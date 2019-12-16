Gold Stocks Feed Off Wall Street's Enthusiasm

After steadily rising for the last two months, the major North American gold mining stocks have reached a critical juncture. The benchmark PHLX Gold/Silver Index (XAU) has recovered nearly all of its losses from the September-October decline, but a subdued gold market and competition from the soaring equity market threaten to halt the gold stock rally in its tracks. As I’ll explain in this report, however, the weight of technical and fundamental evidence still favors a bullish intermediate-term (3-6 month) posture on the precious metals mining sector. Moreover, the leading miners will likely continue feeding off Wall Street's renewed enthusiasm toward equities in general.

Normally, whenever the XAU index rallies for several weeks in a sustained fashion as it has since October, the physical gold price follows its lead. The thinking behind this is simple: A sustained rally in the share prices of companies which mine the metal implies that forward-looking investors expect something in the near future which will benefit gold. Thus, they purchase gold stocks in order to leverage the coming gold price rally they foresee.

The assumption that a sustained rally in the XAU normally precedes a gold price rally is well established and has usually been a safe bet among precious metals traders. While there are rare exceptions to this rule of thumb, buying gold based on the relative strength of the leading gold mining stocks has typically been a safe bet.

Some participants are beginning to wonder, however, if perhaps this might be one of those rare cases when the gold price fails to follow the XAU index higher. The following graph shows the extent to which the leading North American gold and silver miners have outperformed the physical gold price. The gap between the two has become ever more conspicuous and lends itself to the increasing worry among metals traders.

Source: BigCharts

While it’s not out of the realm of possibility that gold will fail to follow the XAU’s lead, the odds are still stacked in favor of gold eventually following the mining stocks to higher levels. What’s most important about the recent gold stock market rally, however, isn’t its implication for gold prices. Rather, the most significant implication is the fact that several leading gold (and silver) mining shares seem to be feeding off the strength from the broad U.S. equity market. In other words, the gold stocks seem to be benefiting from the "risk-on" attitude that investors on Wall Street have been embracing of late.

What’s more, the short-term internal momentum profile for the gold miners has a bullish implication for the near-term future of the leading large-cap mining stocks. Let’s delve a bit deeper to see just what’s taking place under the market’s surface.

The chart exhibit below shows the 4-week rate of change (momentum) of the new highs and lows for the 50 most actively traded gold stocks. This is my favorite way to gauge the near-term path of least resistance for the actively traded mining shares. As it's based on the new highs and lows, it's a measure of the incremental demand for gold stocks.

This indicator has been supportive of an upside breakout for gold shares for some time, but only recently has it begun to push aggregate gold stock prices – particularly those for the senior and mid-tier producers – steadily higher. The short-term momentum of the new highs and lows has continued to rise and is now back into positive territory for the first time in months.

Source: NYSE

The most important takeaway from the above chart is that with gold stock short-term internal momentum on the upswing, gold stocks are in a good place from a technical perspective. As long as this indicator is in a rising trend, a bullish short-term outlook for gold stock traders is warranted.

Meanwhile, the dominant intermediate-term internal momentum indicator for the gold stocks, which for me is the 120-day rate of change of the new highs and lows, tells a much different story. Shown below, the indicator displays a decidedly downward tilt. The deceleration in the intermediate-term internal momentum for the gold stocks as a group is conflicting, with the rising short-term momentum current shown above. The net result has kept the XAU index from breaking out of its three-and-a-half-month trading range up until now. Otherwise, if this indicator were in harmony with the short-term momentum indicator shown above, gold stock prices would almost certainly have risen to greater heights.

Source: NYSE

The best time to buy gold stocks “with both hands” is when both indicators are rising in unison. With the divergence between the two internal indicators, however, individual stock selection becomes essential. In light of this divergence, only the gold mining shares with the strongest earnings outlooks (and displaying superlative chart patterns and relative strength versus the XAU) should be considered for purchase right now. Meanwhile, most of the gold companies making new lows right now can be categorized as junior exploration "penny" stocks. These should generally be avoided.

The short-term strength currently reflected in the market for senior and mid-tier gold mining shares isn’t entirely based on technical considerations, however. There is in fact a strong fundamental basis for investors embracing a bullish intermediate-term outlook for the leading large-cap gold producers. A few major gold mining stocks are sporting some of the most impressive forward earnings forecasts among all industry groups. Among those is the blue-chip gold producer Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM), whose earnings estimates for the next few quarters continue an impressive, rising trend that has been underway since last year.

Source: Nasdaq

One of the most important of the blue-chip mining companies, Newmont Goldcorp Corp. (NEM), also exhibits a pattern of estimated earnings-per-share growth over the last few quarters. For the latest quarter for Newmont, the consensus among analysts is for EPS to improve significantly over the previous quarter (see chart below). Newmont's share price is among a handful of large-cap gold companies which have recently soared to multi-month highs in December in response to not only an improvement in the earnings outlook, but also due to the significant increase in the short-term internal momentum for the gold stocks as a group (as discussed earlier in this report).

Source: Nasdaq

Looking at some other leading individual mining shares, Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV) has remained mostly above its 15-day trend line since confirming its last immediate-term breakout signal last month. FNV’s daily chart displays the orderly, stair-stepping pattern of a stock in strong hands and has been one of the relative strength leaders since summer. FNV has also been one of the top performers of all blue-chip gold miners this year and can be regarded as an indicator of the overall mining stock outlook. A decisive breakout above the 100.00 level would be a bullish signal for both FNV as well as the broader gold stock market. Traders currently long FNV can maintain positions in this stock as long as the 95.00 level remains intact (stop).

Source: BigCharts

In summary, the near-term outlook for many of the North American gold mining shares reflected in the PHLX Gold/Silver Index is an optimistic one. Rising internal momentum, coupled with a tendency for the leading gold stocks to feed off the recent "risk-on" attitude among investors, supports the ongoing rally in the XAU index. While intermediate-term obstacles remain for the gold stocks, including a lagging gold price and a decline in the intermediate-term internal momentum indicator shown above, there is still enough technical and fundamental strength behind the major gold producers to support a continued bullish outlook. Traders should therefore continue to lean bullish on the mining stocks with a focus on the fundamentally strong large-cap miners.

On a strategic note, I plan on purchasing a conservative position in the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX) on the next decisive move above the 28.00 level. As of this writing, GDX is very close to confirming a technical breakout signal per the rules of my trading discipline as discussed in previous reports. A move above the 28.00 level would strongly suggest that the bulls are making a serious “run on the stops” on the part of the bears, who in turn would likely be forced into short-covering based on the tendency for round numbers to serve as a stop-loss magnet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GDX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.