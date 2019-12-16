Cheniere Energy Inc. Largest In U.S. LNG Export Market

At the December 13, 2019 close, the company’s market capitalization was $15.5 billion with a 33% upside to the one-year target stock price.

Cheniere operates seven large U.S. liquefied natural gas trains. Nine-month net loss for 2019 was -$291 million. Debt levels are extremely high, almost equal to assets.

Cheniere Energy Inc. is a public company that owns Cheniere Marketing, limited partnership units, and the general partnership interest of liquefied natural gas partnership Cheniere Energy Partners.

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) buys, liquefies, and exports natural gas, through its majority ownership of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (CQP). Cheniere is the second-largest global producer of liquefied natural gas.

From here on, LNG is used to refer to liquefied natural gas, although it is also Cheniere, Inc.’s stock symbol.

The U.S. surplus of natural gas has increased incentives for export; however, natural gas is hard to move by tanker because it must be cooled to become transportable LNG. This is where companies like Cheniere come in: they contract for big blocks of gas supply, arrange gas pipeline transport to their terminals, liquefy the gas in multi-billion-dollar liquefaction terminals, and sell and export the LNG.

The long-term contracts and massive amounts of capital required act as a barrier to entry in the business.

Investors seeking capital appreciation (but not dividends) may find Cheniere, Inc. of interest with a 33% upside to analysts’ estimated one-year target and a vast supply of discounted U.S. natural gas available. Cheniere is the largest U.S. LNG exporter, having exported 300 cargoes of LNG in the first nine months of 2019.

Four notes:

Cheniere’s debt almost (96%) equals its assets. Cheniere, Inc. does not pay a dividend. The second-largest holder is Carl Icahn, an activist investor who at the end of the third quarter of 2019 owned 7.7% of the company. Moreover, while Cheniere, Inc. owns the majority of the subsidiary partnership, Blackstone owns 41.7% and thus has a major voice in operations.

Sabine Pass Terminal, under construction in 2016, Credit: Cheniere.com

Company Description

Cheniere, Inc. was founded in 1983, is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and has almost 1400 full-time employees. On December 13th, 2019, its stock closed at $60.99/share for a market capitalization of $15.5 billion.

Through its majority ownership of Cheniere Energy Partners, Cheniere, Inc. now operates seven large U.S. liquefied natural gas trains at two sites. Five of the trains are at Sabine Pass, Louisiana, with one more being built and due online in the first half of 2023. Two of the trains are at Corpus Christi, with one more expected online in 2021. Additionally, seven mid-scale trains may be built at Corpus Christi.

Gas Prices, U.S. Production, and LNG Prices

The December 13th closing gas price at Henry Hub was $2.30 per million British Thermal Shares (MMBTU), low for peak winter season. When gas supply is greater than demand, the excess goes into storage and is discounted as it is now to encourage use, or is exported.

Cheniere’s liquefaction terminals are geographically near three large gas-producing fields in Louisiana and Texas and have access to gas from Oklahoma and from the giant Appalachian fields.

The graph below illustrates the growth in U.S. natural gas production from hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling. U.S. gas prices are shown in the second graph.

Finally, with more production and the U.S.-China tariffs, global LNG prices tumbled over the summer. The news of a first-phase trade deal with China that includes energy may give LNG exports a boost; however, LNG volumes are not known, as specific targets for specific products will be kept confidential and there are in fact concerns about whether the overall trade deal will be honored. Some experts think trade rivalry will only intensify because fundamentally the U.S. has a shorter time horizon than China.

The graph of prices below, provided by RBN Energy, shows Asian (Japan Korean Marker or JKM) and European NBP indices for LNG.

Credit: RBN Energy

Competitors and Competitive Advantage

Competitors include other LNG shippers and owners of land-based liquefaction plants, including Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP), Golar LNG (GMLP), Dynagas LNG (DLNG), Tellurian (TELL), Sempra (SRE), and Dominion (D).

However, as the graph below shows, between the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi trains (dark blue and light blue), Cheniere Inc. owns the largest volume of working U.S. LNG capacity.

Countries competitive with U.S. LNG exports include Australia, Qatar, Norway, Algeria, and others.

The U.S. is now the third largest LNG exporter in the world, with records set in October 2019 (5.8 BCF/D with 52 cargos loaded) and November 2019 (6.3 BCF/D with 55 cargos loaded).

Operations, Strategy, and Growth Prospects

Through majority ownership in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., Cheniere, Inc. owns Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas; and the Creole Trail pipeline, connecting interstate pipelines to the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. It also operates the Corpus Christi gas supply pipeline that connects interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines to the Corpus Christi LNG terminal.

In addition, Cheniere, Inc. markets LNG and natural gas.

Current Sabine Pass throughput capacity is 4.5 million tonnes per year (mmtpa) for each train, that is 22.5 mmtpa, or approximately 3 billion cubic feet per day (BCF/D) of gas. (A tonne is a metric ton, or 2,205 pounds.) According to the company, “Customers include Shell, Naturgy, KOGAS, GAIL, Total, Centrica, PETRONAS, and Vitol.” Any excess capacity not sold long term is available to sell into the global market.

Cheniere notes all seven trains have been brought online ahead of schedule and under budget.

The company’s sale and purchase contracts are take-or-pay, ensuring annual fees of $5.5 billion.

The date of first commercial delivery under 20-year sale and purchase agreements with Centrica (OTCPK:CPYYF) (OTCPK:CPYYY) and Total (NYSE:TOT) for Train 5 was just reached in September 2019.

The two trains at Corpus Christi are similarly-sized at 4.5 mmtpa (about 1.2 BCF/D of gas). Key customers for Corpus Christi are Pertamina, Endesa (OTCPK:ELEZF) (OTCPK:ELEZY), Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDSF) (OTCPK:IBDRY), GasNatural Fenosa, Woodside (OTCPK:WOPEF) (OTCPK:WOPEY) and EDF.

In the third quarter of 2019, cargo destinations were split about equally between Latin America, Asia, and Europe.

Overall, as of October 25, 2019, Cheniere reports that over 850 cumulative LNG cargoes of 60 million tonnes of LNG have been produced, loaded and exported from its liquefaction terminals.

Cheniere’s first-mover advantage in the U.S. LNG sector is seen, for instance, in its gas supply agreements with EOG (EOG) and Apache (APA) to buy from each 140,000 MMBTUs/day of natural gas (0.85 mmtpa) for a 15-year term. The price is based on Platts JKM.

Governance

Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) ranks Cheniere, Inc.’s overall governance as a 2, with sub-scores of audit (1), board (3), shareholder rights (5), and compensation (1). On the ISS scale, 1 is better and represents lower governance risk while 10 represents higher governance risk.

At November 28, 2019, shorted shares were 2.4% of floated shares. Insiders owned only 0.9% of the outstanding stock.

The company’s beta is 1.16, so its volatility is more than that of the overall market, reasonable for a capital-intensive company in the energy sector.

The chart below shows the relationships of Cheniere entities.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.

Cheniere Energy Partners is a limited partnership yielding 6.2% whose shares trade separately from parent Cheniere Energy, Inc.

At September 29, 2019, Cheniere Inc. owns the majority of CQP with 48.6% of the limited partnership units and 2% as the general partner. The second-largest holder of Cheniere Energy Partners’ units by far was Blackstone Group at 41.7%.

Attractiveness of partnership shares are specific to an investor’s tax situation and are not evaluated in this analysis.

Financial and Stock Highlights

Cheniere, Inc. reported revenues of $2.2 billion for the third quarter of 2019 and $6.7 billion for the first nine months of 2019. This resulted in a quarterly net loss of -$318 million, or -$1.25/share, compared to net income of $65 million, or $0.26/share, for the same quarter in 2018. Nine-months’ 2019 net loss was -$291 million, or -$1.13/share, compared to net income of $404 million, or $1.67/share, for the first nine months of 2018.

These losses are due to several factors, including higher operating costs and expenses for more trains in operation, losses from derivatives, increased interest expense, and decreased LNG margins due to lower LNG prices.

Cheniere’s trailing twelve months’ loss per share (EPS) is -$0.87. Its analysts’ average estimated 2019 EPS barely positive at $0.01; however, analysts’ average estimated 2020 EPS is $2.78, giving it a forward 2020 price-earnings ratio of 21.9 and considerable potential upside in earnings per share. The company’s return on assets is 3.5% and return on equity is 18.2%.

For the trailing twelve months, the company’s operating cash flow was $1.58 billion and its levered free cash flow was -$1.12 billion.

Data by YCharts

For full-year 2020, the company expects consolidated adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) to be $3.8-$4.1 billion.

Cheniere’s consolidated balance sheet shows debt of $33.2 billion and assets of $34.7 billion, for a total debt-to-asset ratio of 96%.

The ratio of current assets divided by current liabilities is 2.2, well above the desirable minimum of 1.0 and appropriate for a capital-intensive company.

Cheniere’s market capitalization is $15.5 billion at a December 13th, 2019 stock closing price of $60.99 per share. Enterprise value is $46.4 billion. With a trailing twelve months’ EBITDA of $2.5 billion, the company’s EV/EBITDA ratio is 18.6, above the minimum desirable ratio of 10 for stocks and thus an unfavorable factor for investors.

In the third quarter, Cheniere repurchased 2.5 million shares of stock for a total of $156 million. The company does not pay a dividend.

Average analyst one-year target price is $81.48 per share, so the December 13th closing price is 75% of this level. The 52-week price range is $55.09-$70.60/share.

Rather unusually, the company’s book value is actually negative at -$3.53/share. Thus, the positive and far higher market price indicates considerable optimism about the company’s prospects.

Overall, the company’s mean analyst rating is 1.8 or “buy” leaning toward “strong buy” from the fifteen analysts who follow it.

At September 29, 2019, the five largest stock holders, some of which represent index fund investments that match the overall market, were Vanguard (8.5%), activist investor Carl Icahn (7.7%), BlackRock (6.2%), FMR/Fidelity (4.9%), and Kensico Capital Management (4.3%).

Positive and Negative Risks

As a large owner of the subsidiary Cheniere partnership, Blackstone Group may have a significant impact on partnership decisions that affect parent Cheniere.

Cheniere, Inc. will have considerable competition from a) other U.S. LNG companies and b) other countries supplying natural gas. Indeed, LNG prices are already lower than they were a year ago, and new capacity continues to come online.

U.S.-China trade policy will continue to impact the company's ability to sell LNG to China.

On a favorable note: while other sources of U.S. demand for natural gas also compete with LNG exports, gas supply remains overwhelmingly large.

Recommendations

I do not recommend Cheniere, Inc. to dividend-seeking investors nor to those uncomfortable with extremely high debt-to-asset levels.

I recommend Cheniere, Inc. for investors seeking capital appreciation and those interested in the largest U.S. exporter of LNG. Investors interested in benefiting from the low prices and oversupply of natural gas may also find Cheniere, Inc. of interest, along with chemical companies and gas-burning electrical utilities.

However, with moderate-to-high ratios of price/earnings and expected value/EBITDA, Cheniere, Inc. is not bargain-priced.

Investors with an opinion about the success of Carl Icahn’s investments will also want to factor that into their decisions since Icahn owns 7.7% of the equity. Additionally, Blackstone owns 41.7% of the limited partnership units so has a major say in operations.

Cheniere Energy Inc. is experienced with the big, multi-year contracts and billion-dollar terminals required for successful LNG shipping. It has affordable gas supply access from enormous U.S. reserves. In a very short time, it has ramped up to become the major player in the U.S. LNG business helping the U.S. to become the world’s third-largest LNG exporter.

Disclosure: I am/we are long D, HMLP, EOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.