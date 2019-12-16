Semafo Inc.: Assessing The Technical Damage After The Drop

It's been a tough year for Semafo (OTCPK:SEMFF) shareholders, and a tragic year for the company, after two unforeseen events derailed the stock's performance and have left the stock in the penalty box. The first was a pit-failure at Wona, which is at the company's Mana Mine, and the second was a tragic attack on the road between Fada and Bounguo, the company's flagship mine. Both events are likely going to lead to significantly reduced production guidance for FY-2020, and the market has got ahead of this, selling the stock down from the 9th place performer out of 43 names in the Gold Miners Index (GDX) in 2019 to the 39th place performer as of last week. While Semafo's valuation has been halved and is much more attractive at current levels, the uncertainty swirling around operations has made assessing the valuation more challenging. I believe the stock is likely due for some mean reversion after a waterfall decline, but I am choosing to stay on the sidelines. For those that don't mind high-risk, high-reward gambles, there might finally be an opportunity here, as the majority of the selling pressure has likely run its course.

Typically, when it comes to companies slashing their guidance or under-performing in the sector, the reasons fall on management or lackluster operations, and there's clear blame to be laid. When it comes to Semafo, however, it's just a year of terrible luck, with a tragic attack 40 kilometers from their mine early last month. In total, there were 37 fatalities and 60 people wounded, with more than 240 employees affected. This incident speaks to the risk of investing in African mining companies and is a reason that I generally avoid names operating out of Mexico and Africa. While these incidents are few and far between, there's always a risk present, and no one could have imagined we would witness one that was this devastating anywhere.

Following the attack, the company has shut down operations at their Boungou Mine. This shutdown has followed a record quarter, with 55,000 plus ounces of production at incredibly low all-in sustaining costs of $497/oz. For the first nine months of 2019, all-in sustaining costs have come in at $503/oz for Boungou, marking one of the most impressive transitions to commercial production in the past decade for a public company from a cost standpoint. As we can see below, this remarkable year for Boungou translated to gold production of 271,000 ounces for the first nine months, at all-in sustaining costs of $731/oz on a company-wide basis. Semafo was previously an industry average operator based on its Mana Mine, but Boungou's ultra-low costs helped the company to drop all-in sustaining costs by $300/oz on a consolidated basis. This integration placed the company's costs nearly 20% below the industry average of roughly $950~/oz.

Unfortunately, given that Boungou is now offline with no restart date yet, this has stripped away Semafo's cash cow. While the company's Mana Mine is still a decent producer, guidance was lowered at the project this year due to a pit-wall failure in Q3 at their Wona Pit. Due to this, production guidance was slashed from 180,000 ounces at the mid-point to 135,000 ounces, with higher costs. While the company should be able to improve operations into FY-2020, they are likely to come in between 150,000 ounces to 170,000 ounces for the year, at all-in sustaining costs of $975-$1,075/oz, in line with the company's guidance when it relied on solely production from Mana, as seen in its 2018 outlook. Given the uncertainty surrounding the resumption of operations at Boungou, investors are now working with a sub-200,000-ounce producer at slightly above industry-average costs, a significant deviation from the 360,000-ounce annual producer at below industry average costs we had two quarters ago.

The other unfortunate part about the shutdown is that Nabanga has now likely been put on the shelf, and all the bad news this year has overshadowed the attractive Preliminary Economic Assessment released in late Q3. The company's Nabanga Project had an after-tax NPV (5%) of $100 million, with a very modest pre-production capex of $84 million, and would have been the company's third mine. Given the nearly 50% all-in margins the company was enjoying with $730~/oz costs and a $1,450/oz gold price, this was a project that could have been funded internally with a fast-track towards development within the next 12 months. However, with one to two quarters or longer of production shutdown at Boungou, the company is now behind the eight ball in terms of putting more cash on their balance sheet to fast-track Nabanga development. It's important to note that while this After-Tax NPV (5%) for Nabanga may not seem all that impressive, the study used a very conservative $1,300/oz gold price.

While most restart plans for Boungou operations are within Semafo's control, many lie on a go-ahead from the government as well as cooperation from suppliers. The company noted that any restart would require the government to increase security of the public road to Boungou, as well as in the region. Another option is that more employees are transported by air vs. road, from Fada to Boungou. While the company made quite a bit of progress on the airstrip on-site before the attack, Semafo's management has estimated that it will take another three months to complete.

When it comes to valuation, Semafo is currently trading at a valuation of $635 million based on 335 million shares outstanding based on a share price of US$1.89. The company has cash of ~$77 million and long-term debt of $75 million, so at least there is no worry in terms of debt obligations. However, at the current valuation, the company is extremely undervalued, assuming Boungou gets a restart, but grossly overvalued on the off chance that Boungou does not get a restart. Mana has already proven to be a slight headache with grade issues in 2017, and a pit-wall failure more recently in early Q3. It's also worth noting that this isn't the only security issue for the company, as there was another incident in 2018 with more fatalities at both their mines. While it's unlikely that we've seen the last from Boungou, it's not ideal for the company that this isn't an isolated issue. The fact the company's other asset, Mana, has had intermittent challenges raises uncertainty on a consolidated basis with Boungou out of the picture short term. Boungou was the game-changer for Semafo that de-risked the company, and that premium is now in slight jeopardy.

Based on the above information, it isn't very easy to apply a ton of value for Boungou here short term until we get some clarity on what the plans are going forward. The best case is a mine restart in late Q1, while the worst case is that the mine doesn't re-open. The actual outcome will likely lie somewhere between the two, but this is anyone's guess at this point. Given the uncertainty, which the market hates, it's a tricky situation to stick one's neck out on, even if the name is significantly undervalued, assuming this is the final incident.

If we move over to the technical picture, we can see that we're sitting on a massive level for the bulls on the quarterly chart, with critical support at C$2.40. A breakdown below this level on quarterly close would not be a good sign for the stock, as it would erase several years of trading above this level. This technical failure would leave buyers above all at losses, significantly increase the probability that any rallies are sold into, as investors fight to get back to break-even. As of right now, the volume-weighted average price for the past nine months is at C$4.17, so the average investor is more than 40% underwater just at today's prices. Therefore, this is an area the bulls are going to want to defend to avoid significant technical damage.

If we zoom into a daily chart, Semafo's 200-day moving average (yellow line) has now rolled over, and the stock is currently in an intermediate downtrend. Based on this, sharp rallies of 25% or more have a high probability of being sold into, and I would expect the C$3.55 level to be a brick wall over the next six months whether we see a Boungou restart or not. I believe the added uncertainty in what was a completely unforeseen event will likely force some funds to pare back exposure to the stock slightly into rallies.

For myself, and while probably more strict, I am avoiding African names in general. While this may seem overly harsh and rigid, I see no reason to add uncertainty to what are already volatile investments. Investors in miners already have to worry about pit-wall failures, royalty increases, environmental protests, grade control issues, strikes, and many other things, and it makes sense to avoid companies where armed attacks are commonplace.

To summarize, Semafo is certainly undervalued at current levels, but the undervaluation comes at a high price with no clarity around a restart at the company's Boungou Mine. In the worst-case event that there is no restart, or there is a restart but further attacks, the company is overvalued given that it's a one-mine company in a tier-3 jurisdiction, with that mine [Mana] having intermittent issues in the past. Based on this, I see the stock as high-risk, high-reward, and am avoiding the stock going forward. This does not preclude the possibility of a sharp bounce to remove oversold conditions, even as high as the C$3.30-C$3.55 level. However, if I were long the name, I would be taking profits into that rally.

