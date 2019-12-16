American Eagle Outfitters Is Well Positioned In Its Industry

Nonetheless, the company continues to do well, and I do not expect a technical breakdown at this point.

Q4 is likely going to be weaker than previously expected, which pressured the stock after the earnings release.

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) is operating in what I consider to be one of the toughest industries: apparel retail. The company's stock price has gone nowhere since 2004 but refrained from breaking down to depressing lows - unlike some of its competitors. American Eagle has shown to be perfectly able to grow sales, which is not something one should take for granted in this industry. Unfortunately, fourth quarter guidance was weak, pushing the stock down significantly after earnings. Nonetheless, if you really want exposure in this industry, I think this stock might be interesting on a longer term as the ongoing company transformation is showing promising results while the stock has sold off significantly.

Source: American Eagle Outfitters

Sales Are Fine, Margins Are The Problem

Normally, I start articles off by discussing bottom line earnings as an indicator of the broader trend. In this article, I am going to do things a bit differently. American Eagle is as most of you know operating in a very volatile and competitive business: apparel retail.

This industry has significantly underperformed retail sales in general and is down 2.7% in October. The industry has been volatile and growth rates have frequently touched the 0% growth line since 2013.

Regardless of this trend, American Eagle Outfitters has done quite well. The company has reported growth in every single quarter since the start of 2017. The most recent third quarter saw sales growth of 6% to $1.06 billion.

Source: Estimize

Sales growth in itself is not that significant as it can be 'manipulated' by new stores. Nonetheless, American Eagle was able to report 5% higher comparable store sales (hereafter referred to as 'comps'). This number is impressive in itself as it beats domestic apparel retail sales growth by a wide margin. Moreover, this number is building on top of 8% comps growth in the prior-year quarter. Comps growth was supported by a larger number of transactions, which was partially offset by a lower discount-driven average transaction size.

The American Eagle brand saw 2% higher comps on top of 5% growth in the prior-year quarter. Aerie comps were up 20% on top of 32% in Q3 of 2019.

Moreover, and this number is important as it underlines the company's success to adapt to a changing retail space: digital sales rose in the low-single digits and are now roughly 28% of total sales. This is an increase of 100 basis points compared to the prior-year quarter. Especially the company's app and mobile channels represent half of digital sales.

Unfortunately, as I already mentioned, comps were pressured a bit due to ongoing discounts. This has negatively impacted gross margin. Gross margin declined by 160 basis points to 38.2% mainly due to discounts while buying, occupancy and warehousing costs were flat as a rate to revenue.

Nonetheless, no reason to panic as SG&A costs are under control. SG&A costs declined by 50 basis points to 24.3% of total sales. Salaries and professional fee increases were offset by lower incentive expenses.

Inventory was up 9% or $56 million. This reflects strong demand for AE jeans including new styles and expanded sizes to support new Aerie stores. I expect we are going to get more details in the fourth quarter earnings release when it comes to both ongoing strength in jeans and Aerie stores.

And speaking of Aerie stores, American Eagle is planning on opening a total of 60 new Aerie stores this year while closing underperforming AE stores as soon as leases expire. American Eagle has a lot of flexibility with regard to leases. Since 2015, roughly 130 stores have been closed and half of total leases are up for decision by the end of 2021.

What's Next?

Let's start this part of the article by mentioning that management is seeing a slower than expected start to the holiday retail season (source). AE apparel challenges have carried into the fourth quarter, which has resulted in fourth quarter EPS expectation between $0.34 and $0.36. Comps are expected to be flat. Moreover, promotional activities will further pressure gross margin - even more than in the third quarter.

Despite a strong third quarter, this negative outlook is not doing the stock any favors. The stock fell to a new 52-week low after earnings and has underperformed the market by more than 42% over the past year. Adding to that, the stock has underperformed its sector (consumer cyclicals) by 38.6%. It is also worth mentioning that consumer cyclicals already underperformed the market by 3.7% (data provided by StockRover).

Source: StockRover

In addition to that, the stock is paying a 3.9% dividend and has a current ratio of 1.30 and just $200 million more long-term liabilities than current assets. Overall, I do not see a situation where American Eagle is running into financial trouble. One of the reasons is because lease operating expenses are likely to drop after 2021 as I expect the company to significantly adjust its store count.

With that said, I am happy to see that the stock is bouncing back after falling more than 6% after earnings. I am not buying, but this may be the last apparel retailer I would short. If the market/economy in general is able to remain strong, I think this stock will manage to stay above $14.

Source: TradingView

I even think we could see a countertrend towards $18 as 10% is currently short. The longer term obviously remains uncertain as physical stores continue to be under fire and it remains to be seen how American Eagle is going to expand its online operations.

So, all things considered, I think we are dealing with a solid apparel retailer here. I just do not think it is the best long-term investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation. StockRover provided the author with free access to its Premium Plus plan.