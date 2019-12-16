Noble Corp.: The Comatose State Is Entering A New Phase

NE is an excellent trading vehicle for short-term trading but should be avoided as an investment.

NE is now trading below $1, and the risk of a reverse split has increased significantly, which is harmful.

Noble Corp. released its fleet status on December 12, 2019. Only one contract mentioned for about $22 million in contract backlog.

Investment thesis

Noble Corp. (NE) released its fleet status on December 12, 2019. The offshore driller continues to struggle, which prevented it from reducing its massive debt load in a meaningful way because of a continual lack of free cash flow. This weakening situation is not going away anytime soon, and with the recent drop in the oil prices, it is worsening further.

The investment strategy here has not changed much for the past two years.

I do not recommend NE as a long-term investment due to the specific weakness of the offshore drilling industry at the moment and a weak outlook entering 2020. But I see NE as an excellent opportunity for short-term trading using technical analysis. Eventually, you could build up a midterm position by accumulating your short-term gain, at no risk.

However, the mistake that many investors tend to make is to run the last worrisome mile and conclude a dismal improbable outlook, such as bankruptcy. Generally, to justify their exit at the worst moment.

I do not deny that the company is in financial trouble, but bankruptcy is not an imminent threat, yet, in spite of what some people are mentioning to manipulate and often misguide.

We see it with Noble, but also with Transocean (RIG) or Valaris Plc (VAL).

December Fleet Status Detailed Analysis

What's new?

1 - Noble said that the 2013-built Jack-up Noble Regina Allen had been awarded a contract by BHP, starting in September 2020 until February 2021 (six months) with a daily rate of $120K/d.

From early February until June 2020, the rig will be working for Encana offshore Canada, which is where it just ended its contract with Exxon Mobil.

2 - The 2011-built Drillship Noble Bully II is warm stacked in Malaysia.

Here is a word about the deal "quid pro quo" on the joint venture "Bully I and Bully II" with Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B). Nobel and Royal Dutch Shell have created in 2010-2011, a joint venture (initially Frontier) for two drilling rigs, the Bully I and the Bully II.

The Noble Bully I drillship is cold stacked. Shell bought out the remaining term of the drilling contract remaining in the joint venture, and Noble acquired Shell's interests in Noble Bully II and the Bully I joint ventures.

Noble is now free to market the drillship Noble Bully II worldwide and eventually retire the Bully I, which is cold stacked.

Noble will receive in 4Q'19, a lump sum amount of $59 million for its 50% share of the buyout of the drillship Noble Bully II contract.

Based on the foregoing considerations, the transaction was ultimately structured such that Noble made a non-cash payment to Shell for the JV Interests in the form of a $107 million note which was assigned back to Noble as part of the buyout price, and Noble received approximately $59 million in cash from Shell.

This issue is now solved between Shell and Noble. It is a significant development because of what is going on in Guyana.

Exxon Mobil is awaiting regulatory approval for a 31-well exploration program over three blocks. The company plans to drill 25 exploration wells on Stabroek block, three on the Kaieteur block, and another three on the Canje Block.

Source: Exxon Mobil Feb. 2019 - Added discovery update by Fun Trading.

It is a potential of five-year plus contract potential based on two months per well at a daily rate of around $230k/d or a backlog estimated to $400-$500 million, in my opinion. Exxon Mobil through Esso has already contracted four drillships mainly from Noble:

The Drillship Noble Tom Madden until mid-December 2020 (which drilled the Tripletail-1, the last discovery in the Turbot area) The Drillship Noble Don Taylor until mid-November 2020 The Drillship Noble Bob Douglas until April 2021 The Drillship Stena Caron from StenaDrilling

Furthermore, The Drillship Noble Sam Croft is contracted in the area by Apache offshore Suriname until March 2020 with one option. Hence, it can be available in H2 2020, which is when Exxon Mobil should start its 31-well program. Also, the Drillship Noble Bully II warm stacked in Malaysia could eventually be assigned for this long-term contract.

Also, I have no inside information. It looks like Exxon Mobil could well award Noble a long-term contract and eventually two contracts.

Note: Exxon Mobil and Hess plan to start oil production next month from the Liza field on the deepwater Stabroek block, starting with 120K Bopd and rising to 750k Bopd in 2025.

Assuming that Noble is awarded such a contract[s], it will be a strong positive for the stock price in 2020. Something to think about seriously.

The company is facing some serious financial matters

The fleet is fully contracted for the jack-ups and drillships, while the semi-submersibles segment is lagging.

I have estimated the contract backlog at ~$1.7 billion as of December 15, 2019. The most significant amount comes from the drillships with $930 million or 57.4% of the total backlog, followed by the jack-ups with an estimated $705 million.

The backlog stretches to 2023, with an estimated $50 million remaining in 2019 (half of December) and $905 million estimated in 2020.

The backlog erosion has been tremendous since 2Q15, where the company had $8.7 billion in contract backlog. The recent agreement between Shell and Noble about the two Bully drillships has reduced the backlog significantly this quarter.

The company indicated in a recent presentation that 95% of its marketed fleet is working under contract, which is reasonably high all considered. However, despite this impressive accomplishment, the company is not generating enough free cash flow, and the financial situation is getting more concerning.

Net debt is $3.8 billion in Q3'19

Net debt increased to $3.8 billion as of September 30, 2019, which is not a threat with a limited CapEx for the next few years. The cash on hand has been cut more than half this quarter compared to the same quarter a year ago. Laura Campbell, the CFO, said in the conference call:

We concluded the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $136 million and total liquidity representing cash of availability under our credit facility of $1.2 billion.

Finally, NE is now trading below the $1 threshold set by the NYSE. If NE stock trades 30 consecutive trading days below $1 (30-day average stock price below $1), then the NYSE will send a letter of non-compliance. In this case, Ne will have six months to regain compliance either by trading above $1 sufficiently to raise the 30-day average above $1 or implement a reverse split that could be 1:5 or 1:10. We are not there yet, but it is essential to know that NE could eventually be forced to reverse split, which is considered as a negative.

Technical Analysis

I do not agree with Finviz's interpretation, which seems computer-generated and does not present my logic, in my opinion. To better explain my technical analysis, I have magnified the last six months and showed how a midterm pattern could be created. The line resistance presents no difficulties and is defined by three points from mid-September to mid-December. Line support requires certain assumptions.

First, I am assuming that the new lower low is at $0.90, which seems supported by three more lows from late-August, early October, mid-November, as you can see in the chart below. Hence, the resistance at $0.90 should be strong.

Now that we have line resistance and line support in place, we can name the pattern with enough confidence. The pattern is called a descending wedge, and we are approaching its apex, which is the point of confluence of the two lines.

We can conclude that despite the appearance, it is quite bullish because the downtrend seems to be losing steam, and often a breakout of the resistance ends the pattern. It is why it is considered as a reversal pattern. In this bullish case, the next upper resistance is at $1.25, with the first stop at $1.05.

However, the bearish case cannot be eliminated and presents a strong probability if the oil prices continue to weaken. Assuming a breakout of the support at $0.90, I see the next lower support is ~$0.75, which forms a new pattern called a descending channel.

Of course, line resistance implies some selling between $1.05 and $1.25 that could represent above 50% of your position. Conversely, support means a new accumulation phase. The caveat emptor is that what I am describing above is only a blueprint, and your trading should be reassessed on a daily or weekly basis in correlation with the oil prices, which are paramount in trading NE.

