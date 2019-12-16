Vanguard Information Technology ETF: Momentum Continues

The stock market is filled with individuals who know the price of everything, but the value of nothing. – Philip Fisher

When taking a look at the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT), there is a lot to like at the moment, and I think we’re breaking out to new highs throughout 2020. As I mentioned in the Lead-Lag report last week, it will obviously come with risk. But the opportunity is there for the taking. Taking a look at the breakdown of the holding from a sector perspective, you have a number of high-margin sectors that are benefiting from the generational shift to technology. According to the Vanguard website, the top sectors by weight are Systems Software (20.1%), Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals (19.3%), Data Processing & Outsourced Services (16.7%), Semiconductors (15.3%) and Application Software (11%). That is pretty diversified across the technology industry, and definitely deserves attention for your portfolio. A look at the top 10 holdings has a number of names that are attractive, bellweathers of technology with strong economic moats surrounding. Making up about 56.4% of the portfolio are Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Visa (V), Intel (INTC), Mastercard (MA), Cisco Systems (CSCO), Adobe (ADBE), Oracle (ORCL), Salesforce.com (CRM), and International Business Machines (IBM). Those names alone give you exposure to a number of mature, dividend-paying tech companies alongside some higher-growth, high-beta names, which is the type of portfolio I would recommend at this late-stage bull market run.

High Valuation? Not to worry

Many will cite the concern with valuation at these levels, which is sitting around 25.5 P/E. In fact, according to Bespoke Investment Management, the P/E ratio was the highest for the technology sector for the past 10 years, which warrants attention. The overall market P/E is elevated at this moment, however, and technology deserves a premium given the higher trajected growth profiles of many of the companies. While the metric is elevated for the last 10 years, it is well below its historical highs, and quite reasonable in my estimation. I included Bespoke’s chart below looking at the last 25 years for reference. With the massive change in tech companies into earnings monsters, like with Alphabet (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (FB) continually pushing out amazing numbers, today’s tech sector looks nothing like the late 90s' tech bubble when you and your cousin could throw .com on the end of any word and be given premium valuations. There is still room for expansion here on the price side, while earnings continue to grow.

Source: Bespoke Investment Group

Technical Set-up

Not much to argue with here, the technical set up of VGT looks fantastic right now. In the last year, it was able to hold resistance levels around the 205-220 all the while putting in higher lows, and higher highs. It really broke through to the upside in November, surging up to the 235 level before a quick consolidation. Thankfully, that gap closed in a matter of days in December, and we are currently sitting on brand new highs. Don’t be afraid of new highs in ETFs like this one – new highs beget new highs in the tech sector, and we are not in a feverish state yet.

In Summary

We’ve had a major breakthrough in the U.S./China trade talks recently, which a large number of these companies have significant exposure to (just look at China sales for Apple and Intel, for example). In addition, a couple of major financial tech companies like Visa and Mastercard are just licking their chops waiting to break into the Chinese financial sector. That is something that may be on the plate at some point with these discussions, as it has been mentioned. Not to mention that in a late-stage bull market, which we think we are in right now, tech companies tend to surge before any capitulation. This current rally could just be getting started.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the "Follow" button above!



How To Avoid the Most Common Trading Mistakes Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it’s too late. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.