Updating The Profits Outlook

CBO estimates of federal outlays are constrained by current law assumptions. CBO must assume that future federal spending will be constrained by the provisions of current law, including the sequester provisions that have been suspended in past budgets.

With the bulk of S&P 500 (SPY) companies having reported earnings for 2019, estimates for earnings per share on a bottom-up basis are about $158.5 per share. This represents a 4.6% increase over the 2018 level of $151.6 and is 27.3% above the 2017 level of $124.5. The performance also exceeds what had initially been a consensus for about flat earnings in 2019. There is universal agreement that the tax cut which was enacted in late 2017 and effective in 2018 significantly boosted profits in that year by somewhere between 7% and 10.3% according to most estimates. It should be noted that the direct impact of the tax cut is not the only impact. For example, some companies used the increased cash that was received as a result of the lower tax rate to buy back shares, lessening the share count and thus boosting the company's earnings per share, everything else constant.

S&P bottom-up net after-tax operating earnings exclude the effect of such items as mergers and acquisitions, financing, layoffs and unusual items. So theoretically at least, operating earnings would be more closely related to macroeconomic variables than would reported earnings. Tax law changes and reductions in the number of shares outstanding are not considered extraordinary items.

Since our last profits update in March 2019 we have re-estimated our models with the latest available data. Specifically, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) baseline data used as inputs in our models were updated in August 2019. You will recall that for the market multiple, we deploy the rate on the Treasury ten-year and a forward-looking ratio of federal government spending to GDP. Both are inversely correlated to the multiple. Operating profits are explained by nominal and real GDP and unit labor cost. The two former variables are directly related to profits while the latter is inversely related to profits.

In August 2019, CBO projected that federal outlays would be 20.8% of GDP in 2019 with further increases through 2028. The actual 2018 figure was 20.3% and CBO is now predicting increases to 21% in 2020 and 2021, steadily increasing to 23.1% by 2028. Given the recent record, a second term Trump administration would be unlikely to propose reductions in this ratio while positions being taken by the current field of Democratic candidates would most certainly imply an increase in this ratio.

Of course, CBO estimates of federal outlays are constrained by current law assumptions. And as noted in past report on the budget outlook, Congressional Budget Office Versus Office Of Management And Budget, CBO must assume that future federal spending will be constrained by the provisions of current law. One unrealistic provision has proven to be the sequester rules, which are designed to significantly constrain discretionary spending after 2020 and result in significant reductions in real spending for both defense and nondefense discretionary spending programs. A more reasonable assumption might be that these will rise with inflation, and this may be considered overly optimistic. The sequester rules that were in effect beginning in 2013 have been abused in the past few years but they have not been repealed. Thus, current law spending projections must assume the sequester rules will be effective.

In addition to unrealistic assumptions regarding discretionary spending, current law calls for the expiration of various mandatory spending programs that are very likely to be extended rather than allowed to expire. These include mandatory spending programs whose expiration would not be acceptable politically.

As would be expected, models based on GDP and unit labor cost underestimated S&P earnings in 2018. After-tax profits were boosted by the tax cuts and share buybacks. Additionally, higher oil prices in 2018 may have increased profits for some S&P firms in the energy sector and possibly higher interest rates last year likely boosted profits for some financial companies. The tax cut and likely additional share buybacks very likely carried over to 2019 and even 2020, providing support to profits per share.

In the attached table we present three alternative scenarios for the economy in 2020 and the model forecasts for the market multiple and the S&P 500 index. The actual year-end multiple for the index was 16.5 which was lower than that predicted by our model. For 2019, the likely market multiple of 19+ will be higher than our model expectation but the two years combined are very accurate. For profits, our expectation for earnings was pretty accurate for 2018 and it will likely be somewhat higher than the consensus 2019 expectation of about $158 per share.

The first two scenarios are reasonably consistent with the consensus macroeconomic forecast for 2020. It is expected to be a pretty solid year for the economy with controllable interest rates and inflation. The consensus does not assume measurable dislocations from externalities such as the trade war and other possible events. Growth somewhere on the order of 2.3% to 2.6% as measured by GDP and interest rate around 2.25% is expected to generate profit growth of 10% to 13% for the coming year. Our model forecast is for a dip in the P/E ratio to about 18 which would thus translate into an index value from roughly 3125 to 3270. Were the multiple to hold steady at this year's level however, the index could be expected to climb toward the 3500 mark.

In our view, the risk to this forecast is to the downside. Credit markets could be vulnerable to an oil shock; trade conditions could deteriorate; Boeing (NYSE:BA) could be forced into production cuts; and God only knows what else. We try to illustrate this with a drop to below 1% GDP growth next year, eliciting much lower inflation and much lower interest rates amid rising unemployment. Growth less than 1% for the full year would be a recession. These inputs would cause profits to flatten according to our model, although we would expect the reality to be a decline. The multiple would benefit from lower interest rates but here again we would expect the reality to be a lower multiple. Our model projects a 5% drop in the S&P for the year but we would be sympathetic to a drop double this magnitude.

S&P 500 Forecasts and Model CBO Base Case 2017 2018 2019 2020 Real GDP % Change 2.3 2.9 2.3 2.1 Inflation 2.1 2.4 1.9 2.4 10-year Treasury interest rate 2.3 2.7 2.1 2.2 Unemployment 4.5 4 3.7 3.7 S&P Forecasts S&P 500 earnings 124.5 151.6 158.5 176.4 S&P 500 earnings Model 164.3 173.5 S&P 500 Market p/e Multiple 21.5 16.5 19.0 18.0 S&P 500 Index 2673.6 2506.9 3129.25 3123 Alternative Assumption Stronger Economy Real GDP % Change 2.3 2.9 2.3 2.6 Inflation 2.1 2.4 1.9 2 10-year Treasury interest rate 2.3 2.7 2.1 2 Unemployment 4.5 4 3.7 3.5 Model S&P 500 earnings 124.5 151.6 158.5 180.6 S&P 500 Market p/e Multiple 21.5 16.5 19.7 18.1 S&P 500 Index 2673.6 2506.9 3129.25 3269 Alternative Assumption Weaker Economy Real GDP % Change 2.3 2.9 2.3 0.8 Inflation 2.1 2.4 1.9 1 10-year Treasury interest rate 2.3 2.7 2.1 1 Unemployment 4.5 4 3.7 5 Model S&P 500 earnings 124.5 151.6 158.5 158.6 S&P 500 Market p/e Multiple 21.5 16.5 19.7 18.9 S&P 500 Index 2673.6 2506.9 3129.25 2998

Please note that this article was written by Dr. Vincent J. Malanga and Dr. Lance Brofman with sponsorship by BEACH INVESTMENT COUNSEL, INC. and is used with the permission of both.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this article was written by Dr. Vincent J. Malanga and Dr. Lance Brofman with sponsorship by BEACH INVESTMENT COUNSEL, INC. and is used with the permission of both.