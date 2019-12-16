Sage: In Need Of Authentic Smudging

Sage's post-IPO share price success seems to have overshot the mark insofar as its economic metrics to date have been unhelpful.

Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) started life in 2010 as one of biotechs' eponymous "...gen's", in its case "Sterogen Biopharma, Inc." Sage waited until 2014 to go public, by which time it had adopted its new "Sage" moniker, synonymous across multiple cultures from ancient Greece to certain Native American tribes with good things and good people.

Good things started quickly for Sage Therapeutics as its 2014 IPO priced at the high end of its range bringing $90 million into its development coffers. I have had Sage on my radar screen for some years, but it always seemed ridiculously pricey. This article reviews late events that have been riling its stock and suggests its anticipated path forward.

Sage shareholders have enjoyed a charmed existence. As mentioned above, its IPO priced at the top of its range. Its low trade on its opening day was $26.10; it only closed below that price on two subsequent days. Check out its chart metrics below:

After IPOing at the top of its range it started life with a market cap of ~$1 billion, peaking late last year at >$8 billion. Until last week (12/5/2019), it never pulled back much below $4 billion.

For all too many biotechs that shoot up from their IPO, disaster follows soon afterwards; consider public lifetime market cap charts below for Dynavax (DVAX), Inovio (INO), Agenus (AGEN) and T2 (TTOO) just to name examples which I have recently discussed in Seeking Alpha articles:

No such ignominy has visited Sage up to the current point.

When you check into things, it's far from immediately obvious why Sage has fared so well up to this point. Its Q3 2019 presentation lists a nice, but hardly stellar, pipeline as follows:

Its sole FDA-approved product, ZULRESSO in treatment of post partum depression [PPD], is having a difficult takeoff. It was approved by the FDA in March 2019 but its launch has been held up by the FDA's stipulation that it be scheduled by the DEA.

ZULRESSO cleared its DEA scheduling hurdle in June; it scheduled ZULRESSO for launch later in the month. ZULRESSO has a challenging label complete with black box warning; its mode of administration requires a 60-hour infusion per label extract below:

It is easy to envision prospective patient delays interrupting any significant uptake of this therapy. Indeed, it is questionable in my mind whether it can ever find commercial success.

According to its Q3 2019 10-Q, Sage expects (p. 33) sales to be lackluster for the next several quarters with a meaningful pickup in H2 2020:

...it will take six to nine months or more, varying by site, for the majority of interested healthcare settings to complete the key actions required to become ready to infuse patients, including becoming REMS-certified, achieving formulary approvals, establishing protocols for administering ZULRESSO and securing satisfactory reimbursement. We also expect that some treatment-ready sites will wait to gain familiarity with the clinical profile of ZULRESSO and to secure direct experience with reimbursement prior to increasing patient intake.

If it can ever get itself established as a mainstream therapy its economics are attractive, as set out below during its Q3 2019 earnings call:

... The initial list price for ZULRESSO in the U.S. is $7,450 per vial, which we estimate will result in a projected average course of therapy cost of $34,000 per patient before discounts based on an assumption of an average of 4.5 vials used per patient. The actual number of vials used and resulting cost of therapy per patient before discounts will vary by patient and by healthcare setting.

However, as the saying goes, the proof is in the pudding. Sage has yet to prove that patients enduring PPD will elect to follow through with the process of obtaining an infusion; it is fully understandable why Sage is working to secure FDA approval for its oral PPD therapy as shown on its pipeline slide above.

Sage has just started on its long product launch trek with ZULRESSO as described. It is finding a slow go; its sole product revenues to date are as shown on its Q3 2019 financial results slide below:

This slide shows that Sage has a bulging bank account with over $1 billion in cash and marketable securities. Its quarterly revenues of <$5 million against operating costs of >$190 million do not imply such amplitude. One asks oneself, where did it come from? Is it sustainable?

A good deal of the answer lies in an aphorism of peculiar application to clinical stage biotech companies, "nothing succeeds like success." Sage's generally positive share price momentum has allowed it to maximize its revenues from its secondary stock issuances.

In the recent past, Sage has scored two jumbo share issuances as described in the excerpt below from its Q3 2018 10-Q:

As shown by its chart of its from time to time market cap and outstanding shares below, Sage has been successful in raising capital on a repetitive basis:

For Sage, its success in keeping a sky-high share price has generated a series of successful capital raises which in turn have tended to support its share price.

In addition to these ongoing secondary financings, in June 2018, Sage also entered into a collaboration (pp. 25-26) agreement with Shionogi (OTCPK:SGIOF). This agreement called for Shionogi's development and commercialization of Sage-217 in treatment of major depressive disorder [MDD] and other indications in Japan, Taiwan and South Korea. Later in October 2018, Sage granted Shionogi an agreement to supply Sage-217 supply materials.

The collaboration agreement garnered Sage a $90 million cash payday, plus up to $485 million in biobucks upon achievement of certain milestones.

I refer to Sage's financial metrics to date as unhelpful because it has a recurring financial nut of ~ $800 million annually which it is financing primarily with recurring dilutions. Its C-Suite executives are living large with thumping big compensation packages as shown on its latest definitive proxy statement summary compensation table (pp. 29-30) set out below:

Recently its MOUNTAIN clinical trial data readout brought Sage crashing down

With ZULRESSO in stall mode for the immediate future, Sage will need other successes to come to the fore to support its high-powered market cap. Recently, its MOUNTAIN clinical trial data readout showed just how vulnerable its sky-high share price made it to bad news per price chart below:

Sage responded immediately with a press release, a conference call and slide deck to give its take on the data. Slide 14 below from its slide deck summarizes its counteroffensive to this unfortunate failure.

Sage would like to frame the failure as insignificant for several reasons. Its therapy showed statistical significance at time points earlier than 15 days and the 15 day time period results were skewed by apparent failure of participants from a small number of sites to take the study drug.

The following slide sets out Sage's read on its MOUNTAIN data past and future:

Recent insider purchases have added to a rekindling of interest in the stock

After its epic 12/5/19 downdraft, Sage was due for a bounce. On 12/11/19, Seeking Alpha reported that three insider purchases of stock helped give it a boost, as follows:

Sage Therapeutics (SAGE +8.7%) perks up on modestly higher volume on the heels of stock purchases by CEO Jeff Jonas (7,500 shares), CFO Kimi Iguchi (20,000 shares via stock option exercise) and CSO Albert Robichaud (25,000 shares purchased and 15,743 via option exercises). Shares cratered 60% on December 5 after the company announced that SAGE-217 failed to achieve the primary objective in a late-stage depression study although the issue may have been non-compliance by certain participants. The stock is 21% since bottoming at $56.50.

Insider purchases of company stock are widely viewed as a positive for the company's future prospects. I asked myself if such were the case here, with three significant insiders, the CEO, the CFO and the Chief Scientific Officer all buying significant additional stakes in the company.

When you check out the Form 4s cited in the article for these purchases you learn that:

CEO Jonas spent ~$0.481 million to increase his stake in the company by 7500 shares to 54,530 issued shares.

CFO Iguchi spent ~$.021 million to increase his stake by 15,500 shares to 29,261 issued shares.

Chief Scientific Officer Robichaud spent $1.92 million to increase his stake by 40,743 shares to 136,400 issued shares.

Each of these three pulled the trigger on purchases in apparent reaction to its MOUNTAIN data release share decline. Such purchases are indicative of a bull narrative for the stock.

Conclusion

Google's description for "smudging" below:

Smudging is one of the ways to energetically cleanse a space to invite positive energy. When smudging a space, you burn plant material. The smoke fills and purifies the environment. As the smoke ascends, our wishes and intentions rise and mingle into the universe, connecting heaven, earth and humanity.

Sage is a common plant material of choice for smudging. Sage's share price momentum prior to its recent MOUNTAIN data release tumble has seemed more attributable to some ineffable positive energy than any more traceable attribute.

In order for it to succeed going forward, it needs to regain this positive price momentum. After years of netting $150+ for its share issuances, shareholders will not react kindly to the heavy dilution implied by funding hefty losses with shares selling for less, possibly a lot less, if negative feedback loops start to take hold.

Accordingly, its three insider purchases will prove to have been money well spent if they reset the Sage narrative imbuing it with new positive energy. They will have to do, given the apparent dearth of more substantive positive catalysts at the moment.

