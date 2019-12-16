Chevron Is Throwing In The Towel On Its Gas Assets

CVX may experience some weaknesses in early 2020, and I recommend selling one-third of your position on any uptick above $118.50. A sudden drop to under $112 is possible next year.

Chevron Corp is throwing in the towel on the Appalachian gas assets in favor of the Permian. The company announces an impairment of between $10 billion to $11 billion in 4Q'19.

On December 10, 2019, the San Ramon California-based Chevron Corp. announced that its organic CapEx program for 2020 would be $20 billion, unchanged from 2019.

Image: Chevron Big Foot in the Gulf of Mexico. Courtesy: gCaptain.

Investment Thesis

Chevron Corp. (CVX) is one of my seven preferred oil supermajors fully tailored to be part of your long-term holdings of top oil dividend stocks. The group includes Exxon Mobil (XOM), BP plc (BP), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), Total S.A. (TOT) and Equinor (EQNR). I have included ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) in the list as well, even though it is not an oil supermajor since it spun off Phillips 66 (PSX). Still, I consider COP as an equal when it comes to solidity and diversity.

Oil supermajors present what most investors and traders require as a prerequisite for a long-term investment — cyclicality, volatility, and above all resilience, all-in-one package with an above-average dividend.

The investment thesis is quite simple with CVX. I recommend CVX as a long-term investment. However, as you know, the oil market is very volatile and unpredictable. Consequently, I recommend adopting a dual strategy where you keep untouched about 70% of your position and use 30% to trade short term the volatility.

I have indicated in the chart below the market capitalization as of 12/15/2019 and the dividend yield of the seven companies mentioned above:

Chevron is paying a dividend yield of 4.04%, which is quite low compared to its peers. Chevron is one of the biggest oil and gas producers amongst its peers.

The U.S. upstream reached a record 934k Boep/d, or 30.8% of the total output. Another record production led by the Permian reaching 455K Boep/d.

Chevron announced on December 10, 2019, the CapEx budget for 2020.

On December 10, 2019, the San Ramon California-based Chevron Corp. announced that its organic capital and exploratory spending program for 2020 would be $20 billion, which is the same amount that the company approximately spent since 2017.

Source: From Chevron

One significant new development is that the company decided to cut spending on gas-related projects. It announced that it would take 10 billion to $11 billion in non-cash impairment charges in 4Q 2019.

Chevron Chairman and CEO, Michael Wirth, said:

“We are positioning Chevron to win in any environment by ratably investing in the highest return, lowest risk projects in our portfolio. This will be the third consecutive year with organic capital spending held flat at $20 billion, continuing our capital discipline through the cycle. Our emphasis on short-cycle investments is expected to deliver improved returns on capital and stronger free cash flow over the long-term.”

The non-cash impairment charges are targeting:

Appalachia Shale (Marcellus and Utica shales,) Kitimat LNG in Canada, and other international projects. Appalachia Gas-Shale impairment is affecting assets which represent more than half what the company owns actually in this location and represent the bulk of the impairment. Chevron said that it is evaluating its strategic alternatives for those assets, including assets sale and will reduce investment Also, due to the revised outlook in oil prices, the company was forced to impair the Big Foot project in the Gulf of Mexico as well.

The company said it would reduce funding to these various gas-related impaired assets.

The Upstream Business will get $11 billion in 2020

According to Chevron’s plan, a total of $16.8 billion will go to the U.S. upstream and International upstream business.

The Upstream business will get $11 billion in sustaining CapEx, with $4 billion for the Permian unconventional development. Another $1 billion is set aside for other international unconventional.

1 - Chevron has a strong presence in the Permian Basin

The company posted an impressive production of 455K Boep/d in 3Q'19, up from 421K Boep/d the precedent quarter, with a goal to achieve 650K Boep/d by 2020.

Source: From the presentation

2 - The company’s significant capital project at TCO (a joint venture between Chevron (50%), Exxon Mobil, KazMunaiGaz, and LUKArco) in Kazakhstan.

On November 5, 2019, Chevron increased the cost estimate of its Future Growth Project and Wellhead Pressure Management Project at Kazakhstan’s Tengiz oil field to $45.2 billion from $36.8 billion after a detailed cost and schedule review conducted in the third quarter.

Chevron indicated that "approximately $5 billion of the upstream program is planned for major capital projects underway." The TCO project will get 75% of that or $3.5 billion.

3 - The Anchor project in the Gulf of Mexico

On December 12, 2019, Chevron flashed the green light (FID) to its Anchor project in the Gulf of Mexico and said the deepwater oilfield would require an investment of about $5.7 billion. The first oil from the field is expected in 2024. Justin Rostant, an analyst with Wood Mackenzie's Gulf of Mexico team, said:

Chevron's sanction of the Anchor project shows that the U.S. Gulf of Mexico still offers attractive investment opportunities for large greenfield developments,

Also,

The planned facility has a design capacity of 75,000 barrels of crude oil and 28 million cubic feet of natural gas per day. The total potentially recoverable oil-equivalent resources for Anchor are estimated to exceed 440 million barrels. Chevron, through its unit, holds a 62.86% working interest in the project and is the operator, while Total SA's unit holds the remaining working interest.

4 - Global exploration funding will be ~$1 billion.

The Downstream business CapEx is expected to be ~2.8 billion

The company's downstream businesses represent the part that refines, markets, and transports fuel. It also manufactures and distributes lubricants, additives, and petrochemicals.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Chevron Corp. has had enough with the US natural gas's depressing environment, and finally, thrown in the towel. The natural gas saga started on February 18, 2011, when the supermajor completed the purchase of Atlas Energy for $4.3 billion. Chevron said at the time:

The assets provide Chevron with a solid position in the prolific Marcellus Shale, located in Southwestern Pennsylvania, and complement our global position in developing unconventional gas resources."

After several additional purchases, Chevron built up 430K net acres in the Marcellus, and 460K net acres in the Utica (Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio).

Note: Chevron was the fifth-largest producer of shale gas in southwestern Pennsylvania in 2018, according to Pittsburgh Business Times.

However, the supply glut affected the gas price adversely, and the outlook for 2020 is not encouraging. The message from Chevron is that there is no quick fix for this persistent gas price weakness.

The consequence is that Chevron is now mulling a divestiture of its troubled gas-hit assets. Meanwhile, the company has virtually stopped drilling on its acreage, and it is sharply trimming the amount of CapEx in the Appalachia Shale.

Chevron CEO Michael Wirth told CNBC on December 10, 2019, talking about the Appalachian assets that they:

simply don't compete as well for our investment dollar as others do.

Rystad Energy estimates Chevron’s assets in Appalachia are worth about $500 million to $600 million, due to depressed gas prices.

The question is, what will happen to the stock when the 4Q'19 is published. A non-cash impairment of $10 billion to $11 billion will not be received well by the market.

Technical Analysis (short term)

I do not agree with Finviz's interpretation. The close on Friday indicated a top from which I have created my line resistance. The line support is a parallel using the low in early December. Line resistance is now $118.50, and line support is $114 (green lines).

The falling channel pattern is a bearish short-term indicator, which means a potential situation of successive "lower lows" that should lead us to around $114 soon.

However, if oil prices turn bearish in the next couple of weeks, we may experience a breakout of the support, with a re-test of the $111.50 level (double bottom).

The trading strategy that I recommend is selling at or above $118.50 to $122.50 (assuming a bullish oil price).

Conversely, I recommend adding between $114 and $111.50.

Remember to monitor the oil prices before deciding on any trading move.

