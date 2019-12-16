AT&T: Positive Yield Signal Unlikely To Provide Boost

The biggest risk to the capital returns story is missed financial projections, making AT&T only a tentative stock to own here.

The one major positive about the current management team of AT&T (T) is the ability of the company to generate tons of free cash flows. The wireless giant now has the opportunity to deploy the extra capital into a combination of debt repayments and capital returns. My previous research has held that the BOD is getting "too cute" with share buybacks considering the plan to still end 2022 with over $120 billion in net debt. AT&T has already launched share buybacks with big questions on whether they will reward shareholders.

Standard Dividend Hike

A big part of the investment story and hence the use of free cash flows are the dividends. On Friday, AT&T announced the annual dividend hike by 2% to $0.52. The company has hiked the quarterly dividend by $0.01 annually going back to 2008 so investors can't really glean much from the move.

The new annual dividend of $2.08 offers a dividend yield of 5.4%. Over the last decade, this yield is about the mid-range of where the stock has traded. The yield has topped 6.5% on a couple of occasions and dipped below 5.0% on a few occasions.

Data by YCharts

My theory all along has been that these standard dividend hikes are virtually worthless to investors. No investment insight can be gleaned from standard hikes and the results seem to reinforce this theory. Over the last decade, AT&T has seen about half the total return of the S&P 500 despite these constant dividend hikes.

Data by YCharts

Considering AT&T is already implementing share buybacks and the importance of dividends to shareholders, investors should consider these share buybacks as a warning the company doesn't want to increase the dividend payouts anymore. The share buybacks actually reduce dividend payouts as shares are retired.

With 7.3 billion shares outstanding, AT&T now has an annual dividend payout commitment of $15.2 billion. Considering the company has guided to growing free cash flows to greater than $30 billion, the wireless giant keeping the payout ratio target near 50% doesn't compute knowing how much value AT&T shareholders place on dividends.

Share Buybacks

Over the last week, the company has made several announcements of officially starting share buybacks including COO John Stankey back on December 10. One can't really blame AT&T for finding a stock trading at 10.6x EPS estimates and 7.5x EV/EBITDA as cheap and warranting of share buybacks.

My long-term view remains that AT&T executives are being far too cute trying to save a dividend costing over 5% versus paying down debt costing in the 5% range. The company is being penny wise and pound foolish. In other words, AT&T is saving pennies while risking the whole business due to a large debt load.

AT&T is on path to end the year with $150 billion in net debt after paying down another $8 billion in Q4. Over the last decade, the stock has traded favorably when the wireless giant was in debt repayment modes following the DirecTV and Time Warner mergers. The stock didn't bounce higher on the announcements of share buybacks.

Data by YCharts

Paying down debt helps reduce the tail risk of disappointing revenues projected by my research amounting into a continual lowering of free cash flow expectations. The key is that no matter how many shares AT&T repurchases, the debt amount will still exist. Dividends can always be cut, but a company can't avoid paying debt without typically wiping out shareholders.

Regardless, AT&T chose to already start the share buybacks and enter into a $4 billion accelerated share repurchase (NYSE:ASR) plan. The ASR will buy nearly 105 million shares at the current price just over $38 and the company forecast retiring up to 100 million shares in Q1.

With a $280 billion market valuation, the $4 billion ASR is probably one of the least meaning share buybacks moves made by a corporation. The amount isn't even 1.5% of the outstanding share count.

Both Qualcomm (QCOM) and NXP Semi. (NXPI) launched ASRs last year that amounted to somewhere around 20% of the outstanding shares reduced. Those ASRs launched the respective shares to new highs while the AT&T plan is almost immaterial.

The problem with AT&T is that the annual free cash flows only provide about $13 billion to $15 billion in free cash flows after paying the new dividend level. Even an amount split in half for debt payments and share buybacks provides a max of $7.5 billion for share buybacks. Such an amount on an annual basis is only 2.7%.

The wireless giant just recently sold cell towers to a private equity group for $4.5 billion possibly providing the ability to boost the share buyback to closer into the range of $12.0 billion or a stock buyback yield of 4.3%.

The net payout yield (dividend yield + net stock buyback yield) would actually approach a rather impressive 9.7% in this scenario. The top net payout yields in the stock market top 14.5%, but AT&T is getting my attention with yields close to 10.0%.

The big problem remains the goals to repurchase shares while the revenue and hence EBITDA targets are too aggressive. AT&T set a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio of between 2.0x and 2.25x by 2022.

My target has EBITDA staying flat around $60 billion though 2022 as revenue growth misses targets. The company has targets along with Elliott Management of reaching $67 billion.

At a 2.0x leverage ratio, the net debt level would only dip to $135 billion in 2022 based on the goal of AT&T. Investors won't be happy with debt repayments of only $15 billion over three years. Even worse, under my EBITDA targets, the leverage ratio is still 2.25x under this debt repayment plan.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the standard dividend hike is virtually worthless to investors just like the last decade. The more important story is whether AT&T can actually grow revenues and EBITDA.

The worst possible outcome for shareholders are share buybacks in an ongoing scenario of declining revenues. While wanting to get behind a story of impressive net payout yields due to large share buybacks and a big dividend yield, the financials just don't support aggressive share buybacks yet.

If AT&T hits their projections of revenue growth and EBITDA expansion, these buybacks will be some of the best moves by a company. If the company fails to grow as expected by the financial community, AT&T is making a big mistake not focusing on debt repayments. For the later reason, the stock is only a tentative hold at these levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, NXPI, QCOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.