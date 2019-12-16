L Brands: A Split Up Appears Untenable

Bath & Body Works would likely have to take on the lion's share of LB's $5.6B debt load. That could be problematic.

The retail reckoning is nearing. Traditional retailers are having trouble attracting customers to their stores. Several are having to engage in promotions to drive traffic, which is hurting profit margins. L Brands (LB) and Victoria's Secret are caught in the middle of it. The company's Bath & Body Works brand is growing revenue by double digits. However, revenue from Victoria's Secret and other brands is in decline. L Brands has resorted to offering promotions, which may have helped stem the revenue slide, but it has crimped margins.

In its most-recent quarter, the company's net sales fell 4% Y/Y and gross margin declined by 500 basis points versus the year earlier period. The fall out was that EBITDA was negative. Activist investor Barington Capital has floated the idea of spinning off Victoria's Secret or making Bath & Body Works a separate publicly-traded company:

Activist investor Barington Capital Group sent a letter to L Brands CEO Leslie Wexner urging the company to correct “past merchandising mistakes” and to explore a spinoff of Victoria’s Secret or an initial public offering for Bath & Body Works. That, of course, is what Gap (GPS) said it plans to do with its Old Navy brand. In a note released before the Barington announcement, RBC analyst Kate Fitzsimons had already explored the possibility of a Bath & Body Works spinoff. “On the heels of last week’s GPS news and subsequent 16% jump in the stock price, we suspect the LB board took notice of the market response and value generation by the decision to spin off Old Navy, she wrote. “Our LB Sum of the Parts suggests a base case equity value of $44, applying 5.5x to VS’s and 10x to BBW.”

The idea appears sound in principal. LB trades at less than 6x last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA. Bath & Body Works could potentially command a much higher multiple if it traded as a separate company. Thus, the sum-of-the-parts could be worth much more than LB's current valuation.

A Split Up Could Be Untenable

I believe separating Victoria's Secret or Bath & Body Works from L Brands could be untenable. First of all, there is the matter of L Brands' $5.6 billion debt load. The company's LTM EBITDA is around $1.8 billion, which puts its debt at 3.1x EBITDA. This looks manageable on the face of it. However, EBITDA is in serious decline and the company's credit metrics could continue to deteriorate. S&P recently downgraded the company's debt to BB- (non-investment grade, speculative) due to the diminution of the Victoria's Secret brand.

In 2018, Bath & Body Works represented 87% of total operating income. Victoria's Secret represented 37% and the other segments generated negative operating income. Bath & Body Works represented about 93% of LTM operating income and Victoria's Secret represented about 31%. I applied these percentages to LTM EBITDA of $1.8 billion to derive EBITDA by segment.

If Bath & Body Works had to service the debt standalone, then debt/EBITDA would be about 3.3x. If the company was split up, then I believe investors would demand that Bath & Body Works take all of the debt. I doubt the diminution at Victoria's Secret and losses at other segments would allow L Brands ex-Bath & Body Works to service debt.

Placing $5.6 billion in debt at Bath & Body Works standalone could be risky. Retail sales have been stagnant in general, but department stores have had it particularly rough. In November, retail sales through department stores fell 7.2% Y/Y, while sales through non-store retailers rose 11.5%. If future sales and cash flow turn down for Bath & Body Works - a real possibility - it could be difficult for it to service $5.6 billion in debt. Secondly, why would investors go for it? Why would they buy a company with debt that was also borrowed to support growth at Victoria's Secret, Mast Global, Henri Bendel, etc.? It would seem nonsensical for Bath & Body Works to take on such a high debt load and let Victoria's Secret operate debt free.

Who Pays The $1.7 Billion In Future Rent Commitments?

Revenue for Victoria's Secret fell 8% Y/Y, while comparable sales were down 5%. Victoria's Secret reported adjusted operating income of -$81 million during the most-recent quarter, down from $14 million in the year earlier period. This led to L Brands suffering an EBITDA loss of $3 million during the quarter, down from $192 million in the year earlier period.

L Brands has been closing Victoria's Secret locations, particularly in the U.S. The company plans to close over 50 Victoria's Secret stores in 2019, which may help stem some of the hemorrhaging. L Brands still has over 1,100 Victoria's Secret stores owned by the company, and another 445 non-company owned locations for Victoria's Secret and Victoria's Secret Beauty and Accessories. Breaking leases could be expensive and could create cash payouts.

In addition, L Brands paid $207 million in rent expense in Q3 2019 and $614 million through year-to-date 2019. The company has $1.7 billion in future minimum rent payments that are stretched out over several years. Some of those rent obligations are related to the Victoria's Secret brand. While Victoria's Secret is losing money, it is still locked into future rent payments on current locations. This represents a contractual obligation for the brand. L Brands ex-Bath & Body Works is hemorrhaging cash and it may not abate anytime soon. L Brands likely needs the cash flow from Bath & Body Works in order to keep the other segments afloat.

Separating Victoria's Secret as a standalone entity also appears untenable, given its operating losses amid a competitive retail environment. L Brands would likely have to pay someone to take Victoria's Secret off its hands. Otherwise, it will need Bath & Body Works to help keep Victoria's Secret afloat until it can potentially turn around the brand.

Conclusion

A split up of L Brands appears untenable. Deciding which entity takes on the company's $5.6 debt load appears problematic. Secondly, Victoria's Secret may not be able to survive standalone given its operating losses. LB is down over 25% Y/Y. It will likely fall further. Sell LB.

