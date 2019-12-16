Chevron Vs. Occidental: A Tale Of Two Shale Frackers

It is looking instead at the Permian and has been for a while given its interest in Anadarko earlier this year. In this article, we discuss some of the reasons.

Low gas prices have caused the company to take a charge and write down the value of these assets.

Introduction

If you are a reader of this blog, you know that I hold the opinion the further increases in the rate of growth for shale oil and gas production are problematic. In a number of articles, I've taken the position that current shale growth estimates from...pretty much everybody, the EIA, IEA, and others, are wildly optimistic. If you're new or need a review on this topic, please give these articles a re-read. I lay out the case fairly well there-in.

I've pretty much taken a pounding in the comments from readers in public who disagree, for a variety of reasons. That's ok, disagreement forces us to challenge our assumptions and double-check our conclusions. Sometimes we're proved right, and sometimes not. The debate is healthy.

Some of the data coming out now suggests that we've been ahead of the curve with the opinions we have put forth about the future prospects for shale growth. Opinions summarized in the bullets below:

Rock quality matters

Scale will matter

Logistics will matter

Technology will matter

In a recent filing Chevron (CVX) said it would write down and put on the auction block its Marcellus shale assets. Assets it acquired from Atlas Energy in 2011 for $3.2 bn.

And, where did it say it was going to re-focus its efforts in shale?

Mr. Wirth said Chevron must be selective about its investments moving forward, focusing on oil-rich regions like the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. - WSJ

Hmm. According to CVX, not all shale is created equal. Make a note of that!

Let's drill down a little deeper and see if we can get some clues about CVX's decision

Why is Chevron ditching the Marcellus for the Permian? Let's take a look at the Isopach maps for both. In the graphic for the Marcellus, noted as Figure 2, you can see it is a relatively thin structure over most of its extent. And thins progressively the farther west it goes. The EIA comments thusly about production in the Marcellus:

"Most of the current production is located in areas where the formation thickness is greater than 50 feet." - EIA

Well, that just makes sense! But, as you look at the map of the Marcellus, one thing that strikes you is... those areas are concentrated in just a few areas, that some call the "Sweet Spots," of the play. That's where I'd want to be if I was a shale driller, right in the sweet spot.

EIA

As you can see, I am focusing on the rock quality bullet point right now. What about the Permian play is drawing Chevron's attention as it exits the Marcellus. Could it be the thickness of the Wolfcamp shale? It is thousands of feet in thickness across a broad swath of the Permian, as the EIA map below reveals.

EIA

Superficially, it seems to make sense. Cash out of a play that's gas-prone if you prefer oil. One that at best is a few hundreds of feet in vertical pay and go to one with thousands of vertical feet of pay across multiple horizons.

Too bad for CVX's shareholders they didn't figure that out before plunking down a few billion for acreage in the Marcellus.

Take some Maalox Chevron....you've got gas!

If you take a look at the first capture below, you can see Chevron's current Marcellus footprint. Then let your eye wander down to the next capture from the EIA...wait you tell me. What is revealed here?

Source: Chevron's Post Atlas Energy Marcellus shale footprint. Note that Chevron's acreage is about half and half. Half in the sweet spot where formation thickness is in the 150-300' range, and half in the 25-50' thickness range.

EIA

Right you are! The answer of course is...it's really gassy. Ok, don't pat yourself on the back too hard; I tipped you off with the title of this section. The great bulk of its acreage in the so-called sweet spot is gas prone, yielding little if any oil with the gas.

Thermal maturity

Thermal maturity refers to the alteration of the rock from burial depth. The heat generated from deeper burial causes the kerogen (the precursor to oil and gas) to transform into the useful forms we drill to obtain. The EIA report again has pertinent information as to what drove Chevron's decision to walk away from the Marcellus.

Thermal maturity values (based on vitrinite reflectance, Ro measurements of core samples) in the Marcellus Shale generally increase in a southeastern direction, as shown in Figure 6, ranging from 0.5% Ro to more than 3.5% across the Appalachian basin. Recent Marcellus Shale drilling activity and results suggest that the most substantial hydrocarbon production takes place roughly southeastward of the 0.6% Ro maturity contour in the western parts of West Virginia, eastern Ohio, Pennsylvania, and southern New York. At thermal maturity values of greater than 3.5% Ro, the hydrocarbon production potential from the Marcellus Shale may become problematic based on the limited drilling results released to date. - EIA

One problem CVX may have found is that a bunch of its southwestern acreage appears to be in the "thermally over-mature" area. What this will all boil down to is that the acreage will not be productive.

How about pressure?

Pressure is generally regarded as a good thing in oilfield operations, particularly when it comes to producing oil. Naturally pressured or over-pressured formations produce more oil and gas than those that are under-pressured. Pressure helps the well to overcome the effects of gravity and forces hydrocarbons up the well bore to the surface. Much cheaper than alternatives.

The EIA report, from which I drew much of the information I present here, comments about the Marcellus pressure regime.

The Marcellus exhibits several different pressure regimes across the Appalachian basin. Generally, the Marcellus is under-pressured to the southwest and normal-pressured to potentially over-pressured to the northeast, with a transitional area in between. Likely, the highest ultimate recoveries will be from the normal to over-pressured areas. The presence of these distinct pressure regimes and variations in lithology requires different approaches to well stimulation and completion (Zagorski et al., 2012). - EIA

Nearly all of Chevron's acreage is in the western section of Pennsylvania, with about half in the southwest section. The least pressured acreage in the Marcellus.

What has been happening with gas prices since CVX did this deal?

Source

You could pretty much ski down this slope, absent the big "mogul" in early 2018, when it got cold for a week.

Source

What the chart above tells is that operators are laying down rigs in the Marcellus in droves. Why? Because gas prices are so low, they can't make any money.

Or, they may be like poor old CVX and just have some bad rock they need to unload to the next "greater fool."

Summary

CVX got sold a pig in a poke. It got "city-slickered." Its position in the Marcellus consists of:

Gas-prone reservoirs at a time when gas prices are very low.

Low pressure regimes that add to the costs of production.

Poor thickness of reservoir rock.

Thermal maturities that yield mostly gas vis a vis oil, or is not productive at all.

The Atlas folks have to be chuckling a bit as they head out to the Country Club. They pulled the ultimate "lipstick on a pig," play with CVX, who fat with $100 bbl oil money opened up its checkbook to catch a wave only to find it fell flat.

It's time to high grade its drilling portfolio and shift resources to where the return will be better. And that's just what CVX is telling us it is going to do.

Your takeaway

We like Occidental Petroleum (OXY) at current prices. A lot. OXY has taken a pummeling since April, and perhaps deservedly so for paying a premium for Anadarko this year. Paying Warren Buffett an usurious rate to borrow his money to close the deal didn't help either. I've defended this purchase (way too early I will admit) because of the incredible position it has built in the Permian through the Anadarko acquisition.

I put out a fairly complete thesis for OXY back in August. I called it a steal then. The stock price was about $10.00 higher than it is now. I am avoiding adjectives in current writing.

CVX's write-down of its Marcellus assets surely won't be the last. Other shoes will drop and not just in the Marcellus operators. There is just too much gas right now. OXY has taken a hit for overpaying for Anadarko. I wonder if CVX is thinking that perhaps it should have "ponied" up. Pure speculation on my part.

One of the problems with lower tiers of rock is that there are just less oil and gas contained in the volume of rock as opposed to Tier I acreage. This in part accounts for the sharp drop-off in production a few months after they are brought on line.

Not that the Permian is immune from this problem as a recent IHS Markit report points out:

Data from the new IHS Markit Automated Well Forecasting Technology showed that the base decline rate of the more than 150,000 producing oil and gas wells in the Permian Basin has “increased dramatically” since 2010. The surge in shale drilling and output in recent years has been accelerating that inherent production decline because newer, younger wells decline much faster than older wells. - IHS Markit

The future of shale belongs largely to the Super Majors in my opinion, and I include OXY in that category now. The chart below shows that it picked some of the best rock available in the Anadarko purchase.

Source

One of things that having such huge vertical pay does is enable optimization of well construction to ensure higher reservoir drainage (EUR). The graphic below suggests one way of doing that, although it is from Encana's (ECA) RAB Davidson project. OXY is fairly tight-lipped about its field implementation. Cubes may be the way to go, but there have been hits and misses with this type of development as a recent Hart Energy article notes.

Source

The point here is that the extent of the Permian resource gives operators room to tweak well spacings and other elements of design. Good rock always pays.

It's been a lonely vigil recommending OXY. I was too early recommending it in the $50s and have an underwater position as a result. With OXY's yield now above 8%, the "Yield" writers are jumping on the band wagon with a number of bullish articles in the past month or so. The bears are still with us on this one as well, including some who've gone from being moderately bullish to outright bearish.

Time will tell as to who is right. I remain a bull and have been adding to my position and recommending OXY in the Daily Drilling Report as an investment. Investors here should be willing to take on some (now much less) portfolio downside risk as OXY has dropped like a stone this year for reasons well discussed. If you're willing to do that, and my thesis holds for a re-evaluation of higher tier shale rock (something that CVX's writedown makes more likely), shares should go higher. I am happy to collect its stellar dividend until such a day.

The company didn't help things with its Q-3 earnings release and its announcement of a 40% cut in capex, pitting the pre-announced 5% growth target for the combined OXY/APC asset base in jeopardy. The plan now is to grow production at 2%. That took the stock from the middle $40s to the upper $30s in a couple of days. Given the upward trend in WTI over the same period, it's leveled off as you can see from the capture below.

Source

Reasons for a little optimism for share price appreciation in OXY

The downward dynamics that have ruled oil prices for 2019 appear to be moderating. If those continue into the new year, as we suspect they will, OXY could restore that capex. Rigs are cheap and plentiful. Sand is cheap and plentiful. If WTI holds above $60 money will return.

We have discussed some of the dynamics we see for oil in recent articles:

It is notable for instance in that in the most recent edition of the Baker Hughes survey, an increase of four rigs was noted. The first in a couple of months. RRC district 8 was the biggest gainer where the oil rig count rose from 253 to 257 active rigs. District 8 as you can see is the Permian.

Source

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected.