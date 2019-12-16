NuCana: Updating The Investment Thesis

Note: This stock was recommended for a 'watch item' position exclusively to Biotech Forum members one month ago when the stock traded at approximately $5.50 a share.

Today, we revisit an interesting 'Tier 4' biotech concern headquartered 'across the pond'.

Company Overview

NuCana (NCNA) is a United Kingdom-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that IPO’d in 2017. The firm is developing novel cancer therapeutics called ProTides. The company’s pipeline consists of three drugs: Acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. Acelarin is the company’s lead product candidate and is currently in Phase 2/3 of development for biliary and ovarian cancer. Each drug is unique, but the common denominator is that they all share a unique chemical transformation known as phosphoramidite moiety.

Nucleoside analogs frequently used chemotherapy agents, but as pro-drugs they are profoundly limited in their efficacy and safety due to inherent or acquired cancer resistance mechanisms. ProTide technology overcomes these key cancer resistance pathways by elevating a well-established class of drugs into more effective and safer drugs that can be used by a wider patient population. NuCana has a market capitalization of roughly $175 million and trades for around $5.50 a share.

Source: Company Presentation

Pipeline:

Source: Company Presentation

Acelarin:

Acelarin is a pre-activated nucleotide analog, gemcitabine monophosphate, and a protective phosphoramidite moiety, which is a specific combination of an aryl, ester and amino acid grouping. The unique chemical structure radically changes the properties of the molecule, which enables the drug to enter the cancer cell independent of the membrane transporters and protecting it from both extracellular and intracellular degradation. Once the drug has entered the cancer cell, the moiety is cleaved off with precision, resulting in deprotection and the release of an activated, phosphorylated form of gemcitabine. In short, the drug offers superior efficacy, safety and the cancer cells’ deficiency of dCK does not result in resistance to Acelarin, as it does with gemcitabine. The drug is currently in development for biliary and ovarian cancer.

Source: Company Presentation

On August 20th, NuCana announced that they decided to suspend enrollment into their Phase 3 ACELARATE study evaluating Acelarin as monotherapy compared to gemcitabine in metastatic pancreatic cancer patients. The decision was the result of a prespecified futility analysis by the independent Safety and Data Monitoring Committee that showed that the efficacy endpoint was unlikely to be met. Moving forward, the company will allow the data to mature and conduct additional subgroup analyses on the 25 participants who are receiving or have received Acelarin. However, the analyst community didn’t seem overly concerned with the failure as multiple analysts saw the outcome primarily driven by trial design and disease setting.

Source: Company Presentation

On October 25th, the FDA signed off on the IND for a Phase 3 study of Acelarin in combination with cisplatin for patients with previously untreated locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer. The study will enroll up to 828 patients, and the primary objectives are overall survival and objective response rate. Furthermore, three interim analyses are part of the Phase 3 study protocol. Back in June, the FDA designated Acelarin an Orphan Drug for the treatment of biliary tract cancer.

Looking ahead, the company will launch their Phase 3 trial in advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer. At its last conference call, the company decided to postpone any initiation of a Phase 2/3 study of Acelarin in combination with a platinum agent for patients with ovarian cancer to focus on advancing its other initiatives and to conserve cash.

NUC-3373

NUC-3373 is the company’s second ProTide drug to enter clinical testing. The drug is a ProTide transformation of active anti-cancer metabolite of 5-FU. The drug is currently in development for solid tumors and colorectal cancer. Similar to Acelarin, the drug’s value proposition is that it may increase efficacy, improve safety and reduce the dosing administration pains associated with current 5-FU drugs.

Source: Company Presentation

The company expects to hit multiple milestones by the end of the year: reporting interim data for the Phase 1b of NUC-3373 in combination with other agents with which 5-FU is typically combined, in patients with advanced colorectal cancer; release additional data from the Phase 1 of single-agent NUC-3373 in patients with advanced solid tumors; and potentially, dependent upon a variety of factors, initiate a Phase 2/3 study of NUC-3373 in combination with other agents for patients with advanced colorectal cancer.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary And Balance Sheet

At the end of the third quarter, the company had cash and cash equivalents of £58.1 million, compared to £65.2 million at the end of the first half of the year and £77 million to start 2019. Management now believes its current cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its planned operations into the second half of 2021 as compared to its previous expectation of into 2021.

Five analyst firms cover the company with a median analyst price north of $20 a share. The latest recommendation came from Cowen today. The firm rated the company a buy as did H.C. Wainwright today with a $17 price target (Down from $20, see below). On September 5th, William Blair also reiterated their buy rating. The analyst at William Blair sees the technology as transformational because the drug's higher intracellular drug concentrations results in more potent anti-tumor activity while avoiding toxicity and circumventing resistance.

NuCana's two clinical-stage assets lead a strong pipeline to supplant conventional chemotherapies, with a number of key proof-of-concept catalysts in 2018. Lead candidate Acelarin is a ProTide transformation of gemcitabine, a nucleoside chemotherapy that recorded $1.7 billion in peak revenue. Clinical data to date have demonstrated Acelarin to lead to potentially superior efficacy and a similar, if not better safety profile compared with gemcitabine.”

On August 23rd, Piper Jaffray reiterated their overweight rating and lowered their price target to $25 a share from $35 a share. The revision lower is due to adjustments in their modeling of the potential Acelarin launches in biliary tract cancer and PROC. Lastly, on August 21st, HC Wainwright had maintained their buy rating and $20 price target. The analyst at HC Wainwright sees real promise in the company because focusing on developing optimized versions of existing nucleoside analog-based drugs should result in the creation of drugs that address areas of significant unmet need.

Furthermore, the analyst stated that his positive outlook on the company wasn’t affected when the Independent Safety and Data Monitoring Committee concluded that the Acelarin monotherapy was unlikely to meet the primary objective of the ACELARATE trial as he never thought the trial would lead to an FDA approval.

Verdict

NuCana has a couple of ‘shots on goal’ as well as upcoming analysts. While analyst support is a bit lower than it was a few months ago, it is still strong. Cash on hand will enable the Phase 3 study of Acelarin in combination with cisplatin in patients with biliary tract cancer and initiation of a Phase 2/3 study of NUC-3373 in combination with other agents for patients with colorectal cancer.

The company will have to raise capital before any commercialization efforts can begin. I anticipate revisiting this name as its pipeline advances and we will reevaluate whether it merits ‘promotion’ at that time. In the meantime, I do believe Nucana deserves ‘watch item’ status and I have purchased a small stake for my own account and plan to continue to keep an eye on it.

