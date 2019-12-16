I'm Buying 1 Of These 4 Dividend Stocks For My Retirement Portfolio

But all are reasonably to attractively valued, and likely to deliver generous, safe and steadily rising dividends as well as long-term double-digit returns.

Each has their own pros and cons, which I must weigh before making my decision.

This week I'm buying $750 worth of one of the following stocks: AVGO, SPG, IIPR or BMY.

My weekly retirement portfolio buys are not based on short-term events, but on a disciplined long-term strategy of buying above-average quality dividends stocks at below-average valuations.

How the market does through the end of the year will hinge on trade talks, which are going well. But avoiding further tariffs is crucial.

Right now, Wall Street is fixated on US/China trade talks ahead of the December 15th deadline, when 15% tariffs are scheduled to go up on $160 billion of remaining Chinese imports.

That's understandable since Moody's estimates that an escalation of the trade conflict is the single biggest recession risk we face right now. Th

As part of a phase 1 trade deal, the Wall Street Journal is reporting that the US has offered to cut existing tariffs in half and cancel the December ones.

The market is understandably up on this news, surging as much as 1.1% on Thursday after Trump tweeted:

Getting VERY close to a BIG DEAL with China...They want it, and so do we!" -President Trump tweet

I'm always rooting for good things to happen with the economy but my long-term investment strategy is based on making consistently reasonable and prudent decisions on a weekly basis, no matter what the broader market, trade talks, or politicians are doing.

My weekly buys are designed to suit my risk profile and long-term goals of creating a portfolio that:

Yields 3% to 6%

Has long-term dividend growth of 5% to 10%

Has a weighted quality score of 9+/11 (blue chip quality)

Has a weighted dividend safety score of 4+/5 (above-average or better)

Has a weighted discount to fair value of 0+%

Which is why this week I'll be buying $750 worth of one of four stocks

Bristol-Myers (BMY)

Simon Property Group (SPG)

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

Broadcom (AVGO)

Company Quality Score (Out of 11) Yield Current Price 2019 Fair Value Discount To 2019 Fair Value 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential Bristol-Myers 9- blue chip 2.9% $62 $109 (2020 value) 43% 14% to 29% Innovative Industrial Properties 7 (average) - speculative 5.4% $73 $104 29% 45% CAGR through 2021 Simon Property 11 (Super SWAN) 5.8% $145 $178 18% 11% to 21% Broadcom 9 -blue chip 3.3% $320 $335 5% 8% to 19% Average 9.0 4.4% 24%

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters', Gurufocus, YieldChart, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Why I Might Buy BMY

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 14.0% CAGR

Reuters' 5-Year CAGR consensus: 15.1% CAGR

YCharts long-term growth consensus: 10.7% CAGR

Historical Growth Rate: 6.1% CAGR over the last 20 years (3% to 32% CAGR rolling growth rates)

Realistic Growth Range: 7% to 15.1% CAGR

Historical Fair Value: 19 to 22 PE

Bristol-Myers is a company that I bought three times during early 2019. Dividend Kings bought it twice for our Deep Value portfolio, including two weeks ago.

Bristol-Myers Is A Wall Street Darling Once More

Why? Because the Celgene merger closed on November 20th meaning the largest short-term growth catalyst in the company's history is now locked in.

Bristol-Myers Valuation Matrix

Metric Historical Fair Value 2019 2020 2021 5-Year Average Yield 2.69% $61 $67 $68 13-Year Median Yield 3.12% $53 $58 $59 25-Year Average Yield 3.44% $48 $52 $53 Earnings 19.3 $84 $123 $145 Operating Cash Flow 19.1 $63 $101 $188 EBITDA 14.0 $68 $152 $172 EBIT 16.1 $72 $166 $194 EV/EBITDA 14.0 $68 $152 $172 Average $65 $109 $131

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters', Ycharts, Gurufocus, YieldChart)

Next year Bristol's fair value is set to rocket higher courtesy of the massively accretive nature of the Celgene deal. BMY paid such a low price for Celgene that management said that "at least 40% EPS growth" was likely within the first year.

Metric 2020 Consensus Growth 2021 Consensus Growth 2022 Consensus Growth EPS 46% 18% 7% Operating cash flow/share 59% 86% 6% EBIT (pre-tax profits)/share 131% 17% 9% EBITDA/share 123% 13% NA

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

FactSet is reporting the 2020 EPS growth consensus as 46% and strong growth is still expected in the following two years. Other forms of cash flow are expected to grow even faster, including pre-tax profit (EBIT) jumping 131% in 2020.

Analysts have gotten very good at modeling BMY's 1-year and 2-year growth rates. Over the last 20 years, the company has always achieved its expected growth, allowing for a reasonable margin of error.

2021's strong growth expectations are due to $2.5 billion in expected cost synergies plus BMY's powerhouse collection of blockbusters. Those include five drugs that are each generating $1+ billion in sales, plus six that are expected to hit the market in the coming years that management says will generate $15 billion in annual revenue.

And those are risk-adjusted estimates that take into account the probability of drug trial failures.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

For the low end of my growth range, I modeled 7% long-term growth, the slowest growth rate expected through 2022, and similar to the historical growth rate over the last 20 years.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

What's nice about Bristol is that outside of bubbles and bear markets, it trades at a high but very stable premium valuation of 19 to 22 times earnings. That's regardless of whether it's growing at 3% CAGR or 32 CAGR%.

BMY is currently trading at 14.4 times earnings which means multiple expansion is capable of 14% to 29% CAGR total returns, depending on how fast earnings actually grow.

When I see a conservative 14% CAGR return potential that can double my investment over the next five years, then that earns a blue chip like Bristol a spot on my weekly buy shortlist.

That goes double when you consider the 2% to 7% CAGR total returns that most asset managers expect from the broader market over time. The Gordon Dividend Growth Model Dividend Kings' uses estimates 6% to 7% CAGR.

And next year? While I don't care about 12-month returns, BMY is very likely to significantly outperform the broader market if the Bloomberg consensus of 4% is correct. It would take extremely poor execution on management's part and missing expectations by a mile for BMY to deliver weak returns in a year when it's expected to grow its fundamentals by 46% to 130%.

Why I Might Not

(Source: Ycharts)

Long-term consensus growth estimates are an educated guess based on analyst models. I use the consensus from three reputable sources that factor in all the analysts that cover the company (10 of them).

I also factor in the potential for the company to miss by a wide margin in case severe healthcare regulatory reform happens. But my total return forecasts have a 20% margin of error, meaning that 10% projected growth really means 8% to 12%.

BMY is not a particularly high-yielding stock, and outside of rare occurrences of 10% dividend hikes (which it just did), it grows its dividend by about 2% to 3% per year.

This means that BMY is primarily a deep value capital gains-oriented investment. What's more, we can't forget that 2020 might bring a lot of regulatory risk fears based on campaign 2020 and various outlandish promises that populist politicians make.

State Primary Polls

State Biden Warren Sanders Buttigieg CA 21% 17% 20% 9% AZ 29% 18% 16% 9% SC 33% 13% 11% 6% IA 23% 12% 22% 18% NH 17% 12% 15% 18% NV 33% 21% 23% 9% NC 37% 15% 14% 6% MI 30% 21% 17% 3% FL 27% 19% 13% 5% WI 30% 15% 17% 13% PA 28% 16% 14% 4% ME 27% 22% 15% 9% NY 24% 14% 13% 5% IL 23% 17% 15% 16% TX 35% 13% 15% 9% Average 28% 16% 16% 9%

(Source: RealClearPolitics)

The actual facts are that the Democratic primary is a state by state competition for delegates and includes a 15% cutoff. In other words, only candidates that get 15% or more are awarded delegates, proportionally.

So using the latest available state by state polls here is how the Democratic Presidential race looks.

State By State Delegate Count Using Most Recent Polls

State Biden Warren Sanders Buttigieg CA 151 122 143 0 AZ 31 19 17 0 SC 54 0 0 0 IA 15 0 14 12 NH 8 0 7 9 NV 15 10 11 0 NC 78 32 0 0 MI 55 39 31 0 FL 129 90 0 0 WI 37 19 21 0 PA 97 56 0 0 ME 10 8 6 0 NY 224 0 0 0 IL 50 37 33 35 TX 160 0 0 0 Total 1115 431 283 55 % of Delegates In These States 57% 22% 15% 3% % Of Delegates Needed To Win Nomination 56% 22% 11% 3%

(Source: RealClearPolitics)

As things stand now (they could always change), Biden is on track to win 57% of the delegates in 15 states that account for about 50% of the total delegates. He's 56% of the way to 1,990 delegates needed to win on the first ballot.

If no one gets 1,990 votes on the first ballot then Super Delegates like President Obama and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will get to vote on the second ballot. Super Delegates control 16% of the vote at the July Democratic nomination convention after the first ballot.

(Source: Wikipedia)

In 2016, populist Bernie Sanders got 6% of the Super Delegate vote, indicating that neither Warren nor Sanders are likely to get much party insider support.

This means Biden, who is not in favor of Medicare-For-All, is heavily favored to win the nomination, significantly reducing actual regulatory risk for healthcare companies.

But the market isn't exactly known for its love of logic and facts, at least not in the short term. So healthcare stocks might take a tumble sometime in 2020, on overblown fears about the outcome of the election.

Why I Might Buy IIPR

2019 FFO/Share growth consensus: 136%

2020 growth consensus: 98%

2021 growth consensus: 14%

Historical Growth Rate: 330% CAGR over the last three years

F.A.S.T Graph's long-term growth estimate: 24.7% CAGR

Reasonable fair value estimate: 24.7 FFO

IIPR is the other hyper-growth stock I'm considering, which just raised its dividend by 28% (186% YOY), its 4th consecutive dividend hike.

IIPR Valuation Matrix

Metric Historical Fair Value Reasonable Valuation Multiple 2019 2020 2021 3-Year Median Yield 2.08% 2.08% $192 $199 $226 FFO 127.8 24.7 $66 $130 $149 AFFO 41.1 24.7 $73 $138 $154 EBITDA 88.5 24.7 $108 $272 $377 EBIT 62.0 24.7 $76 $211 $294 EV/EBITDA 88.5 24.7 $108 $272 $377 Average $104 $204 $263

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters', Ycharts, Gurufocus, YieldChart)

The torrid growth rate, but lack of historical data or long-term analyst consensus growth estimates means that valuing IIPR comes down to using the Carnevale/Lynch PEG rule of thumb.

Using 2019, 2020 and 2021 data, F.A.S.T Graphs extrapolates that 24.7% CAGR long-term growth is possible, which I consider a reasonable probability-weighted estimate. Thus, rather than use the very high historical multiples IIPR has enjoyed since its 2016 IPO, I use 24.7 as the multiple I apply to its consensus fundamental estimates.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

IIPR is trading at about 14 times 2020's consensus FFO, which is a bargain. Using the blended 28 times FFO, F.A.S.T Graphs estimates that by the end of 2021, IIPR trading at 24.7 times cash flow would deliver 45% CAGR total returns.

That's assuming it achieves its expected growth rate, which the REIT has a great track record of doing.

IIPR Earnings Results

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

But of course, there are always risks to consider with any stock, and so here is why I might not buy IIPR this week.

Why I Might Not

Notice how in 2021 the consensus growth forecast plummets from 98% to 14%. Until we get 2022's initial consensus forecast, I have no way of knowing why analysts expect IIPR's growth to slow down so much.

There are three plausible reasons it could. First, it might run out of new properties to buy. That is the least likely scenario since medical cannabis is legal in 33 states + DC and IIPR is currently in just 13 states.

Second, IIPR's price might face industry headwinds, specifically the bear market in cannabis stocks.

Cannabis Stocks Total Returns YTD

(Source: YCharts)

IIPR's stock price has likely been hammered by the very poor earnings reported by almost all cannabis companies in Q3. Since the REIT is funding 78% of its growth with equity, its cash cost of equity is the inverse of its P/FFO.

Thus, a 14 times forward multiple, while great for potential investors today, could be a major problem if it persists in 2020. The cost of capital would rise from 4% today to 7%, and the investment spreads on new properties would decline from 10% in 2019 to 7%.

In other words, IIPR's growth potential is a function of its stock price.

The other concern, of course, is regulatory risk, specifically SAFE or MORE passage in the Senate. Right now, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell won't allow legislation legalizing cannabis or allowing banks to lend to such companies to get to the Senate floor.

(Source: 270towin.com)

Based on the current consensus forecast for the 2020 Senate, which party controls the Senate is likely to come down to who wins the White House. The VP is the tiebreaker in the event of a tie, and thus if Biden wins then the Senate would likely switch hands.

That may be what analysts are baking into their 2021 model because SAFE or MORE passage would mean that IIPR's monopoly on cannabis company financing would be broken.

Management is currently guiding for 12% to 15% long-term cap rates on new properties, which would almost certainly come down if traditional lenders were to enter the market.

The good news is that IIPR would be able to borrow at lower costs as well, and its tenants would become financially stronger, decreasing its fundamental cash flow risk. But slower growth would also mean that IIPR's fair value multiples would likely fall to about 15, which combined with slower growth would reduce its long-term return potential significantly.

For 7/11 quality speculative companies like this, I have a 2.5% risk cap, based on the risk management rules Dividend Kings uses for its portfolios.

I can thus buy IIPR up to three more times before my risk limit is reached. I bought it after the 28% dividend hike, locking in a 5.3% yield, the highest I've ever enjoyed on this stock.

However, with so much uncertainty surrounding its growth potential, future dividend hikes could take the yield to 6%, 7% or even 8%. Thus not buying IIPR would be an exercise in disciplined regret minimization, and pacing my buys so that I can peg 2.5% of my future savings into this speculative hyper-growth REIT.

Why I Might Buy SPG

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 4.3% CAGR

Reuters' 5-Year CAGR consensus: 8.6% CAGR

Ycharts long-term growth consensus: 4.2% CAGR

Historical Growth Rate: 7.3% CAGR over the last 20 years

Realistic Growth Range: 3% to 7% CAGR

Historical Fair Value: 14.5 to 18

Simon's organic growth potential is 4% to 6%, which requires no M&A. M&A can boost it to potentially 7.5% if SPG goes shopping for international properties as well as acquiring Macerich (MAC) and Taubman (TCO).

Buying Simon as I have for several weeks is a way of working towards my long-term goal of 40+% Super SWAN dividend stocks.

And right now is literally the best time in over a decade to buy Simon, the Berkshire of Class-A Mall REITs.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

I have room for about $40,000 more Simon buying before I hit my risk limit and love nothing more than to steadily buy top quality blue chips when the market hates them most.

That's what I did with Altria (MO) recently, buying $22,000 worth of that 9/11 blue chip quality dividend king which is now 17.6% in terms of capital gains, plus a 7.8% yield on cost.

It's also the strategy I used for all my biggest gainers including

How high a return could Simon earn me in the coming years buying at the best valuation in a decade?

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

About 81% total returns by the end of 2022, using its historical fair value and consensus growth estimates from FactSet. That would make for a better than 21% CAGR total return, which is why I'm eager to see if I can buy it at a record low price (for me).

Why I Might Not

Not buying Simon would purely be an exercise in pacing my purchases over the long term.

UBS estimates that up to 75,000 stores could close by 2026. If that is true then the market's hatred of Simon could last a LONG time. The good news is that long-term CAGR returns are path independent.

In other words, whether a stock pops in year one and trades flat for the next four, or trades flat for 4 years and then returns to fair value in year five makes no difference.

The only difference is how big a position you can build over that time. The second scenario results in you owning a mountain of undervalued shares paying a fortune in safe and rising dividends, and much larger capital gains.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

How long can a company remain undervalued? The longest I've seen is 7 years with PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP). That doesn't mean that PepsiCo lost money for investors for that long, merely that from 2007 to 2014 it was perpetually undervalued.

Simon returned to fair value in late 2016 and so it could conceivably take until late 2023 for it to return to fair value.

SPG Valuation Matrix

Metric Historical Fair Value 2019 2020 2021 25 Year Average Yield 4.79% $175 $182 $190 FFO 15 $181 $191 $198 AFFO 15 $164 $173 $180 EBITDA 12.5 $187 $189 $204 EBIT 19 $172 $172 $174 EV/EBITDA 12.5 $187 $189 $204 Average $178 $183 $192

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters', Ycharts, Gurufocus, YieldChart)

The good news is that SPG's valuation is purely a function of its cash flow and dividends. As long as they keep rising eventually a return to fair value will mean strong returns. All while I enjoy my very safe and steadily rising 5.6% YOC.

But the point is that I'm not a market timer and no one can predict when the market's overblown hatred of the highest-quality Mall REIT will end.

Why I Might Buy AVGO

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 8.0% CAGR

Reuters' 5-Year CAGR consensus: 13.5% CAGR

Ycharts long-term growth consensus: 12.2% CAGR

Management Guidance: 10+%

Historical Growth Rate: 42.1% CAGR over the last 9 years

Realistic Growth Range: 8% to 13.5% CAGR

Historical Fair Value: 13 to 15 PE

Broadcom has rallied over 30% since its May lows, created by a 27% crash over the collapse of trade talks.

(Source: YCharts)

It remains a reasonable buy based on 2019's expected results and a good buy based on next year's consensus estimates.

AVGO Valuation Matrix

Metric Historical Fair Value 2019 2020 2021 5-Year Average Yield 3.54% $299 $327 $412 Earnings 13.8 $294 $319 $354 Operating Cash Flow 15.0 $339 $390 $419 EBITDA 12.9 $372 $395 $443 EV/EBITDA 12.9 $372 $395 $443 Average $335 $365 $414

(Sources: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters', Ycharts, Gurufocus, YieldChart)

Management is guiding for 10+% long-term growth but the lowest estimate among my trusted sources is FactSet's 8% growth rate.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If Broadcom grows that slowly and returns to the low end of its fair value range then it might deliver just 8% CAGR total returns.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

If Broadcom achieves the 13.5% growth that Reuters' expects and returns to the upper end of fair value, then it could deliver nearly 20% CAGR total returns.

Why I Might Not

Broadcom is on this list purely in case trade talks fall apart and it falls significantly. It also has earnings coming out on Thursday, and depending on what outlook management provides for the chip side of the business (70% of revenue) it might also pull back a bit.

(Source: YCharts)

It's important to remember that long-term growth forecasts change over time, as you can see with Broadcom. FactSet was previously forecasting 13% growth and that's now just 8%.

THIS is why a margin of safety is important because the future is never certain and the best we can do is construct realistic growth ranges to apply to historical valuation ranges.

Broadcom is now digesting the Symantec enterprise acquisition and execution risk is going to be elevated, especially when it comes to deleveraging.

Broadcom is likely to hike its dividend 9% to 10% for 2020, which will make its generous yield even more attractive (about 3.6%). However, after my annual retirement portfolio rebalancing, I now have a 3% stake in AVGO.

This is why I'm looking to buy more of my favorite high-yield tech blue chip opportunistically, and not necessarily at such modest margins of safety.

Bottom Line: No Matter What The Market Is Doing Attractive Long-Term Investing Opportunities Are Always Available

As I write this the market is trading at a forward PE of 18.4, which is about 13% historically overvalued according to JPMorgan Asset Management.

But as my fellow Dividend King founder Chuck Carnevale likes to say "it's a market of stocks, not a stock market." Something good is always on sale, even during insane bubbles (which we're not in).

During the 2000 tech bubble peak, Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) was trading at 161 times earnings. Investors who bought it at that peak have yet to break-even, even after almost 20 years of steady double-digit growth.

Cisco Delivers -33% Total Returns Over The Last 19 Years Despite 570% EPS Growth: Perfect Example Of Valuation Risk

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

At the same time as Cisco was trading at insane valuations that no true investor could stomach (only speculators were buying it back then), Realty Income (NYSE:O) was trading at 7 times FFO and a yield of 11%.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs, FactSet Research)

Since then Realty has delivered 13.2% CAGR total returns (11% if it was fair value today) vs. the S&P 500's 4.7% CAGR returns over that time period.

In other words, even a boring, slow-growing company, bought at an attractive valuation can deliver market-smashing returns. Realty was undervalued after a 50% three-year bear market in 2000 at the same time Cisco was dangerously overvalued.

Realty proceeded to soar over 100% during the tech crash and has made dividend growth investors a fortune over the past 19 years, delivering over 1000% total returns.

Cisco was the quintessential Wall Street darling and has lost investors 32% over the past two decades.

My goal isn't to hit 100% grand slams, but merely to make consistently prudent and reasonable investments each week.

Offense wins ballgames, but defense wins championships. My retirement portfolio is now generating $21,354 per year in safe dividends rising about 7% to 8% per year over time.

I don't care about what the broader market does in any given week, or even my retirement portfolio in any given quarter. I only check its value once per year (annual performance review coming in early January).

That's precisely so I can keep my focus on achieving my long-term goals and ignore the noise that the market generates over the short-term.

This week SPG, BMY, IIPR, and AVGO make my weekly buy watchlist. All are quality companies offering attractive and steadily rising income, plus double-digit long-term return potential.

Next week my retirement portfolio update will reveal what company I bought, as well as what the entire portfolio and its all-important fundamental stats look like.

