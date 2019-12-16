Sprout Social: Modest Expectations For This Social IPO

I like the relative sales multiples here, although appeal has to come from sustained growth rates and leverage on the bottom line.

The company has seen rapid growth in recent years, yet the pace of growth is slowing down quite a lot.

Sprout Social changes the way in which organisations communicate with consumers in this new digital age.

Sprout Social (SPT) has gone public in an IPO which is far from a success, as shares actually closed their first day of trading with modest losses. The company claims that it changes the way in which companies communicate with their customers and consumers, yet investors are not sold onto the idea. While sales multiples are actually quite modest, the reality is that growth is rapidly slowing down as well.

Nonetheless, I am surprised to see the soft trading action as most IPOs have done really well this year, making that the modest expectations warrant that the company deserves a place on my watchlist.

Changing Communication

Sprout Social aims to change the way in which the world communicates. Recognising that the customer experience has changed, businesses must adapt to new realities. The company provides this new generation for customer experience, as consumers demand better experiences with companies through the usage of social media.

By now the company serves 23,000 customers across 100 countries. The company has grown rapidly since its incorporation in 2011 operating on all large networks such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Google, LinkedIn, YouTube and Pinterest, among others. With a centralised platform, businesses can manage social media communication through a single platform, much needed to operate efficiently and create a consistent message to customers.

The current customer base is just relatively small in relation to the potential with roughly half the global population using social media channels, while 90 million businesses employ social media outlets. Having good communication is key as social media has seen an increased influence from consumers, consumer expectations are high, and in general the balance of power is shifting towards consumers.

IPO Pricing And Valuation Thoughts

Sprout and underwriters sold 8.8 million shares at $17 per share, being the middle of the preliminary offering range of $16-$18 per share, thereby raising gross proceeds of about $150 million.

With 47.9 million shares outstanding, this values the company at $814 million. Incorporating the gross proceeds and current cash holdings of $12 million, I see net cash around $150 million, implying that operating assets are valued at around $665 million.

That sounds like a reasonable valuation given the size of the operations, the growth and the promise if you ask me, at least in comparison to some peers and SaaS names in general. In 2017, the company generated nearly $45 million in sales, yet it reported a steep operating loss of $22 million at the same time. Revenues were up nearly 76% last year to nearly $79 million as the company recorded an operating loss of $21 million, marking some real progress on a relative basis, with absolute losses being about flat.

Yet there has been a very discouraging trend. Revenues for the first nine months of 2019 are up ''just'' 32% to $74.5 million. Furthermore, operating losses increased from about $17 million to $21 million over the same period of time. Third quarter revenues were up 30% year over year, now running at an annual rate in excess of $100 million, yet the slowdown in the pace of growth is worrying.

On the other hand, with revenues now trending at an annualised rate of $106 million (based on the third quarter numbers), the operating asset valuation looks relatively manageable at roughly 6 times sales.

A Balancing Act

Investing is a balancing act, as one ought to balance risks and rewards. The potential of the business and category seems to be there and the company has relatively quickly grown to become a +$100 million business. Somewhat worrying is the rapid deterioration in the growth rates, with sales growth now trending at ''just'' 30%. The issue is that comes so soon after the company was still growing sales at nearly triple-digit percentages about a year ago.

On the other hand, the valuation multiples, in terms of sales multiples, look relatively manageable at the IPO valuation. This is certainly the case in relation to other SaaS names. Risks include losses, a growth slowdown, a competitive industry, and the fact that privacy and regulation could hurt the business. Other concerns include cyber attacks and the dual class structure of the shares.

Yet the real issue which prevents me from jumping aboard is the fact that I do not consider this to be a real winner, mainly because of the rapid slowdown in growth, and perhaps the fact that its solution looks more like a gadget than real mission-critical software.

Yet expectations are far from sky-high. For now, I will place it on my watchlist, but here I do not have a convincing argument yet to jump on board.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.