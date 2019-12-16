Merck's Latest $2.7-Billion Buy Of ArQule Brings About Precision Targeted And Diversified Approach To Cancer Therapy

Merck (MRK) had announced that it would purchase ArQule (ARQL) for a total of $2.7 billion or $20 per share in cash. The main goal for this acquisition was that Merck could add a precision medicine oncology biotech to its portfolio. This acquisition should help the oncology portfolio of Merck, because ArQule has a differentiated approach to treating B-cell malignancies. I believe this was a good acquisition, especially because the lead product of ARQ 531 has been advancing quite well in the clinic. It can be used to treat wild-type and C481S B-cell malignancies. The acquisition is expected to close next year in Q1 of 2020.

Acquisition Deal Brings Differentiated Value

This acquisition deal is a good one for Merck, especially the focus change in the cancer space. The focus has shifted towards a more personalized or precision approach to treating patients. In essence, meaning that more cancer development biotechs are looking at targeting specific mutations that a patient has. For example, Amgen (AMGN) and Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) have put an emphasis on targeting KRAS G12C mutant cancers. Amgen is developing AMG 510 to target KRAS tumor types, while Mirati Therapeutics has MRTX849. The targeting of KRAS is important, because it is the most common type of oncogenic driver mutation with no available therapies. Scientists have tried for three decades to get such a target past preclinical studies. That is why for so many decades such a mutation was considered "undruggable." The advancement of targeting KRAS G12C may be happening now as the drug is being advanced through the clinic. The point here is that Merck and many other pharmaceuticals are moving away from primarily a broad approach to treating cancer only and instead looking to go after specific mutation target types. With Merck acquiring ArQule it can definitely achieve such a goal of advancing targeted cancer therapies focused on such targets. For instance, ArQule has ARQ-531 being used against both wild-type and C481S BTK cancer. The ARQ-531 product is an oral drug of reversible dual inhibitor of Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK). What does this item target? In essence, this goes after multiple B-cell malignancies. Such B-cell malignancies include: Chronic Lymphocytic Lymphoma (CLL), mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), and Waldenstrom's Macroglobulinemia. All these B-cell malignancies are part of the B-cell receptor pathway. You may have heard of ibrutinib (marketed as Imbruvica), which was developed by Pharmacyclics. Pharmacyclics was acquired by AbbVie (ABBV) many years ago. Then there is another clinical product that has been approved for treating these types of B-cell cancer known as acalabrutinib (marketed as Calquence). Calquence was developed by Acerta Pharmaceuticals, which was then bought by AstraZeneca (AZN). These current BTK inhibitors work very well in these types of cancer I highlighted above. The problem is that they are irreversible and they form a covalent bond with C481 residue of the targeted protein. The bottomline about this statement is that BTK inhibitors suffer from resistance issues. Which means that some patients don't benefit at all when given Imbruvica or Calquence. Specifically, those with mutations. That's where ARQ-531 can shine for these patients who don't benefit on these other types of BTK drugs. This is good, because it means ArQule won't be necessarily competing against these BTK inhibitors. Instead, its drug will be acting on targeting a specific pool of patients who have resistance. These patients have limited treatment options. The acquisition of ArQule by Merck is expected to close in Q1 of 2020, if certain conditions are met.

Conclusion

Merck has already done well in terms of growing its oncology unit with its top-selling cancer drug Keytruda (checkpoint inhibitor). This cancer drug even topped $2 billion in a quarter, when the company reported its Q4 2018 earnings results. However, the most notable number is that sales of Keytruda were $7.2 billion in 2018. Wall Street analysts believe that the drug could even reach $10.8 billion in 2019. That means Merck was set in terms of using its checkpoint inhibitor against a broad range of cancers, especially against lung cancer. The focus here appears to be expanding its oncology portfolio to include precision/targeted cancer therapies to diversify its focus on cancer development. The risk is that the ARQ-531 is being explored in a multi-arm phase 2 trial. There is no guarantee that the outcome of this study will be highly successful. On the flip side, there is another product in the pipeline known as ARQ-751 which is a highly potent and selective next generation AKT inhibitor. AKT and another pathway target PI3K are the most frequently activated pathways in a broad range of tumor types. There is potential for Merck with this product as well. Lastly, the acquisition brings about Miransertib which also is an AKT inhibitor. However, Miransertib is being used to treat other types of rare diseases known as PIK3CA-related Overgrowth Spectrum disorders (PROS) and Proteus Syndrome (PS). PROS involves abnormal growth of the body because in this situation cells grow and divide unconventionally. PS involves growth of a specific part of the body and is brought about by a mutation of the AKT1 gene. Both of these diseases are rare. Miransertib is another program that is rock solid, especially based on positive data achieved from Part A of the phase 1/2 study. With such positive data on hand for both of these indications, the FDA had decided that if Part B is successful then accelerated approval of Miransertib would be highly appropriate. This is just another bonus for Merck based on its acquisition. I believe this was a smart move by Merck, and its oncology unit is only going to become stronger because of it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.