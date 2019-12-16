Marathon Gold: How The Current Valuation Stacks Up Against Prior Acquisitions

While several gold juniors have put up healthy double-digit returns this year, Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF) is among the top 10% of gainers of the 130 juniors I follow with a 127% year-to-date gain. This is a massive turnaround from the stock's (-) 30% return last year, but this under-performance wasn't all that surprising, as even the best stocks often need to take a rest. As I noted in my May article, the stock looked like it was merely building out a cup and handle pattern on the yearly chart, and there was no reason to give up on the name with the fundamentals improving. Since that time, the stock has more than doubled, but fortunately for investors, I still don't see the stock as expensive compared to its peers, or previous takeover targets in the sector. Based on this, I continue to see the stock as a Hold and would view any 15 to 20% pullbacks as buying opportunities.

(Source: TC2000.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

While one analyst concluded that Marathon Gold was a sell at $0.81 this year due to out-performance, I would argue that this is the worst reason to be selling out of a stock. In addition, I believe the misjudgment points out the value in assessing both the technicals and fundamentals, as while a stock may look overbought, it's rather meaningless if the stock is still 60% undervalued. This is why I prefer to marry the two, as both fundamentals and technicals tend to complement each other, and more mistakes are made when we use them in isolation. This is why I've remained bullish on Marathon Gold all year, and why the stock continues to be my #1 takeover target in the sector, despite its massive run.

Marathon Gold had tremendous drilling success at its Valentine Lake Project this year, and I believe the exceptional results and increased strike of its high-grade core defined at its Leprechaun deposit will increase the resource there by 30% or more. My current estimate is that resources increase from 1.05 million ounces to 1.35 million ounces. We should find out soon enough if this is the case, with the company's new resource estimate expected any week now with a Q4 target for release. Assuming a 30% bump at the smaller Leprechaun deposit helped by slightly higher grades, the company's total resource should move up to between 4.50 and 4.60 million ounces of gold. It's important to note that the majority of drilling has been infill drilling, and therefore it's mostly to upgrade current resources from inferred categories. However, I see a possibility of also adding slightly to total ounces given the 60,000 meters completed since the most recent resource update.

(Source: Company Website)

So why is the company still not expensive even after a 120% rally year-to-date? Let's take a look below:

I believe that Marathon Gold is arguably the most attractive takeover target in the sector, based on being in a tier-1 jurisdiction, having a high-grade open-pit deposit, and having enormous exploration upside. This is because the company has managed to delineate over 4 million ounces of gold across barely 20% of their property. Given that the company is a takeover target, one of the best ways to assess value is by comparing Marathon today to past acquisitions to see how Marathon Gold stacks up. As the below chart shows, the enterprise value per ounce of acquisitions (blue bars) has begun to trend higher with the rise in the gold price this year (gold line). The below chart shows the 5-period moving average of enterprise value per ounce paid for acquisitions in blue, and the gold price at month-end at the time of these acquisitions in gold.

(Source: Author's Chart)

As we can see, the highs for this chart were hit in mid-2017 at lower gold prices, but this was due to two massive acquisitions back to back, which slightly skewed this moving average. These two acquisitions were Mariana Resources (OTC:MRLDF) by Sandstorm Gold (SAND), and Integra Gold by Eldorado Gold (EGO). I correctly called out both of these acquisitions more than six months ahead in my article "2 Gold Juniors Ripe For Takeovers." This article was written in October 2016, and Mariana Resources was taken out in April 2017, with Integra Gold acquired a month later. Let's get back on track. The below chart shows that suitors are willing to pay more for acquisitions if we draw a linear regression line through the amount paid on an enterprise value per ounce. As of the most recent takeover of Continental Gold (OTCQX:CGOOF), the 5-period moving average is sitting at $85.73/oz.

As the below table shows, of all acquisitions going back to 2016 for non-producing gold juniors, the average paid is $74.11/oz, with the median being slightly lower at $63.56/oz. If we look at the median junior to assess whether Marathon Gold stacks up against these other names, we can see that this is undoubtedly the case. The median junior that's acquired has 4.4 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 1.90 grams per tonne gold, and Marathon Gold currently has 4.2 million ounces at an average grade of 1.8 grams per tonne gold. While the average, in this case, is much higher, I believe the median provides a better representation as the average is skewed significantly by Mariana Resources at 15.0 grams per tonne gold and Dalradian Resources at 13.70 grams per tonne gold. Mariana and Dalradian's grades are not representative of the average, as 50% of past acquisitions were at 1.60 grams per tonne gold or lower. Based on the above table and chart, it is clear that juniors today are getting at least $60.00/oz, and the amount suitors are willing to pay (based on the 5-period moving average of transactions) is trending higher.

(Source: Author's Table)

If we move over to only projects in Canada and the US, as these are more tier-1 projects in the best jurisdictions, we can see that these averages are even higher. While world-class deposits with 4+ million ounces and decent grades are becoming rarer each year, they're getting much harder to find in tier-1 jurisdictions. This is simply because there are only so many world-class deposits out there, and they're quickly being snapped up by suitors as soon as they're proven to be economical. As the below chart shows, the 2-period moving average of enterprise value per ounce paid in acquisitions in only Canada and the US is $99.17/oz, and is trending higher. This is nearly 20% above the moving average for all jurisdictions and certainly bodes well for Marathon, given that they are located in Newfoundland, Canada.

(Source: Author's Chart)

If we take a look at the table below, which shows these acquisitions, the median deposit had 4.4 million ounces, at an average grade of 1.85 grams per tonne gold. The average paid on an enterprise value per ounce basis was $82.45, while the median was $70.30/oz. In the interest of being conservative, it is best to use the median figure. The below chart is telling us that world-class juniors in tier-1 jurisdictions are getting at least 10% more than juniors in the 'all jurisdiction' category ($70.30/oz vs. $63.56/oz). Let's see how Marathon Gold stacks up as I've drawn in with the below table.

(Source: Author's Chart)

The average grade was 1.85 grams per tonne gold, and Marathon comes up just shy of this figure at 1.80 grams per tonne gold. In terms of resource size, Marathon is roughly in line with 4.2 million ounces vs. a median of 4.4 million ounces. Finally, on a projected all-in sustaining cost basis, Marathon wins out here by a wide margin. The company's updated Preliminary Economic Assessment in November of last year projected life-of-mine all-in sustaining costs of $666/oz, more than 7% below the average of past acquisitions, which was $720/oz. Based on Marathon tucking in nicely with this group on a comparative basis, the company should fetch a similar enterprise value per ounce vs. these names if it were to be acquired.

(Source: Author's Table)

As the above table shows, given the company's US$25 million in cash, 179 million shares outstanding and a share price of US$1.30, the company's current enterprise value is $210 million. Based on this figure, the company's 4.2 million ounces are valued at $50/oz on an enterprise value per ounce basis, or nearly 30% below the amount paid for juniors in past takeovers in Canada and the US. If we assume an upside case of 4.6 million ounces after the current resource update expected within a month, this figure drops to $45.65/oz, more than 30% below the average paid. This bodes well for Marathon Gold as even though the share price has had an exceptional run, the stock remains undervalued compared to what suitors have paid for peers. This also assumes no premium given the higher gold price, as I am aiming to be as conservative as possible in these projections.

Fortunately for shareholders, there is a significant upside case for the stock as well, with some luck. The company is drilling its Sprite Zone currently, and this area is closer than the Marathon Pit to the planned infrastructure layout, meaning that any discoveries here will be significant given that there's minimal trucking required to the mill (less than 5 kilometers). While we haven't got many results out of this zone recently, both the "Gap Area" and Sprite Zone offer tremendous upside if they do hit.

(Source: Company Presentation)

The below image that I've annotated from the company's 3D video shows the Marathon and Leprechaun deposits in pink, with the gold belt the company is exploring in yellow. As we can see, the company has managed to delineate just over 4 million ounces on barely 30% of this gold belt. The gap between these two deposits where the Sprite deposit lies is more than 5 kilometers and offers significant potential if the company can start adding resources here. To give a better idea of just how vast this area is, I've zoomed in on the area below.

(Source: Company Presentation)

As the below images show, this zone extends from Sprite, which is just east of Leprechaun, all the way to the high potential area east of Sprite, and right next to the Marathon deposit. Given that the company has uncovered over 4 million ounces at Leprechaun (1-kilometer strike), and Marathon (1.5-kilometer strike), we can see how quickly ounces could add up based on additional discoveries. I do not believe it is wise to give any value for discoveries a company has yet to make, but there's certainly potential given the encouraging drill results we saw out of Sprite last year, with 14.68 grams per tonne gold over 8 meters in MA-18-285. This is one of the highest grade hits at the property to date and suggests that Sprite could be a higher-grade starter pit with a decent resource if results like this continue.

(Source: Company Website)

Ultimately, given this team's success, I don't think a 5.5-6.0 million ounce target within the next two years is out of reach at Marathon's Valentine Lake Project. The company is well cashed up with over US$25 million in cash, and this should support it for another year of drilling and studies, especially given how lean the company is when it comes to expenses. In the first nine months of 2019, despite new hires, the company spent less than US$1.6 million on general & administrative expenses [G&A], leaving it at a run rate for FY-2019 of close to US$2.2 million. This is very reasonable at less than 1% of the market cap. There are some companies out there with similar market capitalizations spending three times this amount.

(Source: Marathon Gold Management Discussion & Analysis)

To summarize, I continue to see Marathon Gold as slightly undervalued even after the exceptional run the stock has had. If the company were to be acquired at the median for all jurisdictions, the value based on past takeovers would be closer to US$1.80, assuming no increase in the current resources. While the stock is undervalued, it has had a nice run, and therefore I see the stock as a Hold currently. I continue to see 15-20% pullbacks as buying opportunities, though and may look to add to my position if we head back below US$1.10 in the future. The company continues to remain my top takeover target in the sector, and I would be surprised if the stock were not taken over in the next twelve months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MGDPF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.