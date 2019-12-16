How Sony's 'Jumanji' Sequel Helped Solidify Strong Year For Resurgent Studio

Sony’s turnaround at the box office actually dates back to the second half of 2018 when the studio saw a series of surprise hits and spin-offs which laid the groundwork.

In addition to its sequels, Sony also has a major player in the Oscar race with Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood” which won over critics this summer.

Investors have a lot to like about Sony’s film division after a strong year that also saw a new billion dollar entry from its “Spider-Man” franchise.

Shareholders should be happy with the studio’s approach as the team leveraged its talented ensemble through social media opps, clever integrations and tastemaker screenings all building off the original’s success.

(Image credit: Sony)

As it turns out “the next level” wasn’t just the subtitle of Sony’s (NYSE:SNE) latest installment in the Jumanji franchise, it was also a great description of the type of campaign its team ran to build exposure. The family-friendly actioner opened this weekend to stronger than projected totals and has put a bow on what has been a strong year for the studio which bodes well for investors.

First, as always, some background.

To fully appreciate what Sony is pulling off here, shareholders have to look past 2019 overall – this upward trend actually started in the back half of 2018. The studio’s summer slate wasn’t especially splashy but it was profitable.

The Denzel Washington headline Equalizer sequel turned a $77 million budget into nearly $200 million in worldwide revenue and the most recent Hotel Transylvania film flipped its $65 million budget into over $500 million worldwide.

The success continued into the fall when Spider-Man spin-offs Venom and Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse exploded. Venom opened to $80 million en-route to $200+ million domestically and $800 million globally and Spider-Verse swung its way to a $375 million total haul and a Best Animated Picture Oscar.

All of that said, 2019 was set to be a banner year for Sony – and while the studio definitely had it share of flops (RIP Charlie’s Angels), it will end up with a trio of films that more than make up for any missteps. Jumanji: The Next Level is exactly what Sony needed to end the year as the movie opened to $60 million domestically and close to $200 million globally.

That total is leaps and bound greater than the $36 million the original snagged back in this time frame in 2017 – and then THAT was an equally as big win. Let’s also be realistic here, even if you take Dwayne Johnson out of the mix for a second, you still have a film with Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillan in the lead roles - as well as Nick Jonas. Combined, you can see how the original ended its run with $400 million Stateside and over $950 million total.

A sequel was never not in the cards and investors should give Sony a lot of credit here (as well as the cast) because it seems like both were up for literally anything. Deadline.com breaks this down in full detail but the gist of it is a strong social media campaign mixed with integrations into the world of Uber, Amazon and TV networks, including Discovery, Nickelodeon and ESPN. The film also attracted tastemakers across the major sports leagues and screenings with a number of multicultural youth organizations.

This was a carefully crafted and executed campaign that should be the model for other franchises to follow. I also don’t want to downplay the power of this cast – every member of the ensemble is extremely likeable and it led to viral stunts that included Johnson and new addition Danny DeVito crashing a couple’s wedding.

Investors should be happy with this on its own, but they should be even more thrilled by the larger picture. In addition to Next Level, Sony already had two break-out pictures including Spider-Man: Far From Home and Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood. While Spider-Man came with some baggage in the form of an on-again/off-again/on-again deal with Disney (NYSE:DIS), the result is still what stakeholders needed.

Yes, Disney will take a bigger piece of the pie going forward, but it's that synergy that allowed Far From Home to join the $1 billion club and allowed the franchise to be re-born in the first place. Sony and Disney smartly realized that the last thing we needed was another origin story around Spider-Man and was able to integrate the character into Marvel’s Cinematic Universe in a fresh and entertaining way.

Now combine that with Quentin Tarantino’s Hollywood – which in addition to being a financial hit is also a frontrunner for the Oscars. While Netflix’s (NASDAQ:NFLX) Irishman is cleaning up early, the expectation is it will begin to slow down leading to a question of it peaked too soon. Hollywood is one of the films that could easily make a run for it at the last minute like Green Book did last year when it beat Netflix’s Roma.

So investors at the end of 2019 now have a fully expanded Spider-brand to play with, plus a budding new mega-franchise and a shiny awards contender – not exactly a lump of coal in the stocking.

Of course, that begs the question of can the momentum carry into 2020?

Personally, I think Sony has a real shot of keeping the buzz going as it's kicking the year off with re-boots of its Grudge and Bad Boys franchises and then has sequels to Venom and (the original) Ghostbusters on the horizon, as well as the highly anticipated Uncharted adaptation featuring Spider-Man star Tom Holland.

We all know Sony’s stock is make-or-break based on its electronics and gaming divisions, but having the type of success from its studio is not any less important in the overall scheme. Moreover, if Hollywood is able to upset Netflix, it will mark the first time the studio has won a Best Picture Oscar in decades – ending one of the longest droughts of any studio.

While it’s a fun headline to say Sony is being taken to “the next level” by the new Jumanji film, it actually is true, and if you’re a shareholder, you’ll likely be seeing the pay-off in the not too distant future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.