1.58% over the next 4 years, 10 months.

That is a historically low breakeven rate, and remarkably low when you consider that U.S. inflation is currently running at 2.1% and has averaged 1.7% over the last 10 years of very subdued inflation. Here is the trend in the five-year inflation breakeven rate over the last year, showing how inflation expectations have perked up since October:

In conclusion: Look for alternatives

TIPS remain attractive, even at yields this low, for big investors who aren't interested in I Bonds (with a purchase cap of $10,000 per person per year) or five-year bank CDs (with insurance caps of $250,000). Inflation protection is cheap in December 2019, and I'd expect reasonably strong demand for this TIPS reopening at Thursday's auction.

But for small investors, it's a loser, down 100+ basis points in a year.

Steer your inflation-protected investments toward I Bonds, even if you've already purchased them to the limit in 2019. That 0.2% fixed rate will carry over into the new year - with a new purchase cap - and be available for investments through April 30, 2020.

Or, consider one- or five-year insured bank CDs, with yields as high as 2.15% for one-year CDs and 2.25% on five-year CDs. Those yields should provide a return that approaches or exceeds the rate of inflation, with no risk.

I'll be writing more about I Bonds in January, providing tips on purchases through 2020. And I will be posting the results of this five-year TIPS reopening auction after it closes at 1 p.m. Thursday.

In the meantime, here are results of all four- to five-year TIPS auctions back to 2014. This hasn't been a "great" time for TIPS investors, but investors have been able to grab substantially higher yields, at times, by being patient.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: David Enna is a financial journalist, not a financial adviser. He is not selling or profiting from any investment discussed. The investments he recommends can purchased through the Treasury or other providers without fees, commissions or carrying charges.