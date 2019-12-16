Weekly Economic Vital Signs - Debt Driven

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

Unemployment Claims

I rarely comment on unemployment claims, but last week's data was worth noting, as claims soared 49,000 to 252,000. The more pertinent four-week moving average rose 6,250 to 224,000. This may be a one-week anomaly, except for the fact that the four-week moving average has been rising for several weeks now, implying that we may have seen a low for this cycle in unemployment.

Business Inventories

Inventories increased 0.2% in October, while sales declined 0.1%. The inventory-to-sales ratio was unchanged from last month at 1.40, which is up from 1.36 one year ago. The increase in inventories will contribute to economic growth in the fourth quarter, but the rate of sales growth is declining, which means that inventories will likely be a drag moving forward.

Consumer Price Index

Consumer prices rose 0.3% in November, while the core rate, which excludes food and energy, increased 0.2%. This keeps the year-over-year gain in the core rate at 2.3%, while overall inflation rose from 1.8% to 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Prices rose across the board last month, led by energy. The rate of inflation is now above the Fed's target, but the Personal Consumption Expenditures price index, which is the Fed's preferred measure, is still just 1.7%. My primary focus is on how the rate of inflation relates to income growth.

Real average weekly earnings for production and non-supervisory employees are up 1.1% over the past year through November. The rate of growth has slowed some in recent months, largely because the rate of inflation has edged higher. The Fed should be careful what it wishes for, as should the rate of inflation exceed the rate of earnings growth, real incomes will begin to decline on an annualized basis. That will slow the rate of consumer spending growth.

Retail Sales

Retails sales fell short of expectations for a third month in a row, as overall sales were up 0.2% in November from an upwardly revised 0.4% increase in October. Core sales, which exclude autos, gasoline, building materials, food services and bars, rose just 0.1%. This is the figure used to compute personal consumption expenditures for goods in the quarterly GDP figure.

This report does not bode well for the holiday shopping season, considering the restrained spending on discretionary items. Yet the late Thanksgiving holiday could be partially to blame, as Cyber Monday came in December this year. Sales are up 3.3% over the past year.

Budget Deficit

The deficit for November came in at $208.8 billion, which is now $343.3 billion fiscal year-to-date. That compares to $305.4 billion at the same time last year. The deficit over the past 12 months is now $1.022 trillion.

Conclusion

We now have $1 trillion-plus deficits for years to come, but no one seems to care. There are three things that must happen in some combination to address this slow-moving train wreck that lies ahead. We need to slow the rate of spending growth, if not reduce spending. We need to increase tax revenues. Finally, we need to realize a rate of economic growth that keeps up with our rate of growth in debt relative to GDP. We are headed in the wrong direction on all three fronts.

This may be the longest expansion on record, but it is also one of the most fiscally irresponsible. We are growing on ever increasing amounts of borrowed money. This will make the next recession and bear market extremely painful, because we will be greatly limited in our ability to reignite growth through fiscal initiatives.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.