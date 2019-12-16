Coupa Software: Q3 Beats Not Enough To Offset Deceleration

Coupa Software (COUP) reported its fiscal Q3 2020 results earlier this month, and the company did what it does best, delivered another beat on both its top and bottom lines, making this the 12th beat in a row for the company since going public. The company has a history of guiding semi-conservatively and smashing those estimates, and we saw yet another example of this in the Q3 results. Coupa Software beat revenue estimates by $5.6 million, coming in at just over $100 million for the quarter. While this was an exceptional quarter for the company, it wasn't enough to evade the first signs of material deceleration in revenue growth rates on a sequential basis. Based on this, I believe the stock will have a harder time beating earnings estimates going forward, and I think it's likely that funds may book some profits if the stock heads back towards its highs near $160.00. For this reason, I believe that investors would be wise to take more profits above the $152.00 level.

Just over six weeks ago, I wrote my first article on Coupa Software and discussed that the stock was likely under minor distribution, and rallies back towards the $150.00 level would provide selling opportunities. This is what happened heading into the company's fiscal Q3 2020 report in early December, and we've seen more evidence of distribution since then. The $148.00-$156.00 level on the stock continues to be a very sticky spot for the stock, and even a massive beat was unable to help the stock get through this zone. Based on the fact that excellent news is no longer allowing the stock to make new highs, I would argue that we are seeing the first abnormal price action since the stock's uptrend began in early 2017.

When a stock that is up 500% or more begins to see abnormal price action, generally the best strategy is to be a seller into sharp rallies, rather than adding to positions on dips, which has worked for the past three years. The fact that this distribution (abnormal selling volume) is showing up with a fundamental negative catalyst like material deceleration is confirmation funds might finally be booking some profits. Before digging into the technicals, however, let's take a closer look at Coupa Software's growth metrics.

If we take a look at the below table of quarterly revenue growth rates, we can see that Coupa's two-quarter average revenue growth rate was seeing a sequential acceleration from fiscal Q2 2019 through to the most recent quarter. It's not a massive surprise that the stock has seen such an incredible run in this period, launching itself from $39.00 per share to over $160.00 per share briefly. However, if we look forward to Q4 2020, current revenue estimates are forecasting a material deceleration, and only 41% growth year-over-year. If the company cannot beat the current estimates of $107.8 million, this would translate to a 700 basis point sequential deceleration in growth, and the first quarter in more than two years of material deceleration. My definition of material deceleration in a growth rate is a 500 basis point or more substantial slowdown on a sequential basis.

By looking at the below chart I've built, we can get a better visualization of this. As we can see, the two-quarter average revenue growth rate (white line) made a new high this quarter and is designed to smooth out any lumpy quarters to better define the overall trend. This two-quarter moving average has been trending higher (albeit only slightly in fiscal 2019) for over two years now, and has been the reason to stay long the stock. However, given the rather light estimates of $107.8 million in Q4 2020 and a challenging quarter to lap for Coupa Software, this two-quarter average revenue growth rate is expected to slip from 52.5% to 47.5%, a 500 basis point slowdown. Worse, the fiscal Q1 2021 estimates are forecasting only 35% quarterly revenue growth year-over-year, and we could see yet another quarter of material deceleration. This is not ideal at all, as deceleration is like kryptonite to a growth stock and the one thing that can stop a market leader dead in its tracks.

Unfortunately, the company's record quarters have made it increasingly hard for the company to prevent deceleration. The current estimates of $107.8 million for Q4 2020 and $109.9 million for Q1 2020 would both register as record quarters, but they would not be enough to prevent a slowdown. For Coupa Software to avoid material deceleration, the company is going to need to report $110.1 million in revenues for fiscal Q4 2020, which would require a $2.3 million beat vs. the current estimates. It's important to note that these are the high-end of current estimates and more than $10 million above the company's updated Q4 guidance of $102.0 million at the mid-point. Therefore, while a $2.3 million beat may not seem like a stretch vs. the high-end of estimates, it's quite a stretch and more than an $8 million beat vs. the company's guidance, which tends to be on the conservative side to make it easier to beat.

If we move over to earnings per share [EPS] growth, the company's annual EPS continues to march higher, with 100% growth in annual EPS expected this year. This is exceptional growth from an earnings standpoint, and estimates are currently forecasting EPS doubling again between now and FY-2022 ($0.36 to $0.80). Therefore, from an earnings standpoint, there's no doubt the company is a growth leader here. However, it is worth pointing out that the company has already discounted some of this at forward P/E ratio of nearly 400x. Therefore, I would argue much of this growth is already priced in.

Finally, if we look at gross margins, we continue to see slippage, with trailing twelve-month gross margins in a minor downtrend, and falling 380 basis points the past year (68.7% to 64.9%). The combination of a minor contraction in gross margins and deceleration in revenue growth rates should make it more difficult for the company to beat earnings estimates with the ease it has over the past two years going forward. If gross margins were expanding at the same time as revenue growth rates were decelerating, I would be more open to discounting the slowdown in sales growth. However, this is not the case here.

While Coupa Software continues to see incredible annual EPS growth, with EPS expected to double again heading into FY-2022, revenue growth rates are the real problem and the lifeblood of any hyper-growth stock. I would argue that Coupa Software is undergoing a transition from hyper-growth to high-growth, and this often results in contractions in the stock's multiple, as well as some volatility in the stock. We've seen an increase in volatility over the past few months, and often this suggests that a stock is making a short-term top (3-6 months) or will need to spend several months building out a new base. Therefore, risks are higher than they've been at any point in the past three years for Coupa Software, and I would be less inclined to be buying every 10% dip, which has been working all year.

If we look at the technical picture below, we can see that the current base is much sloppier than past bases, with higher volatility and a significant increase in heavy selling volume. In the past four months alone, we've got five weeks of above-average selling volume, and this is more distribution than we saw in the prior two years leading up to this new base. This suggests that we've got a minor sea change going on here, and funds may finally be booking some profits. My belief that this is fund-selling and not just retail-selling is due to the volume of these bars; they are in some cases more than two times the average volume and are trading close to $2.5 billion in dollar volume per week. Generally, distribution in a growth stock makes for an excellent time to start booking some profits.

If we move over to a daily chart, we can see that the $150.00 zone has been a brick wall for the stock, with ten distribution days showing up in the past five months, and four in the past month and a half alone. These red distribution bars suggest that smart money is selling into strength and that this is an ideal area to book some profits. While we have seen three accumulation bars, they occurred at an average price of closer to $130.00. Based on this, I wouldn't be in a rush to pay more than $130.00 for the stock, as this is the first meaningful support level.

Based on the fact that Coupa Software is seeing heavy volume selling compared to the past two years, combined with a deceleration in its growth rates, risks are increasing for longs. This distribution, combined with a material slowdown in sales growth rates, does not mean the stock is going to crash or undergo a massive correction. Still, it does suggest that the stock has a higher probability of a 25%-30% correction than it's had in the past two years. For this reason, I believe that investors would be wise to book profits above the $152.00 level on any further rallies. Coupa Software continues to be a growth leader with record sales each quarter, but these record sales are no longer enough to offset what looks to be material deceleration on the horizon.

