Urban Outfitters: The Next Shoe To Drop

Source: Barron's

Revenue growth has been stagnant for retailers, while margins have been under pressure. For the quarter-ended October 2019, Urban Outfitters (URBN) reported revenue of $987 million, up 1% Y/Y. I thought this was solid, given the 3% revenue decline for the July quarter. However, sales growth came at the expense of shrinking margins. Gross margin was 32.5%, down over 200 basis points versus the year-earlier period. Gross profit of $321 million fell 5% Y/Y.

Though its revenue declined for the July quarter, the company's inventory actually increased by $64 million to $440 million. Management also acknowledged its elevated inventory levels:

The decrease in gross profit rate could be due to the following: first, a higher retail segment markdown rate primarily due to elevated inventory levels and underperforming product at the Urban Outfitters brand; second, lower margins in our wholesale segment due to higher discounts in department stores and high inventory levels; next, higher logistics expenses due in part to the increased penetration of the digital channel as well as the increased labor expenses due to the competitive market for employment in the U.S.

In the October quarter, margins continued to erode and inventory swelled to $531 million. Based on cost of sales through last 12 months ("LTM") October 2019, inventory days outstanding were 75. This was much higher than the 52 days outstanding for year-end 2018, and the 53 days outstanding for year-end 2017.

It was only slightly higher than the 66 days outstanding for LTM October 2018. The company needs to build inventory for the holiday season. However, its inventory balance at October 2019 was about $80 million higher than the balance in the year-earlier period. The holiday season and the quarter ended for January is the company's biggest quarter in terms of sales. Urban Outfitters can build inventory, but can the company sell it down? There may be two issues at play. Margins may be declining due to an aggressive promotional environment. Secondly, we are likely at peak economy and Urban Outfitters could be building inventory just as retail sales are about to collapse.

Waning Liquidity

In my opinion, it could be prudent for Urban Outfitters to squirrel away capital in case the retail sector falters. The opposite is happening. Through the first nine months of 2019 Urban Outfitters reported free cash flow ("FCF") of -$50 million. The company also spent $217 million on share repurchases. The fall out was that cash on hand was $167 million, much less than the $329 million it reported in October 2018.

Urban Outfitters has a lot riding on a strong holiday season. The company needs to sell down inventory and shore up liquidity. However, Kohl's (KSS), Gap (GPS) and L Brands (LB) (among others) have all been beset by an aggressive promotional environment, and shrinking profit margins. There is no guarantee the discounting will abate any time soon. It could worsen after disappointing retail sales figures. Retail sales rose 0.2% for the month of November, less than the 0.5% economists were expecting. Sales through department stores fell 0.6%, while sales through non-store retailers rose 0.8%.

This implies retail sales through physical locations continue to deteriorate. This could prompt Urban Outfitters (and others) to increase investments in its digital platform with an uncertain outcome. Lower profit margins and weaker cash flow could follow.

Conclusion

Inventory for Urban Outfitters is ballooning amid strong headwinds for the retail sector. It could be the next shoe to drop. URBN is down over 15% Y/Y and could fall further. Sell URBN.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.