Wells Fargo Preferred Again A Good Value

It is a good value right now compared to the similar Bank of America preferred Series L.

Savers who complain about low interest rates really need to start taking a little risk.

Sometimes I read Seeking Alpha comments about how it's impossible for seniors to earn a decent return. It makes me wonder about people who complain about the heat and won't jump in the pool.

This one from a recent article, for example: "Can the Fed now give poor American seniors a break? It's been 11 years now. Can they please get a chance to put some bread on the table. Raise the interest rates to at least 6%? Only asking 5-6%, not 12-15%."

To which, I'd answer, "Hey kids, investing is fun!" Members of the income-dependent seniors club (which I recently joined) can get decent income relatively safely, it's just that certificates of deposit and money-market funds don't get there anymore.

If you've read my articles over the last few years, you know that my largest holding is Wells Fargo 7.5% convertible preferred Series L (WFC.PL) (Quantum description), which is yielding 5.19%.

Three out of the last four years, the stock has fallen late in the year and bottomed around the pay date of December 15. Thus far, 2019 has followed the pattern. It is trading 9.5% below its all-time high of 1,522 set in late September.

The $1,000-par issue has appreciated over the last few years as well as paying reliable dividends. It qualifies for preferential tax treatment, has an investment-grade issuer, and is unlikely to be converted in the next decade. Wells Fargo common (WFC) would have to reach $203.72 for it to be conversion-eligible, nearly quadruple its current price of $53.79.

In the last two months, WFC.PL has become cheaper than the similar Bank of America Convertible Preferred Series L (BAC.PL), which yields only 4.91%. This chart shows the divergence, unusual for issues that usually trade similarly (WFC.PL in blue).

Source: Schwab

The difference is not due to credit rating. Both BofA and Wells Fargo have preferred stock ratings of BBB-.

Over the last few years, formerly distressed Bank of America's credit reputation has improved and its preferred prices have risen in tandem. BofA has gotten the ability to issue lower-rate fixed-rate preferred series, such as the new 5% series LL (BAC.PN). As recently as 2016, BofA had to pay 6.2% on a new preferred series.

For all its recent scandals, the market has not associated much credit risk with Wells since the end of the 2007-09 financial crisis. Wells' callable preferreds have been steady. The 5.125% Series O, issued in 2012, sells for just over par. That issue can be called right now and still yields about the same as WFC.PL.

My average annual return has been over 11% since December 2015, including an annualized return of 21.9% this year.

WFC-L IRR Calculation 1/1/2019 -63100 3/15/2019 937.5 6/15/2019 937.5 9/15/2019 937.5 12/16/2019 937.5 12/16/2019 72225 0.2193

Source: Author's spreadsheet.

After previous articles, I have gotten comments like "It was a great value when I bought it a few years ago, but it isn't anymore." The first part is undoubtedly true, but the second part is questionable.

As reader JustGiveMeTheDividends said last year: "Over the past 10 years, I've collected $750 in coupon payments while everyone has been complaining about the price virtually the entire time."

Interest rates have been in a secular downtrend for nearly 40 years and with U.S. rates higher than in Europe and Japan, there's no clear reason why this should change. WFC.PL remains a good value for income investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFC.PL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.