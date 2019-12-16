MBB: U.S. Mortgage-Backed Bonds For Short-Term Income

On December 11, investment manager Jeffrey Gundlach was asked by CNBC to name what area of the bond market still looked very interesting to him? Without missing a beat, Gundlach stated that mortgage bonds are still attractive, especially when you compare them to other areas of the bond market.

The mortgages he was talking about were probably non-agency issued mortgage bonds that his mutual funds own, which are doing very well. However, if you are like me and even more conservative when it comes to risk, the iShares MBS ETF (MBB) will fit the bill for you with agency backed mortgages. MBB is a very stable ETF, which has over $20 billion in assets and plenty of track record to see how it holds up in time of financial crisis as well. I would like the reader to take away another bond ETF to add in the future as you look to be cautious ahead of a record year in equities.

The Investment Objective

Why would you want to purchase MBB? Since 2007, MBB has earned short-term bond investors a CAGR of 3.5%, while only experiencing 2.68% in annual volatility. According to iShares, MBB seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of investment-grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued and/or guaranteed by various U.S. government agencies. This means simply to you that the United States government has your back in times of a liquidity crunch, just like we saw in 2008. For the skeptic in you who doesn't want to believe an asset actually made money in the financial crisis, take a look at the below chart:

Data by YCharts

As you can see from the above chart, MBB actually made money in 2008, earning over 7.75%, during the deepest crisis since the Great Depression. For any retired income investor out there, MBB is a must own fund in your primary investment objective of keeping capital low volatile, while earning a little income.

What Are Agency Bonds?

GSE is also known as government-sponsored enterprise, which is a quasi-governmental entity that was established to enhance the flow of credit to specific sectors in the American economy. Created by Congress, these agencies, though privately held, provide public financial services. GSEs help the borrowing for all sorts of individuals, from students to homeowners and even the American farmer. These enterprises issue short- and long-term bonds referred to as agency bonds, which the iShares MBB specifically owns. Most of us know these GSEs as Freddie Mac or Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA). These agencies along with Ginnie Mae encourage and help borrowing in the U.S. housing market. However, one most know that these agency bonds which MBB buys are not the same as U.S. backed treasury bonds. The GSE holds slightly more default risk than treasuries as they are not a direct obligation like a treasury. If you are worried about getting your capital back with a GSE, just take a look at how MBB performed in 2008, and compare that to a junk bond or sub-prime mortgage bond. There is a reason fund managers like Jeffrey Gundlach like the mortgage area, still.

Credit Quality & Risks

According to iShares, the credit quality of the MBB portfolio is 99.75% AAA-rated debt. This is the highest rating Moody's (MCO) can give a debt instrument as they are not worried about default risk. Lets take a look under the hood and see what MBB actually owns:

Sector Market Value % Coupon Cash and/or Derivatives $2,505,910,039.54 12.24 1.74 Agency Fixed Rate $801,509,505.14 3.92 4.00 Agency Fixed Rate $529,847,357.37 2.59 3.50 Agency Fixed Rate $432,771,037.72 2.11 3.00 Agency Fixed Rate $410,470,582.94 2.01 3.00 Agency Fixed Rate $409,163,340.23 2.00 3.50 Agency Fixed Rate $388,258,373.53 1.90 3.00 Agency Fixed Rate $386,705,228.82 1.89 3.00 Agency Fixed Rate $342,635,391.00 1.67 3.00 Agency Fixed Rate $337,340,465.92 1.65 3.5

(Source: iShares)

As you can see from the above chart, MBB owns mostly Ginnie Mae and Fannie Mae bonds at a 3-4% coupon rate. The one risk that does stand out to me is the interest rate risk. According to iShares, 88% of the average maturity of these bonds is 3-7 years in length. This is not terribly long in duration, but it is not the same as short-term treasury bills (SHV), which tract inflation very closely. If interest rates spiked considerably higher, we could see losses for MBB, as we would any bond fund with longer durations. In 2013, when the ten-year treasury went from 1.85% to 3.04%, the MBB lost -2% of its value. Indeed, this is one risk I always think about when owning bonds in general, but I have never been an expert at forecasting what interest rates will do, and haven't met many who have.

A Look Forward With MBB

What I professionally like with the MBB is the standard deviation measurement that comes in as just 2.68% per year, compared with the Barclays Aggregate (AGG) at 3.8%. The MBB offers investors a yield that is 20 basis points over the AGG, while coming in at 120 basis points lower in price volatility. This is alpha when looking at different passive income bond funds. Any retired investor seeking other short-term income producing funds, cannot overlook the MBB. When adding this fund to say other short-term corporate bonds funds like PIMCO's (MINT), the investor can have a very low volatile portfolio for cash alternatives. If Jeffrey Gundlach makes a market call like mortgage backed securities, you should not bet against him. He has been right on most market calls since before the financial crisis even started. Nevertheless, if you want to follow his advice like myself, but still want notes with lower risk than non-agencies, the MBB offers you that. The MBB and it's agency backed mortgage securities offer investors less price volatility, and the full faith of United States agencies while earning 2.4% in yield.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPST & MINT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: These are opinions of Mr. Josh Ortner, CTFA, and should not be construed as personal financial advice to your own financial situation. Please thoroughly read the MBB prospectus before investing.