Aqua America's Price Is Making It Uninvestable

At current prices the stock is very unlikely to offer any further capital appreciation.

While the dividend is undeniably safe, the valuation has pushed the dividend yield too low given the stock's modest dividend growth potential.

Introduction

If you have been following my articles in the past few months, you know that I’m overly unimpressed with water utilities. Valuations have reached levels which are unsustainable, so much so that I don’t believe anybody should maintain any exposure at all to the industry. Many of the stocks in the sector have been challenging their highs and meeting increased resistance. Aqua America (WTR) is one such stock.

Trading around $45.49, its 2.06% dividend yield is higher than many of its peers, yet it remains unsatisfactory given the stocks’ current prospects for dividend growth and capital appreciation. Based on my M.A.D Assessment WTR has a Dividend Strength score of 38 and a Stock Strength score of 24.

This article will present and discuss the factors which show why I believe that dividend investors should avoid Aqua America for the foreseeable future.

Aqua America, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It supports a range of customers across Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana, and Virginia. The company turned 50 years old last year, and has been paying an increasing dividend without interruption for 27 years.

In this article I will first explain why WTR’s dividend profile isn’t satisfactory before explaining why I believe the firm has limited potential for capital appreciation at current prices. In fact I believe that when common sense returns (and it always does sooner or later) the stock price will decrease significantly.

Dividend Strength

When we talk about looking for “strong dividend stocks” what we mean is that we want stocks which have a well covered safe dividend and which have good dividend potential (ie: a good combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential). For water utilities, the dividend safety is rarely ever in question. These stocks have government backed revenues which are set to increase at fixed rates every year. It is therefore quite easy to assess their dividend safety, all while knowing by how much they’re going to grow their dividends.

This makes them great candidates for a dividend investing portfolio, in theory.

The problem comes when these stocks get too expensive, and the dividend yields come down as a consequence. Investing is a process of selection, of choosing. And like French author André Gide once said, “to choose is to forsake” (“choisir c’est renoncer”).

By choosing to invest in water utilities, even when their prices are sky high and potential returns are awful, you are forsaking an investment in another attractively valued company.

I argue that by remaining invested in overvalued securities, you are forsaking investment opportunities in attractively priced dividend stocks. The rationale behind this is explained in our article “How to sell your dividend stocks to increase your income” (We have prevented this article from being paywalled, so you can always read it).

As we’ll see, WTR’s dividend safety isn’t in question, its dividend potential is.

Dividend Safety

128% of Aqua America's earnings are paid out as dividends. This is a more attractive payout ratio than 13% of dividend stocks.

WTR pays 68% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, putting it ahead of 14% of dividend stocks.

Aqua America, like many utilities, generates negative free cashflow because of its capital intensive business model.

30/09/2015 30/09/2016 30/09/2017 30/09/2018 30/09/2019 Dividends $0.6900 $0.7300 $0.7700 $0.8200 $0.8933 Net Income $1.35 $1.20 $1.34 $1.40 $0.70 Payout Ratio 52% 61% 58% 59% 128% Cash From Operations $2.09 $2.11 $2.18 $2.18 $1.31 Payout Ratio 33% 35% 36% 38% 68% Free Cash Flow $-0.39 $-0.45 $-0.82 $-1.06 $-1.54 Payout Ratio -173% -159% -93% -77% -58%

The decline in net income over the past twelve months can be mostly attributed to unusual maintenance costs and interest expenses which occurred in the quarter ended December 2018. Once we phase those out, we notice the dividend is very much in line with its usual range of 50-65% earnings and 30-40% operating cashflow.

This leaves room for the dividend to grow, although you’ll note that over the past 5 years, the amount of operating cashflow dedicated to the dividend has slowly creeped up. This means the dividend is growing quicker than the underlying dividend.

Given that the company consistently spends $2 -$3 per share on CAPEX, continued dividend growth will result in the following choice: increase leverage or reduce the rate at which the dividend is grown. This is still a few years down the line, but when you consider that WTR can only pay its interest 2 times (2.7x if we normalize December 2018’s interest payment), it is unlikely the company will be in a position to significantly increase its leverage.

That being said, such a scenario is still years away. As long as the dividend remains below 50% of operating cashflow, it is likely not a discussion that management will be having. And in any case, the question of whether or not the dividend will be paid for the upcoming years yields the answer you expect it would: of course it will be.

Dividend Potential

Aqua America's dividend yield of 2.06% is better than 42% of dividend stocks. This is quite a bit higher than the median water utility stock which currently yields 1.67%. However this is significantly below WTR’s 10 year median dividend yield of 2.4%. In fact over the period, the stock has yielded more than 2.06% more than 95% of the time

This last year, the dividend grew 6.8% which is in line with their 5 year CAGR of 7%. This level of dividend growth is definitely better than some of its peers, yet it remains below my expectations.

A stock growing its dividend by 6-7% per year should yield about 3% to present an interesting investment case. Yes 3% is unusual for WTR but it happens.

Note that WTR’s yield has been at such levels many times in the past decade alone. In fact for 7% of the last 10 years, the stock traded at 3% or more. Compare this to the 5% it has spent at 2.06% or lower, and you’ll understand why I’m concerned with the current valuation.

But even then, as we discussed above, this dividend yield is coming at a cost. Top line and bottom lines just aren’t growing at a rate which makes this rate of dividend growth sustainable for more than 10 or so years. (Granted that gives us plenty of time to profit from dividend growth).

Over the previous 3 years Aqua America has seen its revenues grow at a 2% CAGR and net income by a -10% CAGR. Yet the stock still warrants this massive valuation and capital appreciation this past year has rewarded shareholders greatly. Go figure.

Dividend Summary

The combination of the data presented above gives WTR a dividend strength score of 38 / 100. The unusually high payout ratios should normalize within a quarter, at which point the score will likely bounce back to about 50. But like many of its peers it faces the same predicament: great dividend safety, no real dividend potential. The fact that WTR’s dividend strength isn’t as bad as some of its peers doesn’t make it an attractive purchase.

Stock Strength

Okay so maybe WTR’s dividend isn’t attractive right now. But maybe you purchased a long time ago when it was attractive. Should you hold the stock or should you sell? I understand that many dividend investors are buy and hold types of investors, and respect their strategies and choices. Yet from a purely rational point of view, if you wouldn’t buy an overvalued stock, if you can find a good substitute (taking into account your tax liability), you shouldn’t hold it either. In the following sections I will go through WTR’s value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality to assess the likelihood of WTR beating the broad market over the next few quarters.

Value

WTR has a P/E of 64.99x

P/S of 12.16x

P/CFO of 34.58x Dividend yield of 2.06%

Buyback yield of -30.34%

Shareholder yield of -28%.

These values would suggest that WTR is more undervalued than 13% of

stocks, which is worrying. During the past 12 months the stock increased its float by 30% and nobody blinked an eye. Everybody got diluted, yet the price continued to get bid up. Sure the share offering was intended to finance the acquisition of People’s Natural Gas, but the dilution still stings.

The chart above suggests that WTR is trading way above its 5 year average PE. Even if you normalized the PE and used 2018 numbers, the stock would still be extremely overvalued.

Furthermore the stock is more expensive than all of its peers on all the multiples I’m interested in.

Company Name Price Earnings Price Sales Price Cash Flow Dividend Yield Aqua America Inc. 64.99 12.16 34.58 2.06% Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) 32.18 7.86 29.22 1.62% The York Water Company (YORW) 39.16 11.29 32.64 1.55% Sjw Group (SJW) 51.65 5.21 18.82 1.67% Artesian Resources Corporation (ARTNA) 23.23 4.14 16.43 2.67% California Water Service Group (CWT) 34.36 3.46 13.12 1.54% American States Water Company (AWR) 39.18 6.76 28.3 2.48% American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) 34.96 6.22 16.54 1.63% Median 39.16 6.65 23.31 1.67%

Aqua America is insanely overvalued at current prices.

Value Score: 13 / 100

Momentum

Aqua America trades at $45.49 and is up 5.30% these last 3 months, 12.10% these last 6 months & 29.27% these last 12 months.

WTR has better momentum than 73% of stocks, although it is worth noting that momentum has slowed down since the summer. In September when I warned that valuations were getting out of whack, WTR had a momentum score of 89 / 100.

I always say that I only use momentum in conjunction with value. Undervalued stocks with great momentum get me excited, while I can’t really care for overvalued stocks with great momentum, since I’m not interested in playing a game of “hot potato”.

Momentum score: 73 / 100

Financial Strength

WTR's gearing ratio of 1.4 is better than 51% of stocks. Aqua America's liabilities have increased by 16% this last year. Operating cashflow can cover 5.6% of WTR's liabilities. These ratios would suggest that Aqua America has better financial strength than 45% of stocks. While the company has a very reasonable gearing ratio, its liability coverage is subpar. Overall WTR has a financial strength close to that of the median US stock.

Financial Strength Score: 45/100

Earnings Quality

Aqua America’s Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -8.0% puts it ahead of 49% of stocks. 27.5% of WTR's capital expenditure is depreciated each year, which is better than 8% of stocks. Each dollar of WTR's assets generates $0.1 of revenue, putting it ahead of 19% of stocks. Based on these findings, WTR has higher earnings quality than 18% of stocks. Utilities are always penalized when it comes to earnings quality, which sort of blurs the picture: Yes they depreciate their CAPEX slowly, and yes they aren’t the most efficient generators of revenue, but these numbers fail to reflect the stability of such stock’s earnings, and so less consideration should be given to the presented score.

Earnings Quality Score: 18 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 24 / 100 which is worrying. The stability of the business model is compromised by this excessive momentum which has led to an unrealistic stock price. Investors would be well suited to avoid holding WTR for the next 12 months, and should strongly consider locking in gains.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 38 & a stock strength of 24, Aqua America is a subpar choice for dividend investors. Whether as an income play or a capital appreciation play, there is nothing worth your time here. A hard pass on this one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.