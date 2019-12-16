Gilead Sciences Reinforces Yescarta Commercial Product With Latest, Long-Term Survival Findings

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) recently announced its latest findings with its CAR-T product known as Yescarta. This was a long-term follow-up from a phase 2 study in patients with refractory Large B-cell Lymphoma. Patients given a single infusion of this treatment were able to stay alive for an extended period of time. Gilead continues to increase the authorized treatment centers for Yescarta, and this could possibly help boost revenue. Revenue for Yescarta came in slightly below expectations this past quarter, but not by much. Additional centers being added should push sales of Yescarta higher, along with territory expansion. The HIV franchise continues to act as a cushion, while the rest of the experimental products in the pipeline advance in the clinic.

Long-Term Data Makes A Solid Case For Yescarta Treatment In Refractory Population

Yescarta was the first FDA approved CAR-T product for patients with relapsed or refractory Large B-Cell Lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy. At that point, these patients had limited treatment options. It is good to see that they were able to take a therapy to help extend survival. Speaking of which, after a single infusion of Yescarta, it was noted that about 47% (47 out of 101) were still alive after a minimum follow-up of three years. It was noted that the median overall survival (mOS) was 25.8 months for these patients. This long-term data reinforces the final data that was used from the ZUMA-1 phase 2 study in order for Gilead to obtain approval for this specific indication. I think it is great that CAR-T Therapy has been able to provide these patients with an alternative treatment option. Before CAR-T, these patients had limited options and had a poor prognosis. Besides relapsed or refractory Large B-cell lymphoma, Yescarta can also treat:

Diffuse Large B-cell lymphoma

Primary mediastinal Large B-cell Lymphoma

High-grade B-cell Lymphoma

Diffuse Large B-cell lymphoma arising from follicular lymphoma

In the most recent Q3 2019 earnings, Gilead Sciences noted sales of Yescarta of $118 million. This was down slightly 2% from Q2 of 2019. However, centers are continually being added to treat additional patients. It currently has greater than 140 treatment centers for the therapy at the moment. Plus, now that the company has more robust long-term survival data, it can make a stronger case for its marketing strategy for improving sales. The item that continues to plague CAR-T Therapies is a safety issue known as cytokine release syndrome (CRS). This is where treatment with CAR-T and some other immunotherapies cause a severe immune response where cytokines are released into the blood as part of a reaction from the therapy. CRS along with neurotoxicity may occur with Yescarta, which is why there is a Boxed Warning for it. However, there are several reasons why the FDA still approved this treatment. First and foremost a REMS was set up by the company known as YESCARTA REMS. This therapy can only be given through this program. Basically, authorized centers are responsible for administering treatment to and monitoring patients for CRS. In addition, CRS can be handled by giving the patient corticosteroids and tocilizumab immediately. Corticosteroids can end up being given alone or together with tocilizumab. In addition, earlier use of steroids in another cohort from the study was shown to reduce the risk of severe neurotoxicity and CRS.

Conclusion

Gilead Sciences has shown impressive long-term data with respect to its Yescarta treatment in patients with refractory Large B-cell lymphoma. This is a good follow-up in that it shows one infusion of CAR-T Therapy can result in a significant amount of patients surviving over a three-year period. This makes the case for Yescarta as a good treatment option for this patient population. A major risk is that sales of Yescarta may not live up to expectations in the coming quarters. On the flip side, Gilead Sciences will still be fine as it continues to expand its indications for its CAR-T treatment. In addition, the HIV franchise will keep it afloat for a very long time, especially as it has not been slowing down. In Q3 of 2019, sales of the HIV drugs business unit rose to $4.2 billion compared to $3.7 billion in the same time period the prior year. Why is the HIV franchise so crucial? That's because it accounts for more than three-fourths of the company's total sales. As long as this segment of the business remains solid, then Gilead has plenty of time to spruce up sales of Yescarta and advance other experimental drugs in its pipeline.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.