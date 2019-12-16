Spirit Realty Capital: Making The Case For 'New Spirit'

Following the sale of the master trust (SMTA) assets, Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) looks set to benefit from a simplified business structure as well as a substantially de-risked balance sheet. While SRC post-SMTA disposal will also see some dilution to its adjusted funds from operations (AFFO), the improved capital structure and strong deal pipeline heading into 2020 should drive steady multiple expansion while the company rebuilds its earnings stream. Assuming AFFO per share lands close to the 'New Spirit' medium-term guidance ($3.12-$3.17/share), I think the stock could command a 20x multiple (in line with peers), which would imply a $63/share valuation, with further room to run if near-term acquisition activity accelerates.

'New Spirit' Emerges

Spirit’s inaugural investor day highlighted the company’s impressive transition across both the portfolio and balance sheet over just three years. Now that the major strategic initiatives are in the rear view mirror, the attention for 'New Spirit' is firmly on growth, further evolving the approach to acquisitions and portfolio structuring, as well as its various functions (e.g., underwriting).

Fundamental shifts in the investment and underwriting process

The strong emphasis on SRC’s people and processes was particularly insightful, especially as it relates to making investments and underwriting and monitoring credit. This was important since the company’s track record has been mixed with far more tenant issues than most of its peers in recent years.

Some of the positive items that stood out include investment in a full-suite of industry-leading systems and data sources (e.g., Salesforce, Power BI, AlphaSense).

Also notable was the structured process in terms of introducing investment opportunities into the pipeline. The team continually conducts a force-ranking of every asset in the portfolio and how new investments would fit on a pro forma basis. The asset management team plays an active role, with significant involvement in taking investments over the finish line once approved, and along with credit underwriting heads, serve as voters on the investment committee (which was not always the case). I thought management’s disclosure of its research process was quite insightful, especially in regard to providing a framework for allocating capital in a risk-adjusted manner.

Admittedly, every investment approach has its pros and cons, and time will tell if the latest, more organized approach by Spirit will translate into improved portfolio performance; from the outside, though, it certainly seems to be a vast improvement.

Recent deal activity outlines SRC’s ambitions

The updated investment process comes on the heels of the $435 million all-cash acquisition of a portfolio of 123 properties across a range of industries (e.g., restaurant, auto-related, and home furnishings industries) from Service Properties Trust (SVC).

The deal was likely done on favorable terms considering SRC knows these properties very well, having previously owned them when they were held inside one of SRC’s master trusts. The announced cap rate on the transaction was 7.86%, with rents of $34.2 million, and 8.7 years weighted average remaining lease term. The remaining lease term could garner pushback though this is offset by the quality of the real estate portfolio, the higher yield, and the fact that expirations are weighted toward 2027 and beyond.

I think the deal – an immediately accretive transaction - is a step in the right direction for SRC and caps a strong year for the group, which bodes well as we enter 2020. Management's efforts to shore up AFFO post-SMTA is particularly encouraging given the company is set to suffer some earnings dilution in the near-term.

Optimistic medium-term targets

The medium-term (up to 2022) goals point to a steady growth trajectory, with projections including a return to $600mn in rent (the level prior to SMTA spin), source one-third to one-half of deals from existing tenant base, and achieve a BBB+ credit rating (vs. the current BBB rating).

According to CEO Jackson Hsieh, the team is targeting 14-25 transactions per quarter pace by 2022, which would be a good pace.

And I think, like I said, if you look at where we want to be in 2022 if we're doing, let's call it, 14 to 25 transactions a quarter, transactions, right? I mean, that'd be a great goal by 2022, and it could range, but I think if we can get in that kind of range, that'd be great given how thorough and diligent we are about how we approach acquisitions of credit.

For 2022 the aim is to drive one third to one-half of deal flow from existing tenants. To do so, it means that originating investment opportunities will likely come as much from asset managers working with tenants day-to-day, as much as from the traditional acquisition professionals.

Other key takes from the medium-term outlook include a 10-12% increase in real estate investment per year, 6:1 to 10:1 acquisitions to dispositions ratio, 90-95% recapture on renewals, and 0-30bps improvement in leakage or lost rent.

Leaning towards small/mid-cap public company tenant profile

From a portfolio transformation perspective, management is targeting more public credits, which think is a good thing given the additional visibility into the financials, preferable lease terms, and improved governance, relative to private tenants backed by financial sponsors or small franchisees.

There was a fair bit of thought given to the decision from a portfolio perspective as well – based on a variety of screens, rankings, and risk/return metrics (e.g., the efficient frontier), the sweet spot seems to point toward a greater mix of B/BB type public credits.

Other key factors influencing the decision include a long term outlook to analyzing credits, the ability to leverage best-in-class data to negate information inefficiencies, and a 'one team' mentality, which differentiates them from peers.

2020 guidance update

Returning to the near-term, management also outlined the 2020 outlook, with company-defined AFFO/share guidance at $3.12-3.17. Key positives about the updated guidance range include the $700-900 million acquisition volume, which could well be surpassed depending on execution, and the conservative 3% provision for rent leakage to bad debts and un-reimbursed property operating costs.

My take on the initial 2020 guidance is that management is erring to the side of caution for the near-term, especially considering the strong medium-term outlook which sees the company well poised for sustainable earnings and dividend growth. I believe current 2020 guidance levels establish a healthy floor but will likely be raised in upcoming quarters.

Still room to grow into medium-term targets

The strong YTD share performance highlights the positive investor sentiment on the stock, and I see plenty of room for Spirit's AFFO multiple to re-rate further as it leaves the SMTA-related complexity behind. Though SRC should see some AFFO dilution heading into 2020 (mainly SMTA fee income), the reinvigorated acquisition pipeline should help offset some of the impacts. With steady-state AFFO per share guided to land in the $3.12-$3.17/share range into 2022 as the company fills the gap post-SMTA, a 20x multiple (in line with peers) would see the stock trade at $63/share (roughly 26% upside). Assuming the multiple holds as management navigates a return to earnings growth, I would not be surprised to see shares move upwards from here. Potential catalysts include meaningful near-term acquisition activity, which could further lift AFFO and drive further appreciation.

