Tatneft Q3 Results: Worth Holding, Not Buying

Tatneft's (OTCPK:OAOFY) financial results slightly exceeded analysts' expectations regarding key financial indicators. The company continues to operate at maximum capacity, has a high dividend yield and little room for the stock appreciation. Due to a lack of long-term growth prospects, I keep my neutral rating on Tatneft.

Q3 Results

Revenue went down to 241.75 billion rubles vs. 252.8 billion rubles in Q3 2018 (-4.4% Y-o-Y) because of lower oil prices. At the same time, revenues were positively affected by the sale of oil reserves unsold in the second quarter as a result of contamination of the Druzhba pipeline, as well as due to the commissioning of additional oil refining capacities at Taneco: the volume of oil refining increased in the reporting period 23% Q-o-Q.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Revenue Breakdown 9M 2019 9M 2018 Crude Oil 51,8% 53,0% Refined Products 39,5% 38,7% Petrochemical Products 5,0% 5,3% Other 3,7% 3,0%

Source: Company data

Net profit amounted to 58.4 billion rubles compared with 68.9 billion rubles in the same quarter last year.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Capital expenditures are down by 5.3% Y-o-Y to 21.9 billion rubles. The company is going to increase the investment program from 107.9 billion rubles in 2019 to 121.5 in 2020, putting the FCF under pressure. The largest share of investments (38.7%) will fall on the Taneco complex.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Tatneft's free cash flow grew to 85.1 billion rubles, which is 40% higher than in Q3 2018. Such a strong result is explained by an increase in net cash flow from operating activities amid a slight decrease in capital expenditures.

Source: Company data, Author's spreadsheet

Overall, I appreciate Tatneft's ability to earn as many profits as possible under less favorable pricing conditions.

The Outlook

Besides Q3 results, Tatneft also presented its forecast for 2020.

According to Tatneft's estimates, in the fourth quarter of 2019, production will decrease to 7.4 million tons compared to 7.7 million tons a year earlier. In 2020, the company predicts a 1% decline in production.

Source: Company presentation

With lower oil prices and stagnating crude oil production compared to the previous year, it is necessary to concentrate upon value-added products in refining and petrochemical segments. It seems this is exactly what Tatneft is going to do next year.

Source: Company presentation

Tatneft CEO Nail Maganov said in an interview to TASS that the company intends to invest 570 billion rubles to the petrochemical complex in the territory of Tatarstan. The step has been taken because of the long-term decline in demand and margins of the traditional Tatneft businesses - oil production and refining.

"This is a natural decision for us since about 3 million tons of raw materials could potentially be processed into more profitable products. We see that the petrochemical industry will grow at a faster pace than the demand for oil - this also confirms the correctness of our strategy." - Maganov explained.

In Q4 2019, Tatneft will allocate about 46.5 billion rubles for investments, which will lead to a decrease in free cash flow to 160 billion rubles in 2019. This is less than dividends paid at the end of 2018 - about 190 billion rubles.

To keep dividend payments at the last year's level, the company will have to use cash on its balance sheet or increase debt. Fortunately, the current debt load is low - the net debt is negative (-44.4 billion rubles), therefore, the company shouldn't have problems maintaining the current size of dividends in the near term.

Source: Company presentation

As for oil prices, the 2020 outlook seems stable. I expect the average Brent price level to be $60-63 per barrel throughout the next year, backed by the recent OPEC decision, the current restrictions on oil production in the province of Alberta in Canada, geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and the Fed's restrained position. The ever-increasing shale production in the US will be a strong equalizer which won't allow oil prices to go any higher.

Dividends

Tatneft remains one of the highest-yielding dividend stocks in the Russian O&G sector with a 12-month dividend yield of over 11% for ordinary shares and 13% for preferred ones. The record date for the next dividend payment will be December 30, 2019, and the dividend yield to current prices is expected to be around 3.3% (for this particular payment). If you want to receive the dividend, the last day to buy the stock is December 26th.

Final Thoughts

In my opinion, back in 2018, the management initially overestimated the company's capabilities to pay that many dividends (probably, because of higher oil prices), and now Tatneft faces a double challenge: the company needs to sustain dividend payments at the same level to prevent the stock crash and implement capex-intensive projects that would help maximize profits in the current oil market environment.

At 5.5 EV/EBITDA and 8.12 P/E, the company looks fairly valued compared to other Russian oil companies. Tatneft is a classic cash cow without any significant growth triggers, though there's still some limited upside. Amid a decrease in the key rate, and therefore less attractive bank deposits and government bonds (OFZs), money will inevitably flow into dividend stocks, including Tatneft.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.