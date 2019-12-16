Inter Pipeline: How To Boost The 7.6% Yield For Income Investors

As a shareholder of IPL common stock, it is possible to enhance the yield with covered calls or short puts by as little as 4 bps to even 606 bps.

Please be advised that throughout this article we refer to Inter Pipeline as IPL as that is the symbol it trades as under the TSX.

Introduction

Recently, I wrote an article on Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF) and how it was a compelling investment that would pay a juicy 7.6% yield while you could wait for it to realize significant upside potential through its project backlog most notably the Heartland Petrochemical Complex as it has significant potential to boost ROIC by adding $450M-$500M annually to their 9-month annualized EBITDA of $1.1MM for 2019.

As an income-oriented investor, there are multiple ways in which you can enhance your income yield. One of the most obvious strategies is to sell out of the money call options on at least some of your common stock holdings, at the expense of some upside potential. This is known as a "covered call strategy." The other most obvious is to sell out of the money put options on the stock (i.e. sell a protective put option).

As IPL intends on paying a $1.71/share dividend in fiscal 2019, that would imply a forward 12-month yield of 7.6%.

2020 Dividend $1.71 Price/Share $22.50 Dividend Yield 7.60%

The tables below show the option premium per share, the additional annualized yield, the total annualized income yield, and the annualized total return if the option is exercised at various strike prices on IPL's call options at July 17, 20 and January 15, 2021.

Option Price $24.00 $25.00 $26.00 $27.00 17-Jul-20 $0.18 $0.01 $0.01 $0.01 15-Jan-21 $0.50 $0.25 $0.06 $0.01

Additional Yield $24.00 $25.00 $26.00 $27.00 17-Jul-20 1.38% 0.08% 0.08% 0.08% 15-Jan-21 2.05% 1.03% 0.25% 0.04%

Total Yield $24.00 $25.00 $26.00 $27.00 17-Jul-20 8.98% 7.68% 7.68% 7.68% 15-Jan-21 9.65% 8.63% 7.85% 7.64%

Total Return $24.00 $25.00 $26.00 $27.00 17-Jul-20 15.64% 18.79% 23.23% 27.68% 15-Jan-21 16.32% 19.74% 23.40% 27.64%

Below we show the same thing as above except with put options except total return, as that is dictated by the market price, not the strike price.

Option Price $21.00 $20.00 $19.00 $18.00 $17.00 17-Jul-20 $0.66 $0.29 $0.17 $0.01 $0.01 14-Jan-21 $1.48 $1.00 $0.71 $0.39 $0.14

Additional Yield $21.00 $20.00 $19.00 $18.00 $17.00 17-Jul-20 5.08% 2.22% 1.30% 0.08% 0.08% 15-Jan-21 6.06% 4.10% 2.91% 1.60% 0.57%

Total Yield $21.00 $20.00 $19.00 $18.00 $17.00 17-Jul-20 12.68% 9.82% 8.90% 7.68% 7.68% 15-Jan-21 13.66% 11.70% 10.51% 9.20% 8.17%

Employing either one of these strategies has the potential to increase the income yield by as little as 4 bps and as much as 606 bps depending on how much upside potential you are willing to sacrifice and/or how much of a capital loss you're willing to sustain if the share price takes a larger hit than expected.

Given how the stock price has been very non-volatile the past 4 years, one would think that employing a combination of these strategies around the current market price (i.e. short straddle) would be the most ideal strategy to boost yield.

In this article, we investigate the ideal strategies given the current outlook.

IPL as a possible takeover target

As mentioned in my previous article, IPL trades at a very juicy valuation, which makes IPL an attractive takeover as the potential returns that can be generated from an acquisition are easily higher than many potential acquirers' cost of capital.

Company Ticker Market Capitalization (Billion) EV (Billions) EV/EBITDA Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPPLF) 9.3568 15.939 15.17x Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) 43.71 81.96 12.82x Enbridge Inc. (ENB) 137.8485 244.161 15.64x TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) 83.7405 157.329 13.26x

Although its valuation on an EV/EBITDA basis is about in line with other competitors, it still appears quite cheap given it has achieved a respectable and stable ROIC of at least 5% the past 5 years which has been better than its much larger competitors. This is largely due to its ability to deliver large-scale projects on time and on budget.

2018 YE DCF was ~$1.01MM which works out to a 10.8% DCF yield. There are at least a few O & G superpowers that have upstream and downstream operations, other midstream/infrastructure companies, and entities with large cash balances looking to deploy capital that have a cost of capital lower than 10.8% where financing the acquisition would make economic sense, and the takeover would still be accretive. Even when assuming a 30% takeover premium, the DCF yield would still be 8.03%.

In fact, in August 2019, IPL confirmed an unidentified buyer had made a tender offer to purchase the company at $30/share, which was ultimately rejected by IPL's board, indicating that a 30% takeover premium will not be sufficient to purchase IPL. While a CAD $30/share sale price would solidify a solid capital gain for most IPL shareholders, the fact that the company rejected the offer implies that even greater shareholder value can be realized over the long -term.

With $1.3 Billion remaining on funding the $3.5 Billion HPC, IPL has confirmed plans to sell the NuStar Energy's European storage business and could expect up to $1 Billion on the sale, an asset that was acquired in November 2018 for $354 Million. Management expects the sale proceeds to generate up to $1 Billion CAD, and should decrease reliance on syndicated credit facilities with a $500 Million limit to finance the CAPEX. The asset was acquired because its U.K. and Netherlands terminals fit well with its existing European storage assets and made a better package.

The point I am making here is that although IPL may be ripe for a takeover, it seems unlikely to happen in the near term given management and the board's reluctance to allow a sale given their expectations on the future value of the company, and therefore the risk of writing covered calls and watching your shares get called away even at $27/share due to a takeover seems unlikely.

Project Backlog

As discussed more in depth in my previous article, IPL's HPC will be Canada’s first integrated propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene facility and will convert low-cost, locally sourced propane into higher value polypropylene. The Complex will convert approximately 22,000 b/d of low-cost, locally sourced propane into 525,000 tonnes of high value polypropylene per year.

This investment has the potential for a very high return on investment due to substantial amounts of cheap propane housed in Alberta that cannot be moved due to the lack of pipeline capacity. There is more than 100,000 b/d of expected oversupply that will have to be exported. The majority of HPC’s production expected to be sold into the US market, which is expected to have the highest PP price in the world.

Once operational in late 2021, management expects the HPC to add $450 Million-$500 Million in annual EBITDA, representing a strong return on invested capital.

Current 2019 9-month adj. EBITDA is $788 Million down from its 9-month 2018 level of $938 Million, which annualized is ~$1.1 Billion. Even if profitability remains the same through to 2021, EBITDA can be expected to reach as little as $1.5 Billion by 2020 YE. This would equate to a 3-year forward EV/EBITDA of ~10.6x, or alternatively assuming FFO grows in line with EBITDA, P/FFO will be ~7.9x.

These estimates are actually very conservative as we have not considered the contribution of the CAPL Phase 1 (Stettler) and CAPL Phase 2 (Viking Connector) which are expected to come online in 2020, but management has not provided guidance on their EBITDA contributions. Further details can be found in my previous article.

Conclusion

Now, given the current outlook, what option strategy is most ideal to implement on this stock?

Given the potential growth outlook over the next 3-5 years, I would be hesitant to sell call options that are out of the money but not deep out of the money (i.e. $24-$25) range whether it is to be exercised 7-12 months from now, despite the juicy yields, because we could see some immediate EBITDA gains with the CAPLs coming in service in 2020. If the CAPLs are accretive this will likely result in minor share price gains, but potentially just enough to trigger the options getting exercised and the shares being called away. However, even if the shares did get called away this would still result in a respectable 18-20% annualized return.

Although, management may believe the shares are worth at least $30/share, or will be in the near term, I don't think the share price will break $26/share within the next year given profitability guidance at least as far as cost-of service and fee-based profitability are concerned. Even if it did, a 27% annual return will still be remarkable and would still add up to 25 bps in annualized yield.

On the other hand, given the 15.17x EV/EBITDA at 15.17x using annualized 9-month EBITDA, it seems absurd that this multiple can compress a whole lot further given the project backlog. Therefore, selling any one of the put options at any strike price at any exercise date seems like a compelling strategy as you can pick up as little as 8 bps and as much as 606 bps in additional annualized yield. Given the growth outlook, things would really have to go off the rails for the share price to fall below $18/share within the next 13 months, and if it did fall that low or lower where you would be forced to buy additional shares, you would likely just be getting the same company with the same cash-generating ability for a better price.

For income-oriented investors such as retirees that rely more on the income-generating ability of the stock versus the capital appreciating potential, I would recommend any one of the call option strategies as the returns would still be respectable even if the shares were called away and the additional income could at least offset modest capital losses in the share price. A put option strategy may be too risky to implement if on the off-chance there was a major share price decline (which would likely be temporary) not only would you suffer a capital loss on the shares held but if options are exercised, there is a possibility you will be forced to sell off performing assets to cover your position and at a strike price above market value.

On the other hand, those of us who like income, but are focused on long-term capital gains (non-retirees) focusing more on the put option strategies would be more ideal as even if there is a share price decline, we can potentially eat some of the loss with our salaries and not reallocate capital and as mentioned before get a good company at a better price with unlimited capital appreciation potential which is not the case with call options. If you are still forced to reallocate capital, there is more time to recover from the mistake.

