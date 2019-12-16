Burlington Has The Recipe For Success

Burlington Logo. Source: Barron's

Traditional retailers have experienced serious headwinds this earnings season. Revenue growth has been hard to come by. Several have had to offer discounts to attract customers, which have hurt margins. It could worsen after disappointing retail sales in November. Retail sales rose 0.2% last month, less than the 0.5% economists were expecting. Sales through department stores fell 0.6%, while sales through non-store retailers rose 0.8%. The data suggests that retail sales through department stores continue to trend lower.

However, off-price retailers like Burlington Stores (BURL) have enjoyed a measure of success. In its most recent quarter, Burlington reported revenue of $1.77 billion, up 9% Y/Y. Burlington's comparable sales grew 2.7%, which came on top of 4.4% comparable sales growth in the year earlier period. This was stellar, given an environment where retailers are finding it difficult to growth their toplines. Retailers have had to resort to aggressive promotions in order to drive customers into stores. Given their financial woes, retailers may be more willing to distribute merchandise through Burlington at bargain prices:

"As traditional retailers struggle, Burlington and its peers benefit because they can snap up leftover merchandise at steeper bargains. Higher-end brands and designers have become more willing to develop relationships with Burlington and its peers as department stores’ distribution power shrinks."

Retailers are closing flagship locations and culling under-performing stores in order to become more efficient. Meanwhile, Burlington is expanding. For the last nine months, the company opened 72 new stores and closed six, bringing its store count to 726. Expanding same-store sales and opening new ones could help the company continue to grow at a rapid pace.

Solid Margins

Burlington has remained focused on serving its core female customer that is both brand-conscious and price-conscious. This allows the company to better manage inventory and contain costs. The company reported gross margin of 42.6%, in line with prior-year results. Gross profit on a dollar basis was $759 million, up 9% Y/Y. SG&A expense of $584 million was up 8% Y/Y. SG&A was 32.8% of revenue, the same as the year earlier period.

The fallout was that EBITDA of $175 million rose 9% Y/Y. EBITDA margin was 9.8%, in line with prior-year results. About 10% of SG&A expense included corporate costs, which may not grow in line with revenue. Said another way, Burlington should benefit from economies of scale as revenue continues to grow. Still, its ability to grow EBITDA was a sea change compared to other retailers which have experienced margin erosion and rising costs related to fulfillment and technology.

Strong Balance Sheet

Burlington has strong liquidity. The company has cash on hand of $147 million and working capital of -$193 million. The company recently entered into operating leases of $294 million, which hurt working capital. This negative balance should correct itself after the holiday shopping season. Through the first nine months of the year Burlington generated free cash flow ("FCF") of $217 million. Positive cash flow should add to its liquidity over time.

Conclusion

BURL has generated solid growth in a difficult retail environment. The off-price retailer appears to have the recipe for success. BURL trades at 20x last 12 months' EBITDA and is up 50% Y/Y. BURL has likely benefited from the incessant melt-up in financial markets as well. I rate the stock a hold.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.