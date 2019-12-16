Big Lots: Margin Stability Points To 40% Upside

If you don't believe that the credit cycle is going to collapse in 2020 or 2021, which albeit is probable, then do I have the stock for you: Big Lots, Inc. (BIG)

Big Lots is not an exciting story; it's been dealing with almost no growth for about 5 years and limited growth over the last 10 years. Investors have become tired of limited incremental sales growth, increased supply chain costs, tariffs, and the threat of a credit downgrade.

However, management changes in 2018 and 2019 in the C-suite, namely the CEO and CFO, have made a difference. The company spent nearly half a billion in capital expenditures over the last 18 months. This could be a poorly timed allocation of capital, with tremors occurring in the broader U.S. economy, but management decided that it needs to keep up with the competition.

This massive investment spend was directed into remodeling stores and other initiatives. Management has reported that the company's rewards program hit a record 18.8 million members last quarter and the roll out of BOPUS (buy-online-pick-up-in-store) initiative is performing within their expectations.

In the last four quarters, same-store sales have grown at a rate of 1.5%. That's the highest organic growth since 2015. Management also continues to grow its store fleet as it sees more market share opportunity.

Margins Take A Hit

Yes, margins have come down considerably.

Data by YCharts

A portion of this drag has been due to food and consumables, representing about 30% of total sales. Even the most well-managed, inventory optimized grocery stores carry operating margins within 2-3%. Management announced in their Q3 call that they will be reducing food staple SKUs and slightly expanding food entertainment, such as snacks, beverages, candy, etc. This should boost inventory turnover, improving shelf-space productivity, and at least help to stabilize operating margins.

Electronics and toys are very challenged, which appear to be more in a run-off category. This area faces intense competition, including from niche competitors like Five Below. Between 2017 and 2018, comps declined 7% YoY in this category and continue to flounder.

Furniture, soft home, and seasonal categories are the strongest categories as they maintain the perception of 'decent-quality at a good price'. Comps have been consistently positive. Certainly tariffs have impacted this category though, and those costs are being shared by the company and its manufacturers. Management is actively addressing this cost headwind:

We have developed short-term measures, including working with manufacturers to reduce overall costs, adjusting retail prices where appropriate, evaluating the overall number of units purchased, and in some cases, absorbing the impact in margin. In addition, the team has successfully expanded its global sourcing, and we see an even greater opportunity over the next several years to further reduce our China exposure.

Tariffs ranging from 15%-25% have been applied to about 21% of Big Lot's supply chain. So such a shift could grant some margin relief.

Big box retailers and Big Lots have been beating smaller competitors in these categories, with Pier 1 Imports (PIR), Kirkland's (KIRK), Tuesday Morning (TUES) running losses and Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) barely eking out an operating profit:

Data by YCharts

Cutting Debt

Management has now guided for a year-over-year reduction in capex and just sold its California distribution center for $136 million gain net of tax, and a cash consideration of $190 million. Total cash on hand is about $62 million, and with the fourth quarter cash release, net debt should should be close to $355 million.

Management stated they will be focused on reducing debt going forward:

Data by YCharts

Last year, Big Lots generated about $156 million in net income. In the most recent quarter, management provided guidance that EPS would be in the range of $3.70-$3.85. On the low end, that puts net income at $144 million.

With capex expected to be cut to $200 million in 2020, that should bring free cash flow towards $100-150 million depending on how quickly lower return project spend rolls off. That effectively places net debt-to-free cash flow at 2.5x. After annual dividend payouts of $47 million, debt-to-adjusted FCF is closer to 5x. With steady reductions to its bank debt, the company will gain a modest benefit of a couple million to interest expense and sustain its investment grade credit rating.

Valuation

With record investment on restoring the existing business and modestly growing the store fleet, the company should be able to maintain net profitability within the ball park of $140 million. The market is discounting further erosion of EBIT margins, even by another 50-75bps. Perhaps that could materialize temporarily with the continued marketing promotions, product discounting, and bankruptcy potential of competitors headed into 2020. Although long run EBIT margins of the business are within 3.5% or, if we're lucky, in the 4% range as it appears most of the structural costs are already embedded, and there could be some transitory costs take-outs.

If current margins can be maintained, the stock could support a valuation in the mid $30s. Although it may take a couple years to get there, the fair value of the company would be 30% higher. Contingent a sustained economic expansion, revenue and margins should remain flattish to slightly positive and cash conversion should meaningfully improve by the end of 2020.

Bottom Line

Big Lots is a discount retailer that continues to perform adequately, but its wide-sweeping investments should add incremental traffic to stores and online. I think such investments will help the company over the next 5-10 years as consumers continue to seek cheaper product alternatives at Big Lots, Dollar Tree, and Dollar General. What do you think? Will margins stabilize or keep collapsing? Let me know what you think in the comments below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BIG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.