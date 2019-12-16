Management Reiterates The Antero Midstream Bargain Story

For what had to be a repeat question asked of management many times, the Antero Midstream (AM) management basically reiterated that the dividend was not going to be cut. The press release stated that the dividend coverage had already increased to 1.10 times. The idling of the water processing plant (and the subsequent non-cash impairment charge) has now released some more cash flow for the future. Management has already purchased $25 million of stock and that has reduced the future distribution. Finally, the capital budget next year is decreasing significantly. All of this plus the increasing cash flow from previously completed projects will allow Antero Midstream to maintain the distribution.

Not only that but also the distribution coverage is projected to grow to the 1.3 times area (roughly) in the next fiscal year. Management did announce a change of plans from steadily increasing the distribution to stock repurchases until the market valuation becomes less compelling. Those plans increase the safety of the current distribution still more. Plus the conference call noted that the stock repurchases cannot add to leverage. Therefore management will only use free cash flow or leftover cash flow for stock repurchases. The initial amount mentioned by management was $100 million. Of that amount, about one quarter was spent as of the latest third-quarter report.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website December 14, 2019

Given the market cap of the stock shown above, this stock repurchase program has the potential to eliminate about 10% of the stock value shown above if the price remains in the area shown. The return on those repurchases is mouthwatering enough to materially increase free cash flow.

The best part of the program is that distribution coverage will continue to increase but management is going to handle that increase through stock buybacks. That process would allow for a significant increase in cash available to reinvest in the business once gas prices begin their inevitable cyclical recovery. Clearly this management is thinking ahead.

The total program will demonstrate how irrational the worries of Mr. Market are about a distribution cut. As management pointed out several times over the last year, the partnership debt leverage of 3.3 and a distribution coverage of 1.1 that is growing soon to 1.3 are not requirements for cutting the distribution. If anything, that type of scenario should have Mr. Market pricing in a distribution increase.

But Mr. Market is so worried about the prospects of Antero Resources (AR) that he is not even thinking about the financial strength of the midstream company. That is one of the reasons that management spent so much time on the cost-cutting progress of Antero Resources. As management admitted and the press release of Antero Resources showed, the margin was cut nearly in half.

But Antero Resources has the safety cushion of the Antero Midstream distributions. Antero Resources will also benefit in the future from the Antero Midstream stock repurchase program in the form of faster dividend growth (when that dividend growth resumes). Much has been made of the dire prospects of natural gas and associated products. This is typical at market bottoms. However, Mr. Market has vastly underestimated the value of a cushion provided by the Antero Midstream distributions. That reduces the exposure of Antero Resources to the volatility of product pricing at the low end of the market.

Antero Resources' Actions

Antero Resources announced the intent to sell some assets to raise up to $1 billion. Management further announced more actions to cut the cost of production further. This enables management to keep up with the latest industry innovations for the basins in which the company operates.

Commodity companies often operate to restore profitability in the current environment. Management appears to be doing just that. Now whether or not they succeed is the opinion of the individual investor. But it is not unusual for a commodity type company to be equally profitable under a variety of industry conditions. Hostile conditions that produce industry losses do not last simply because if "no one" can make money, then investment will decrease until suitable profits arise. The actual adjustment process can be very messy. But generally the economic theory works over time.

Source: Antero Resources Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Report

Mr. Market should be looking at the above reduction in field activity as a result of the lower gas pricing. Weak oil pricing is also leading to a decrease in oil production in places like the Permian that produce gas as an incremental product. That means the supply of gas will be reduced in addition to the lack of activity in dry gas basins (the primary source of natural gas).

As usual, this reduction took some time to come about because each individual producer figures to benefit from increasing production that harms industry pricing overall. At least in the United States, industry cooperation to limit production is illegal. Therefore the cyclical drop in activity shown above takes time to appear.

What is clear is that the reduction of future supplies will now happen as the rig count continues to lower. Pure dry natural gas producers are usually the most affected in this situation because they have less (if any) value added products to sell to overcome the lower natural gas prices. Those are the companies that are generally cutting production back the most.

Antero Midstream management pointed out that it does not service the dry gas acreage of Antero Resources. Therefore, the partnership prospects generally run a little better than the overall forecast for Antero Resources. This is because Antero Resources will probably do minimal, if any dry gas drilling. Instead the company will concentrate on the liquids rich acreage to continue to maintain its margin advantage over many in the industry.

This serves as a warning to the market that the dry gas company margins are in more danger than may be apparent. Otherwise the dry gas producers would not be stampeding to liquids rich acreage (despite the perceived higher production costs). The liquids rich acreage provides some protection from the dry gas volatility. This is the second advantage that Antero Resources has over many producers. Far more important than extra costs is the resulting larger margin per BOE which this author has shown many times in a separate slide in previous articles. The larger margin can lead to a very different breakeven analysis than might be perceived by the average investor looking through all the public reports and filings.

Summary

Antero Midstream did take a hit for idling the water facility. Fortunately it was a non-cash hit caused by a change in water use strategy. Reinjecting the water into the ground is by far the cheapest way to dispose of used water. Evidently there is now more industry certainty about this procedure than there was when the water processing plant was built. There is also a use for some of the water from wells that are cleaning up. Reusing water is a brand new innovation that was not around at the time the planning for the water plant was underway.

Times change and Antero Midstream has responded accordingly.

Source: Antero Midstream Third-Quarter 2019 Earnings Slide Presentation

In the meantime, any partnership that can display numbers like the ones shown above is clearly experiencing healthy growth. Any worries of a distribution cut are simply not backed by any logical research.

Source: Antero Midstream Third-Quarter 2019 Earnings Slide Presentation

Guidance did drop some to account for slower future growth. However, this was one of the fastest growing partnerships in the country. Antero Midstream often grew results in excess of 20% annually without continuous trips to the capital market to sell more shares.

Summary

The partnership should grow about 10% annually in the future. That will no longer be the fastest growth in the United States. But when that growth is combined with the approximately 20% yield (from the latest presentation, the target distribution is $1.23), this investment promises an above rate of total return that far exceeds the average investment without the exploration risk.

The primary customer, Antero Resources has a financial strength rating that is just below investment grade. Even if that were to be downgraded, the financial strength rating would still be very likely to enable the company to survive the current downturn.

Antero Resources now has a solid plan to return to growth. The latest announcement should reassure the market as to the future of the primary customer of the partnership. Antero Midstream is taking advantage of the low stock price by repurchasing shares. That alone will free up significant cash flow and increase the distribution coverage. The financial leverage is very low, so the partnership has a lot of options in the future to grow or acquire.

Now that the rig count and completion crews are decreasing for the mainly gas producers, there is very good likelihood that gas prices will strengthen within a year or so. The recent announcement of a Chevron (CVX) charge, combined with the expectation of more industry wide impairment charges, should hasten the rationalization process of supply to demand. There is a risk that a recession would delay the recovery. But it would not prevent the recovery.

This is one of the financially stronger companies in the industry that also has above-average margins. The distributions from Antero Midstream also lower the gas company risk compared to many competitors. Therefore Antero Midstream itself is not as risky as the distribution percentage would indicate. The stock buybacks and low partnership debt leverage are another indication of safety.

This partnership can be considered for investment by a wide variety of investors. The low stock price mitigates the risk of further principal loss as does the high distribution and low debt leverage. "Buy straw hats in January" applies here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AM, AR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclosure: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.