Dividend Increases: December 9-13, 2019

As a bonus, I include ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks.

One way to identify dividend growth stocks for further analysis is to monitor dividend increases. Companies that regularly increase their dividends show confidence in the potential growth of future earnings.

I look for dividend increase announcements for stocks in the Dividend Champions List [CCC list].

This week, 18 companies in the CCC list announced dividend increases, including three of the stocks I own. The table below presents a summary of these increases.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period.

Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr %Incr) indicates the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend.

Stocks I own in my portfolio are highlighted in yellow. Companies with market caps below $1B and stocks with yields below 1% are colored red. Dividend increases of at least 10% are colored green.

Broadcom (AVGO)

AVGO designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices for use in a variety of applications, including enterprise and data center networking, broadband access, telecommunication equipment, smartphones and base stations, data center servers and storage systems, factory automation, power generation, and alternative energy systems, and electronic displays. AVGO is based in San Jose, California.

On Dec 12, AVGO declared a quarterly dividend of $3.25 per share.

This is an increase of 22.6% from the prior dividend of $2.65.

Payable Dec 31, to shareholders of record on Dec 23; ex-div: Dec 20.

Zoetis (ZTS)

ZTS discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It markets its products to veterinarians, livestock producers, and retail outlets, as well as third-party veterinary distributors. ZTS was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

On Dec 11, ZTS declared a quarterly dividend of 20¢ per share.

This is an increase of 22.0% from the prior dividend of 16.40¢.

Payable Mar 3, to shareholders of record on Jan 17; ex-div: Jan 16.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC)

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, VAC develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Marriott Vacation Club Pulse, and The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brands. VAC is involved in financing consumer purchases of vacation ownership products.

On Dec 9, VAC declared a quarterly dividend of 54¢ per share.

This is an increase of 20.0% from the prior dividend of 45¢.

Payable Jan 6, to shareholders of record on Dec 23; ex-div: Dec 20.

J & J Snack Foods (JJSF)

JJSF manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarkets in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company sells its products through a network of food brokers and independent sales distributors; and a direct sales force. JJSF was founded in 1971 and is based in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

On Dec 9, JJSF declared a quarterly dividend of 57.5¢ per share.

This is an increase of 15.0% from the prior dividend of 50¢.

Payable Jan 7, to shareholders of record on Dec 20; ex-div: Dec 19.

Amgen (AMGN)

Based in Thousand Oaks, California, AMGN is a biotechnology company. The company discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of serious illnesses in the areas of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular disease, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. AMGN was founded in 1980.

On Dec 11, AMGN declared a quarterly dividend of $1.60 per share.

This is an increase of 10.3% from the prior dividend of $1.45.

Payable Mar 6, to shareholders of record on Feb 14; ex-div: Feb 13.

Enbridge (ENB)

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Calgary, Canada, ENB is an energy transportation and distribution company with operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates the world's longest crude oil and liquids pipeline system. ENB owns and operates Canada's largest natural gas distribution company.

On Dec 10, ENB declared a quarterly dividend of 61.22¢ per share (C$0.81).

This is an increase of 9.9% from the prior dividend of 55.71¢.

Payable Mar 1, to shareholders of record on Feb 14; ex-div: Feb 13.

WD-40 (WDFC)

Founded in 1953 and headquartered in San Diego, California, WDFC develops and sells multi-purpose maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products. WDFC sells its products through mass retail and home center stores, warehouse club stores, grocery stores, hardware stores, automotive parts outlets, sports retailers, independent bike dealers, online retailers, and industrial distributors and suppliers.

On Dec 10, WDFC declared a quarterly dividend of 67¢ per share.

This is an increase of 9.8% from the prior dividend of 61¢.

Payable Jan 31, to shareholders of record on Jan 17; ex-div: Jan 16.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)

FBHS, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. The company operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan, and Australia. FBHS was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

On Dec 10, FBHS declared a quarterly dividend of 24¢ per share.

This is an increase of 9.1% from the prior dividend of 22¢.

Payable Mar 18, to shareholders of record on Feb 28; ex-div: Feb 27.

American Tower (AMT)

AMT is a real estate investment trust that owns, develops, and operates multi-tenant communications sites across the globe. Customers include wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies, wireless data and data providers, government agencies, and municipalities. AMT was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

On Dec 12, AMT declared a quarterly dividend of $1.01 per share.

This is an increase of 6.3% from the prior dividend of 95¢.

Payable Jan 14, to shareholders of record on Dec 27; ex-div: Dec 26.

SEI Investments (SEIC)

Founded in 1968 and based in Oaks, Pennsylvania, SEIC provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. SEIC enables corporations, financial institutions, financial advisors and ultra-high-net-worth families to create and manage wealth by providing investment and investment-business solutions.

On Dec 9, SEIC declared a semi-annual dividend of 35¢ per share.

This is an increase of 6.1% from the prior dividend of 33¢.

Payable Jan 8, to shareholders of record on Dec 27; ex-div: Dec 26.

Pentair (PNR)

Based in Manchester, United Kingdom, PNR delivers industry-leading products, services, and solutions for its customers' diverse needs in water and other fluids, thermal management and equipment protection. It serves a wide range of industries, including Energy, Food & Beverage, Industrial, Infrastructure and Residential & Commercial. The company employs approximately 30,000 people worldwide. PNR was founded in 1966.

On Dec 9, PNR declared a quarterly dividend of 19¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.6% from the prior dividend of 18¢.

Payable Feb 7, to shareholders of record on Jan 24; ex-div: Jan 23.

AES (AES)

AES is a diversified power generation and utility company with operations in the United States, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean, Chile, Columbia, Argentina, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company uses a range of fuels to generate electricity, including non-renewable and renewable sources. AES was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

On Dec 9, AES declared a quarterly dividend of 14.33¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.0% from the prior dividend of 13.65¢.

Payable Feb 14, to shareholders of record on Jan 31; ex-div: Jan 30.

Kennedy-Wilson (KW)

KW is a global real estate investment and services company. The company owns, operates and invests in real estate, primarily multifamily and commercial properties in the western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. KW was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

On Dec 12, KW declared a quarterly dividend of 22¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.8% from the prior dividend of 21¢.

Payable Jan 2, to shareholders of record on Dec 27; ex-div: Dec 26.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

Founded in 1977 and based in Memphis, Tennessee, MAA is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that focuses on the acquisition, selective development, redevelopment, and management of multifamily homes throughout the Southeastern and Southwestern regions of the United States. MAA has an ownership interest in more than 100,000 operating apartment homes in the United States.

On Dec 10, MAA declared a quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share.

This is an increase of 4.2% from the prior dividend of 96¢.

Payable Jan 31, to shareholders of record on Jan 15; ex-div: Jan 14.

Edison International (EIX)

EIX is the parent company of Southern California Edison. The company generates and distributes electricity and provides energy services and technologies, including renewable energy, in the United States. The company generates electricity from hydroelectric, diesel, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. EIX was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Rosemead, California.

On Dec 12, EIX declared a quarterly dividend of 63.75¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.1% from the prior dividend of 61.25¢.

Payable Jan 31, to shareholders of record on Dec 31; ex-div: Dec 30.

Franklin Resources (BEN)

BEN is a global investment management company operating as Franklin Templeton Investments. The company provides investment management and related services to retail, institutional, and high net-worth clients in jurisdictions around the world. BEN was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.

On Dec 10, BEN declared a quarterly dividend of 27¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.8% from the prior dividend of 26¢.

Payable Jan 10, to shareholders of record on Dec 31; ex-div: Dec 30.

CubeSmart (CUBE)

CUBE is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust whose operations are conducted solely through CubeSmart, LP, and its subsidiaries. The company focuses on the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and development of self-storage facilities in the United States. CUBE was founded in July 2004 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

On Dec 12, CUBE declared a quarterly dividend of 33¢ per share.

This is an increase of 3.1% from the prior dividend of 32¢.

Payable Jan 15, to shareholders of record on Jan 1; ex-div: Dec 31.

Realty Income (O)

Known as The Monthly Dividend Company®, O is an equity REIT that invests in commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company earns income from more than 5,000 properties under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants. O was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

On Dec 10, O declared a monthly dividend of 22.75¢ per share.

This is an increase of 0.2% from the prior dividend of 22.70¢.

Payable Jan 15, to shareholders of record on Jan 1; ex-div: Dec 31.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, AVGO, AMGN, and WDFC.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

AVGO's price line [black] is below the primary valuation line [orange] and above the stock's normal P/E ratio [blue]. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in AVGO in October 2009 would have returned 36% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

AMGN's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in AMGN in January 2010 would have returned 16.8% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

WDFC's price line is above the primary valuation line and above the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in WDFC in September 2009 would have returned 22.1% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: December 17-30, 2019

Company Ticker Yield Recent Price Yrs 5-Yr DGR Next Div. Ex-Div Date Pay- able Date Agilent Technologies A 0.86% $83.71 9 12.60% 0.18 12/30 01/22 Aaron's AAN 0.27% $58.79 17 12.00% 0.04 12/18 01/06 Agree Realty ADC 3.42% $68.41 7 5.40% 0.585 12/19 01/03 Armada Hoffler Properties AHH 4.55% $18.47 7 37.60% 0.21 12/20 01/02 Acadia Realty Trust AKR 4.55% $25.47 7 5.90% 0.29 12/30 01/15 Air Lease AL 1.27% $47.20 8 39.80% 0.15 12/19 01/06 American Tower AMT 1.90% $212.52 9 22.30% 1.01 12/26 01/14 Alexandria Real Estate Equities ARE 2.63% $156.47 9 8.00% 1.03 12/30 01/15 AvalonBay Communities AVB 2.91% $208.64 8 6.90% 1.52 12/30 01/15 Broadcom AVGO 4.12% $315.42 9 55.10% 3.25 12/20 12/31 Axis Capital AXS 2.78% $58.90 17 9.30% 0.41 12/30 01/15 BancFirst BANF 2.09% $61.13 26 9.50% 0.32 12/30 01/15 Franklin Resources BEN 4.16% $25.99 39 18.70% 0.27 12/30 01/10 B&G Foods BGS 11.38% $16.70 8 9.60% 0.475 12/30 01/30 Chubb CB 1.94% $154.64 26 7.60% 0.75 12/19 01/10 Cincinnati Financial CINF 2.12% $105.45 59 4.90% 0.56 12/18 01/15 CoreSite Realty COR 4.39% $111.10 10 30.10% 1.22 12/30 01/15 Dillard's DDS 0.87% $68.90 9 13.80% 0.15 12/30 02/03 Douglas Emmett DEI 2.64% $42.39 9 6.80% 0.28 12/30 01/15 Danaher DHR 0.46% $148.52 6 60.90% 0.17 12/26 01/31 Amdocs DOX 1.62% $70.57 8 13.30% 0.285 12/30 01/24 EastGroup Properties EGP 2.26% $132.51 8 4.30% 0.75 12/27 01/15 Edison International EIX 3.52% $72.69 16 12.40% 0.64 12/30 01/31 Equity Lifestyle Properties ELS 1.75% $69.85 15 17.20% 0.3063 12/26 01/10 Eversource Energy ES 2.63% $81.34 21 6.60% 0.535 12/19 12/31 Flexsteel Industries FLXS 4.39% $20.03 8 8.00% 0.22 12/19 01/06 First Midwest Bancorp FMBI 2.46% $22.79 7 33.90% 0.14 12/19 01/07 First Industrial Realty Trust FR 2.25% $40.80 7 59.00% 0.23 12/30 01/21 FirstService FSV 0.66% $91.46 5 N/A 0.15 12/30 01/08 Getty Realty GTY 4.54% $32.59 8 12.00% 0.37 12/24 01/09 Huntington Bancshares HBAN 3.91% $15.35 9 21.20% 0.15 12/17 01/02 Hackett HCKT 2.32% $15.49 6 26.20% 0.18 12/19 01/07 Humana HUM 0.62% $353.13 9 12.40% 0.55 12/30 01/31 International Flavors & Fragrances IFF 2.24% $133.98 17 14.70% 0.75 12/26 01/07 Independent Bank INDB 2.08% $84.52 9 10.90% 0.44 12/27 01/10 Inter Parfums IPAR 1.84% $71.72 11 13.80% 0.33 12/30 01/15 Illinois Tool Works ITW 2.41% $177.27 45 16.40% 1.07 12/30 01/15 J & J Snack Foods JJSF 1.25% $185.03 15 23.00% 0.58 12/19 01/07 Kimball International KBAL 1.75% $20.56 5 7.70% 0.09 12/19 01/15 Kite Realty Group Trust KRG 7.03% $18.06 5 5.80% 0.3175 12/19 12/27 Kansas City Southern KSU 1.06% $151.44 8 11.40% 0.4 12/30 01/22 Kennedy-Wilson KW 3.97% $22.14 9 23.90% 0.22 12/26 01/02 Gladstone Land LAND 4.16% $12.86 5 -18.60% 0.0446 12/18 12/31 Lincoln Electric LECO 2.08% $94.25 25 14.30% 0.49 12/30 01/15 Legg Mason LM 4.47% $35.81 9 19.90% 0.4 12/23 01/20 Main Street Capital MAIN 5.69% $43.20 9 4.30% 0.205 12/27 01/15 Mondelez International MDLZ 2.14% $53.24 8 11.20% 0.285 12/30 01/14 Medtronic MDT 1.90% $113.52 42 12.20% 0.54 12/26 01/17 McCormick MKC 1.48% $167.50 33 8.90% 0.62 12/30 01/13 Altria MO 6.70% $50.16 50 9.70% 0.84 12/24 01/10 Vail Resorts MTN 2.90% $242.89 9 46.50% 1.76 12/24 01/09 Nordson NDSN 0.94% $161.52 56 14.70% 0.38 12/19 01/07 National Fuel Gas NFG 3.75% $46.37 49 2.60% 0.435 12/30 01/15 National Healthcare NHC 2.39% $86.95 16 9.60% 0.52 12/30 02/03 National Health Investors NHI 5.34% $78.66 17 6.90% 1.05 12/30 01/31 New Jersey Resources NJR 2.87% $43.55 24 6.50% 0.3125 12/18 01/02 Northrim BanCorp NRIM 3.35% $39.37 10 9.80% 0.33 12/18 12/27 Omnicom OMC 3.17% $82.04 10 9.90% 0.65 12/19 01/09 Paccar PCAR 1.56% $82.01 9 6.40% 0.32 12/19 01/08 Packaging Corp Of America PKG 2.85% $111.04 8 15.80% 0.79 12/19 01/15 Prologis PLD 2.39% $88.54 6 11.40% 0.53 12/18 12/31 Douglas Dynamics PLOW 2.02% $53.85 10 4.90% 0.2725 12/19 12/31 Philip Morris International PM 5.53% $84.67 12 4.80% 1.17 12/18 01/10 Portland General Electric POR 2.82% $54.68 14 5.20% 0.385 12/24 01/15 QTS Realty Trust QTS 3.43% $51.30 6 N/A 0.44 12/19 01/07 Regal Beloit RBC 1.44% $83.16 15 6.70% 0.3 12/26 01/10 Republic Bancorp RBCAA 2.18% $48.34 21 6.80% 0.264 12/19 01/17 Royal Caribbean Cruises RCL 2.48% $125.64 9 32.60% 0.78 12/19 01/06 Rexford Industrial Realty REXR 1.63% $45.42 6 24.40% 0.185 12/30 01/15 Ryman Hospitality Properties RHP 4.23% $85.01 7 17.40% 0.9 12/30 01/15 SEI Investments SEIC 1.06% $65.80 28 11.40% 0.35 12/26 01/08 Synovus Financial SNV 3.09% $38.81 6 86.40% 0.3 12/18 01/02 Sempra Energy SRE 2.60% $148.78 16 7.10% 0.9675 12/27 01/15 STAG Industrial STAG 4.72% $30.33 9 3.90% 0.1192 12/30 01/15 Steel Dynamics STLD 2.77% $34.68 9 10.80% 0.24 12/30 01/10 Stryker SYK 1.14% $202.93 26 12.10% 0.58 12/30 01/31 Thor Industries THO 2.32% $68.84 10 14.30% 0.4 12/24 01/10 Tiffany TIF 1.74% $133.70 17 9.70% 0.58 12/19 01/10 Townebank TOWN 2.54% $28.30 8 10.20% 0.18 12/27 01/10 Tootsie Roll Industries TR 1.03% $34.97 52 6.10% 0.09 12/19 01/02 Terreno Realty TRNO 1.99% $54.17 9 12.50% 0.27 12/30 01/14 Toro TTC 1.23% $81.16 10 23.40% 0.25 12/24 01/09 Universal Health Realty Income Trust UHT 2.38% $115.19 34 1.50% 0.685 12/17 12/31 Marriott Vacations Worldwide VAC 1.71% $126.25 6 N/A 0.54 12/20 01/06 Willis Towers Watson WLTW 1.30% $200.04 8 16.00% 0.65 12/30 01/15 Xcel Energy XEL 2.60% $62.26 16 6.40% 0.405 12/24 01/20 Dentsply Sirona XRAY 0.71% $56.38 8 7.60% 0.1 12/26 01/10 York Water YORW 1.60% $44.96 22 3.80% 0.1802 12/30 01/15

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO, AMGN, O. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.