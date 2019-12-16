KB Financial Group: Solid Fundamentals, Superior Capital Strength

Anemic NIM in 4Q19 will likely be offset by 3% QoQ loan growth, leading to a higher-than-expected net income of KRW601.1bn.

Investment highlights

Weak NIM in 4Q19 will likely be offset by solid loan growth (3% QoQ) for KBFG (KB), leading to a higher-than-expected net income of KRW601.1bn (vs. consensus of KRW588.5bn). Having employee bonuses spread out over a year and scaling down the voluntary retirement program have helped to minimize seasonal cost increases in 4Q19.

In 2020, consolidated net income is expected to grow 3.5% YoY to KRW3.5tn on better margin protection vs. peers and higher contributions from non-banking arms.

KBFG has recently decided to cancel KRW100bn worth of shares (8% of treasury shares). KBFG is distinguished vs. peers in that its capital strength allows it to: 1) enhance dividend propensity; 2) seek M&As; and 3) execute additional share buybacks/cancellations. We estimate this year’s dividend yield at 4.6%, which is attractive. We maintain Buy and raise our target price to KRW64,000.

Major issues and earnings outlook

Amidst overall margin squeezes across the sector, KBFG’s 4Q19 NIM will likely narrow by 5bps QoQ, which is milder than the sector average decline of 7bps. The company has managed to offset NIM weakness with solid asset growth, which should lead to a QoQ rise in net interest income. The margin is expected to narrow further in 2020 because of benchmark interest rate cuts, but the pace of the decline should be milder at -6bps YoY vs. the industry average of -9bps. With loan growth estimated at the 4% level in 2020, net interest income should grow YoY, albeit slightly.

Major cost indicators such as CCR and CIR will likely remain stable next year. We estimate CCR at 24bps, and expect SG&A cost increase to be limited to 2% as IT depreciation cost should remain flat YoY.

In 2020, non-banking arms such as securities, credit cards, and insurance will likely be the key drivers of earnings while banking earnings remain flat. The securities unit should be able to expand IB operations on the back of stronger capital power vs. peers; the credit card arm will probably gain more market share and benefit from a stable credit cost ratio and interest rate cuts; and the insurance unit should see premium increases materializing into earnings growth.

The amount of the loans under the government-led loan transfer program is likely to be significantly smaller than expected at the low- to mid-KRW3tn level. As a result, net income will probably decline by about KRW40bn but we find it positive that the new loan-deposit ratio has come down below 99% from 101% as of end-September.

KBFG’s top-of-class CET1 ratio allows it to increase its dividend propensity continuously and cancel additional treasury shares. We believe the 2019 dividend payout ratio will incrementally improve to 26.9% with a dividend yield of 4.6%.

Share price outlook and valuation

For our target price we applied 0.65x target P/B to 2020F BPS (COE 13.0%, adjusted ROE 8.0%).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.