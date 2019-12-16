5 Growth Stocks For Investors To 'Sleep Well At Night' With

I recently did a piece on the 10 stocks that I’d consider holding for the next 10 years, which generated some good feedback from readers. One of the consistent themes, however, was that the volatility in some of the names was considerable and that some readers didn’t feel comfortable being able to SWAN (or Sleep Well At Night) with some of these names. There is significant advantage for investors of all ages to consider holding growing businesses. Not only do they provide the ability to compound capital over a long-term horizon, but such businesses also allow protection of purchasing power, unlike businesses that are stagnant or experiencing minimal growth.

So I took a fresh look at some growth stocks which could be held for an extended period of time, with a view to finding 5 growth stocks that investors could look at that would actually help investors SWAN. In compiling this list, I prioritized a smoother growth experience, and traded off potentially high, yet erratic share price growth, for businesses that had a little more stability in their core franchises.

I also looked for brand name recognition, which would provide investors a sense of comfort, such that even when these names declined, that strength and stability of the brand would provide assurance that these businesses would be around for the long term. I valued the payment of dividend income, even where modest, as something that would provide some comfort when times got difficult. I tried to find names with relatively lower ‘beta’ than typical growth stocks, indicating that they decline less then the average growth stock during market declines. Above all though, I still looked for evidence of a secular growth story which would still offer the promise of long-term growth for an extended period of time and offer steady, consistent increases in revenue and earnings.

Microsoft

While there’s no doubting that Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is currently a massive business, if you asked me which company I’d be the most confident would still be around in ten years' time, and be larger than what it is today, it would be this business. Microsoft is an indispensable part of the software landscape, both on the enterprise side and the consumer side. Microsoft is no longer just the dominant Windows franchise that it was once so synonymous with. While the Windows franchise and personal computing business still contributes approximately 70% of Microsoft's profits, it is the fast growing intelligent cloud business that will continue to power its growth.

Microsoft's intelligent cloud business contributes approximately 30% of Microsoft's revenues. Azure accounts for the lion's share of these cloud revenues, with Microsoft reporting 67% year-on-year growth in its cloud business. Cloud penetration is still at relatively low levels compared to on-premise deployment. Gartner estimates suggest that on-premise deployment and services still account for a majority of spend, with over $3.8T in IT services spend in 2019. Total global cloud computing spend across infrastructure and applications and business processes only accounted for $214B in 2019, so there is still significant headway for the cloud to grow. While enterprises will initially come to the cloud for the scale advantages of infrastructure management, application security, patching and firmware updates, it is really the drivers of digital transformation and operational advantage that will get them to stay.

Microsoft again is positioning itself well in the development of Azure based tools to help support the management and control of sensor based data to the cloud and enabling the analytics and predictive power behind such data. The Azure IoT hub allows bi-directional control of sensor data, providing sensors with intelligence to make decisions based on data that is sent up to the cloud and analyzed there.

Microsoft has grown revenues at an annualized rate of almost 11.5% over the last 3 years, and the likelihood is very promising that revenue can grow in the high single digits to low double digits for an extended duration of time given the growth drivers in its intelligent cloud business. More importantly, the revenue streams are fairly consistent and stable, and derive from providing mission critical productivity and collaboration software productivity that are required to power computing systems for consumers and enterprises.

Microsoft pays a modest dividend, which provides some comfort during turbulent times, and the stock currently yields 1.2%. The stock beta is a little higher than I expected at 1.23; however, as far as the underlying stability of the business model and various franchises, owners of this great business can sleep soundly at night, while still experiencing the benefits of a strongly growing business.

Visa

Visa's (NYSE:V) globally accepted, ubiquitous payment products are everywhere you want to be. This not only makes for catchy ad campaigns, but a strongly growing business which has powered investor returns for the last decade. As the dominant global payments network, Visa is the most significant beneficiary of a global secular shift in the payment of personal consumer expenditures from cash and check based means to credit based means. This trend still has a long way to play out, with only 15% of global consumer expenditures being paid for digitally. However, Visa, along with its close rival Mastercard (MA), has a very secure competitive position in this space. Incumbents who are looking to disrupt Visa have to simultaneously convince both consumers and merchants, at scale, of the need to accept an alternate payment instrument.

This is not an easy task. In fact, it may be an impossible task. This alone should allow investors in the business to sleep well at night.

However, when you couple this with powerful ecosystem advantages that Visa has, it makes investors all the more secure. The banks that issue Visa payment instruments have a built-in incentive to issue Visa branded product, even if there is an alternative that may be better. This is because of the merchant interchange that each transaction incurs. The issuing bank takes a significant chunk of the 'toll' that merchants who accept Visa cards pay for the privilege of doing so. That will make these banks more inclined to keep issuing Visa payment instruments than any other.

Visa has grown revenues over 15% annualized over the last three years. With such a long way to go in penetrating the consumer payments opportunity, this rate of growth should continue for an extended period of time. Visa also has significant B2B (business to business) payment opportunities that could triple its addressable market over the same time period. With a beta of just 0.93 and a modest dividend to boot, investors in this great business can sleep well at night knowing that they are riding one of the largest secular growth trends with one of the strongest players in the space.

Adobe

I like to think of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) as a toll taker on the creative economy. Investors are probably most familiar with Adobe through its Photoshop product which fixes the blemishes on even the most unflattering of images. However, Adobe is so much more than this. Its tools are mission critical for digital creatives all around the world that need to create or edit graphic rich images or video to monetize website content or attract impressions on social media. There are a few tools that allow for a uniform look of and feel of imagery across mobile and web like Adobe does.

More than this, Adobe provides the powerful analytics that allow marketers to close the loop on user engagement with their visually rich interactive content. This is a trend that will certainly play out over the next decade, as publishers of content look at advertising based monetization models to compete with the growing proliferation of free media. Attractive and visually rich images are a key part of being able to do this. Further, the increasing need for brands of all types to interact with viewers on social media to ensure a uniform brand voice will also mean that Adobe tools become well utilized here also.

Heavy usage in industry means that Adobe’s advantages of incumbency are locked in with Adobe products being almost universally used as the basis of instruction for creative design students. This 'training moat' for Adobe means investors can sleep well at night with the industry not only currently standardizing on Adobe tools in practice, but also with educational institutions bringing through the next batch of Adobe users.

While Adobe doesn’t pay a dividend, its beta is a very reasonable 1.1, and the business continues to grow revenue at a rate of over 20% per year. This is a quiet achiever that all investors looking for secure, sustainable growth in a very measured way should consider adding exposure to.

Alphabet

When it comes to the place where users globally turn to access information in the fastest way possible, there’s no more universally used tool than Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google search. Like Microsoft, Google is a massive business rapidly approaching the $1T market capitalization mark. However, this business still maintains a rate of revenue growth that would be the envy of much earlier stage and more nimble businesses. The SWAN element of the Google business for investors comes in the form of its tightly integrated feedback loop of search and response. With Google search powering almost 80% of the global search inquiries, Google has a vast repository of user generated searches to help fine-tune feedback and results to better satisfy user queries. This feedback loop continues to strengthen as more queries are fed into the machine. All of this is very cleverly monetized by Google in providing targeted ad sponsored search results to allow users to take immediate action to satisfy their query. This dominant, mature business is still growing revenues at 20% annualized per year, and is likely to continue an impressive mid to high teens rate of revenue growth for the foreseeable future.

It’s also not just search that will power Alphabet’s next decade of growth. The company is making a range of strategic bets in areas including autonomous driving through its Waymo business, as well as various offerings for the connected home, including Nest and Google home. Also something that’s likely to feature in Google’s next decade of growth is the Google Cloud platform, a competitive offering to Microsoft Azure. Google doesn’t pay a dividend, but investors can sleep easy with the business carrying a beta of only 1.02. The business is extremely liquid, with over $100 billion in cash and cash equivalents on the balance sheet. I got it wrong when I excluded Alphabet from my list of 10 businesses to consider for the next 10 years; however, this is certainly one that I feel investors looking for growth can sleep comfortably with at night.

Starbucks

The final business that makes the cut here is Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX). While growth in consumption of the company's premium caffeinated products has more noticeably slowed in the US in the last few years, Starbucks promises aggressive growth in the Chinese market, which makes this stock a candidate to consider for investors looking for growth exposure. The Chinese middle class will expand from 300M to almost 800M within the next decade, creating strong growth in consumer consumption amongst a large population. In particular, luxury brand consumption will significantly increase. Perhaps surprisingly, Starbucks is perceived as a luxury blend by middle-class Chinese and the aspiring Chinese affluent. Starbucks has been in China for over 20 years and currently has almost 3,800 stores. The company has teamed up with players like Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) in the local market to help address the market for coffee delivery. With coffee consumption in China almost 600 times less than the per capita consumption in the US, there’s a large market opportunity for Starbucks in China to participate as middle-class incomes expand and the size of the middle class in China grows.

Investors in Starbucks can sleep well at night knowing that they are invested in a business whose demand doesn’t significantly fluctuate based on the vagaries of the economic cycle and which is still growing revenue in the high single digits as it continues to progress its China expansion. Starbucks also pays a nice dividend yield of just under 2% The company's beta of 0.5 also allows investors a ride that’s largely free of significant volatility.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOGL, GOOG, V, MA, ADBE, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.