Assessing If Higher Highs Are Coming For American National Insurance

When we look at the long-term chart of American National Insurance Company (ANAT), we can see that shares (after suffering a significant decline in the latter part of 2007 and 2008) went on a major bull-run from early 2009. Since that point, shares have continued to make higher highs and higher lows, which is encouraging. That steep drop though in the share price back in the great recession demonstrates that ANAT is most definitely not a recession-proof stock. Furthermore, although the company currently pays out a 2.75% yield, growth in the payout has been pretty much non-existent in recent years.

In saying this, look at how low the long-term stochastics are at present and how shares have remained above the 50-month moving average since 2013. In fact, one could use the 50-month moving average of about $113 a share as a place to put a firm stop-loss in order to protect against a sustained down-move in the share-price.

When we research potential long plays, we invariably look at how the financials have been trending, the valuation and the strength and sustainability of that dividend. A strong dividend enables investors get paid while waiting for a sustained move higher. Therefore let's delve into how the firm's financials have been trending. We will start off with ANAT's 10-year trends

First off, revenue over the past four quarters of $3.53 billion is at its highest level over the past decade. Yes, the company experienced negative growth last year, but sales have now rebounded above 2017 levels over a trailing 12-month average. Margins have taken a hit over the past few years as net income has fallen to $332 million. However, free cash-flow over the past four quarters has risen to $506 million which is the highest number we have seen in this key metric since 2014. This upward trend in cash flows obviously has implications for the dividend.

Speaking of the dividend, the free cash-flow per share at present comes in at $18.82 over a trailing 12-month average. The annual payout at present is $3.28 per share. This gives us a payout ratio of 17%, which is definitely on the low side. It's fair to say the firm has chosen to retain the lion's share of its earnings rather than grow that dividend in recent times. Retained earnings rose to $5.8 billion in its latest report and shares outstanding remain around the 27 million level. The problem that ANAT may have here in attracting capital is that the firm is not returning a lot of its profits to its shareholders at present. The amount of shares outstanding has not come down significantly over the past decade, and the quarterly dividend of $0.82 per share has not increased since mid-2016.

However, it must be said that ANAT's valuation looks particularly attractive at present. The company's price-to-book ratio of 0.55 and price-to-sales ratio of 0.9 are well below ANAT's five-year averages. Irrespective of ANAT's low earnings multiple of 9.6, investors should be focusing on how low that book multiple is at present. In the insurance industry, we favor the book multiple when evaluating how cheap/expensive a respective firm is.

One big reason why ANAT is trading with such a low book multiple is its low ROE % (return on equity) which presently comes in at just under 6%. Obviously, we would like this well over 10%, but you can bet the stock would not be trading at its present valuation if this was the case. The good news is that ANAT's ROE number has almost doubled over the past four quarters compared to 2018. The 6% number basically is a read on the firm's profits as a percentage of the equity on the balance sheet. The number is low and can't really be modified much as treasury stock is only $108.5 million at present, which means it is not a big portion of shareholder equity. The industry average for example is well above 10%.

Therefore, we have no real rush in getting long this stock at present. The technicals (although oversold) are stating that shares remain locked in a side-ways pattern. A sustained move above $125 a share would alert us to a possible change in the long-term trend here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.