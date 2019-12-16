Revisiting My Bull Thesis On Credit Acceptance

In early 2015, I recommended buying Credit Acceptance (CACC) despite the fact that the stock had nearly doubled in the preceding three years. Since my article, the stock has nearly tripled, from $160 in early 2015 to $442 now. However, the strengths of the stock, on which I based my bullish thesis, have somewhat faded. Therefore, I advise those who have not purchased the stock to wait for a more opportune entry point.

First of all, Credit Acceptance is an exceptional company, with an enviable growth record. Its business model is dull, as it offers financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers regardless of their credit history. As a result, the stock passes under the radar of the vast majority of investors. However, this is a shame, as the company has exhibited an almost unparalleled growth record in the financial sector.

To be sure, Credit Acceptance has grown its earnings per share every single year in the last decade. During this period, the company has grown its earnings per share more than 7-fold, from $4.62 in 2009 to $33.85 this year.

Data by YCharts

The breathtaking growth pace and the consistency of Credit Acceptance are testaments to the strength of its business model and the quality of its management.

The impressive growth of Credit Acceptance resulted primarily from two key factors, namely strong business execution and aggressive share repurchases. The company had a remarkably consistent loan collection rate and thus it was able to forecast the collection rate of its loans with impressive accuracy. In addition, management consistently took advantage of the cheap valuation of the stock and implemented aggressive share repurchases. Those share repurchases comprised a great portion of the aforementioned earnings-per-share growth. To provide a perspective, during the last decade, the share count has decreased 40%.

However, these two major components of the business model of Credit Acceptance have faded in the last few years. The loan collection rate, which was consistently above 70% every year until 2014, has now fallen to approximately 65%. While this decrease may seem benign on the surface, it probably signals that the company is sacrificing the quality of its loans in its attempt to grow aggressively. Moreover, as the company uses financial leverage, even the above tolerable decrease in the collection rate may greatly hurt the performance of the company whenever an unexpected downturn shows up, such as a recession or a steep rise in interest rates.

The concerns of the market were reflected in the 7% plunge of the stock after its latest earnings report. In the third quarter, Credit Acceptance grew its adjusted earnings per share by 18% over last year's quarter and missed analysts' consensus by only $0.01 but the stock slumped due to management's statement that the adoption of CECL (current expected credit losses) accounting will reduce the earnings per share in 2020 by 30%-60%. The adoption of the new accounting standard is also expected to introduce high volatility in the future earnings of the company. To cut a long story short, the loan collection rate of Credit Acceptance has deteriorated while its earnings are not likely to grow as consistently as in the past anymore.

Another point of concern is the pronounced deceleration of the share repurchase program of Credit Acceptance. The company used to reduce its share count by more than 5% per year until 2013 but it has slowed its share repurchases in the last five years. For instance, Credit Acceptance reduced its share count by 6% per year on average between 2009 and 2014 but it has reduced its share count by only 3% per year on average in the last five years. Therefore, share buybacks do not boost the earnings per share as much as they used to in the past.

To conclude, Credit Acceptance remains an exceptional company, which has offered life-changing returns to its long-term shareholders. However, it seems that most of the easy money has been made on the stock. The company is sacrificing the quality of its loans in an attempt to grow aggressively and the adoption of the new accounting standard is expected to introduce volatility in its results. In the absence of a downturn, such as a recession, I expect the stock to rebound after its recent 12% correction and climb to new all-time highs sooner or later. However, the downside risk of the stock in the event of a downturn has materially increased due to the above mentioned reasons.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.