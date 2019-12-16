Why I'm Increasing My Rating On Arbor Realty

Just over a month ago Arbor Realty (ABR) touched $15.77, a price last seen more than a decade ago. At the time I wrote:

I believe the share price may have moved too far and too fast, but I have often seen momentum take stocks beyond levels that I think are reasonable. ...I recently sold some of our Arbor shares and I have stopped reinvesting dividends in some of our IRA accounts. ...However, those timely purchases, along with dividend reinvestments and the sharp move higher over the past two weeks, and the even larger move over the past year, has thrown my portfolio out of balance. As a result, I will reluctantly be selling a bit more of my holdings.

The share price gains had reduced the dividend yield on the investment down to 7.6%, and it led me to take my rating on Arbor down a peg from Bullish to Hold, and I concluded the article with the following:

For those that are looking for a steady dividend income stream and would be satisfied with a slowly rising dividend, Arbor certainly deserves consideration. However, I also think those investors that are more interested in significant near term capital appreciation could be disappointed.

Last week the shares closed at $14.14, after touching an intra-day low of $14.03 on both Thursday and Friday. That's a pullback of more than 10% from the recent high, and it also pushes the dividend yield back above 8.5%. While a lower share price and higher yield are decent reasons to buy, it's also important to understand what triggered the weakness in the share price.

On December 9, the company issued a pair of press releases about a secondary offering of common stock. The first one included the following:

6,000,000 shares of its common stock would be issued.

The underwriters would have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares.

Arbor would use a portion of the proceeds from this offering to purchase 600,000 shares (or 690,000 shares if the underwriters exercised their option to purchase additional shares) of stock from its CEO at the same price paid by the underwriters.

It's not unusual for the initial reaction of the market to send shares lower when their equity is being diluted. Exacerbating that reaction is the idea that the company CEO is dumping approximately $10 million of his company stock. And, the company quickly followed up the first press release (also On December 9) with another, noting that:

it priced the "offering of 6,500,000 shares of common stock for total expected gross proceeds of approximately $91.9 million before underwriting discounts and commissions and expenses" or ~$14.14 per share.

The offering was upsized from the initial total of 6,000,000 shares.

The underwriters were granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 975,000 shares.

And, it was disclosed that Arbor would use some of the proceeds to increase the purchase from its CEO to "an aggregate of 650,000 shares, or 747,500 shares if the underwriters exercise in full their option to purchase additional shares."

Since the offering was increased by 500,000 shares (+8.33%), investors can infer that the $14.14 price was attractive to the underwriters, the Arbor board, and Ivan Kaufman, Arbor's CEO.

Is Kaufman's Sell A Negative?

I'm fairly certain that there are many Arbor investors that feel any time the CEO sells his shares, there must be something wrong with the company. I'm not one of them, nor should I be alone. Peter Lynch had this to say about insider transactions:

insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.

In my last article, I wrote that I would be trimming back my holding of Arbor because it had exceeded my targeted allocation. I have no idea why Kaufman is selling, but if I am willing to sell to diversify my holdings, why would I criticize the CEO for selling some shares? And, it's not as though Kaufman won't retain a significant stake in the company.

According to the previously mentioned press release, the shares being sold by Kaufman could include his common stock or:

... Arbor Commercial Mortgage, LLC and/or an estate planning family vehicle established by the Company’s Chief Executive Officer

According to the last Proxy statement:

Each share of special voting preferred stock will be redeemed and cancelled by us upon the redemption of its paired operating partnership unit for cash or shares of our common stock. In accordance with SEC beneficial ownership rules, the following table attributes to ACM (and to Mr. Kaufman, as the controlling owner of ACM) beneficial ownership of the: (I) 14,772,918 shares of special voting preferred stock currently held by ACM; and (II) 4,994,736 shares of common stock currently held by ACM.

So, while I won't view the sales by Kaufman as an automatic sell signal, there is a more important question to consider.

What will Arbor do with the rest of the proceeds of the sale?

Arbor has had several capital raises this year, including Senior Unsecured Notes, Collateralized Securitization Vehicle, Convertible Senior Notes, another stock offering, etc. Each time the company has been able to quickly put the funds to use, the result has been a steadily increasing dividend. Since the end of 2017, investors have seen the dividend increase six times and also received a special dividend late last year.

In fact, at the end of 2017, the quarterly dividend was $0.19. The last four quarterly dividends have been $0.27, $0.28, $0.29 and the most recent dividend paid earlier this month was $0.30, an increase of 58% since the end of 2017. While I don't expect to see an increase of another 58% over the next two years, I certainly expect to see it grow.

Summary

In my opinion, the run-up in the share price from $13.02 in early October to a multi-year high of $15.77 on November 8 was too far, too fast, and the reason for my reducing my recommendation from Bullish to Hold. I still liked the idea of a growing dividend, but that dividend yield had declined to a less attractive 7.6%, and unless an investor was willing to see the price erode, I couldn't recommend others buying the stock.

The recent decline in the share price to $14.14 has put the yield back above 8.5%, and it's one of the reasons I'm more comfortable putting a Bullish rating back on the stock. The other is my belief that management will quickly put the net funds raised by the equity offering to good use and provide fuel for continuing increases to the dividend, which will then push the share price modestly higher.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I regularly adjust my long positions to address allocation issues, and may sell shares at any time of there is a sharp run-up in the price. I am currently reinvesting dividends.