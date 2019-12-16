AUD/NZD Vs. Gold, Milk And Interest Rates: Upside Bias Remains Intact

While further downside into the 1.03 to 1.04 region is possible, this would likely rely on a pessimistic bond market and a continued fall in gold prices relative to milk prices. With bond market and commodity price stabilization (and/or reversal), upside to over 1.08 could be seen in AUD/NZD within two or three months.

With the gold/milk ratio potentially now stabilizing, and with the short-term yield differential for AUD/NZD now also possibly stabilizing, we could see continuation of the current upward trend in AUD/NZD. Traders should position themselves for a stronger Australian dollar relative to the New Zealand dollar.

Stronger milk prices are bullish for the New Zealand dollar, due to New Zealand's exposure to concentrated milk via exports. The reverse is also true; falling milk prices are NZD-bearish.

Weaker gold prices are bearish for the Australian dollar, due to Australia's exposure to gold via exports. The reverse is also true; rising gold prices are AUD-bullish.

In September 2019, I posted an article on the relationship between gold and milk prices; how relative strength in the price of gold futures over skimmed milk powder futures can be connected to the price of AUD/NZD. A warning for downside in AUD/NZD was issued on the basis of gold price weakness relative to skimmed milk prices.

Both the Australian dollar and New Zealand dollar are considered 'commodity currencies' by virtue of their countries' export exposures. As described in my previous article: with gold being an important export for Australia, and concentrated milk being an important export for New Zealand, the moves in the prices of these commodities are directly relevant to the AUD/NZD currency pair.

In essence, a combination of both strong gold prices and weak milk futures prices can signal strong upside potential for the Australian dollar in terms of New Zealand dollars. The reverse may also apply: weak gold price performance and strong milk futures price performance can lead to weakness in the price of AUD/NZD.

The chart below was presented in the September 2019 article of mine that I mentioned. Notice that despite the strong rise in AUD/NZD on the daily candlestick chart, we could see a fall in the 'gold/milk ratio' (the blue line), with the ratio dipping below its 50-day moving average (red line).

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to subsequent candlestick charts presented hereafter.)

The strong upside shown in the AUD/NZD pair might have caught many traders off guard. However, our ratio was able to provide us with strong downside potential; the signal was at least clear enough to prevent us from buying the rise in AUD/NZD aggressively. The updated chart below, again using daily candlesticks, shows how price action unfolded subsequent to September 15, 2019 (the day on which the above chart was created).

The red line shows the gold/milk ratio, and the black line shows the 50-day moving average. As you can see, after the initial dip below the 50-day moving average, the ratio mostly continued to fall. And despite some further upside variance into November 2019, our ratio effectively signaled the 'top' of the recent rise in AUD/NZD.

At present, we can also notice from the chart above that the gold/milk ratio has continued to fall, remaining well under the 50-day moving average. While the pair does not look like a clear 'buy', we would probably be wise to consider an increasing likelihood of upside going forward. The ratio's downside is slowing, and some further stabilization will allow the 50-day moving average of the gold/milk ratio to 'flatten', potentially opening up an opportunity for the ratio between gold and milk prices to revert from their current course.

Therefore, it would still appear to be the case that the short-term trend for AUD/NZD remains intact, which is actually to the upside. The chart below shows the current short-term trading range, with blue lines added to illustrate the current directional bias of AUD/NZD. (The gold/milk ratio, and its accompanying moving average, has been retained in the chart below.)

The vertical line delineates September 16, 2019, the first trading day after my previous article in which our gold/milk ratio signaled a potential downside for AUD/NZD.

We can see from the chart above that further downside into the region of between 1.03 and 1.04 could now be in store. However, we should probably favor upside going forward, because while the pair does not appear to offer considerable near-term upside potential, there is a clear possibility that AUD/NZD will revert to the upside provided that commodity prices can stabilize. If the gold/milk ratio can find its way back to the 50-day moving average, AUD/NZD will likely begin to find support.

Interest rate differentials are also worth considering; the stronger one currency's interest rate is versus the rate offered by another, the more upside potential that currency is likely to possess. However, the net carrying value is also important to consider; even if an interest rate differential is moving upward, if it is negative (or deeply negative), downside pressure could still prevail.

The chart below shows AUD/NZD, once again on the daily chart, against the short-term yield spread (the difference between the yields of two-year Australian bonds and two-year New Zealand bonds, set against the far-right y-axis). The spread provides us with a proxy for the short-term carrying value of the AUD/NZD pair. Notice that the spread has correlated positively with the spot price of AUD/NZD, as we would expect.

It is not clear whether the spread has 'bottomed out' yet, or whether more downside might be in store. However, we can at least see that the downside trajectory has slowed, with a recent upward reversion from about -0.37% to -0.27% (i.e., a rise of 10 basis points in the most recent trading days). This spread compares to the difference between the central bank rates of Australia and New Zealand, as highlighted in the table below (the difference being -0.25%, i.e. the RBA's rate of +0.75% minus the RBNZ rate of +1.00%).

The central bank rate spread therefore maps almost perfectly against the bond market's spread between two-year yields. Further downside in AUD/NZD is therefore only likely if the bond market is willing to price in pessimism for short-term Australian yields, or optimism for New Zealand yields, or both. This could occur, but our bias should be cautiously optimistic for AUD/NZD going forward.

In summary, we could start to see some upside in AUD/NZD in line with the current upward trend, despite the recent downside. This would be confirmed by a rise in the gold/milk ratio, and ideally a stable and/or rising short-term yield differential. While further downside in AUD/NZD to between 1.03 and 1.04 could be possible, the pair could find itself back above 1.08 (from the current market price of just above 1.04) within two or three months (as an estimate, based on the current speed of price moves within the upward trend).

