Kalbe Farma: Regulatory Headwinds Responsible For Valuation Derating

Kalbe Farma is focusing on specialty products for its prescription pharmaceuticals business with hopes of increasing segment gross margin in the future.

The Nutritionals business' gross margin declined from 55.5% in 9M2018 to 54.2% in 9M2019, due to higher skimmed milk price and an unfavorable product sales mix.

The Consumer Health business' YoY revenue growth in 9M2019 was only +1.9% YoY, due to a high base in FY2018 and restrictions on OTC product distribution.

The Prescription Pharmaceuticals business has experienced margin compression, as its sales mix shifts to a higher proportion of cheaper unbranded generics with the implementation of universal healthcare since 2014.

Elevator Pitch

Indonesia-listed pharmaceuticals company PT Kalbe Farma Tbk's (OTCPK:PTKFF) (OTCPK:PTKFY) [KLBF:IJ] forward P/E has de-rated from a peak of approximately 35 times in 2014 to 25.9 times now. This is due to margin compression for the Prescription Pharmaceuticals business, as sales mix shifts to a higher proportion of cheaper unbranded generics with the implementation of universal healthcare since 2014.

Kalbe Farma currently trades at 25.9 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E which represents a discount to the stock's historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 30 times. The stock also offers a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 1.8%.

I assign a "Neutral" rating to Kalbe Farma. While the company is focusing on specialty products for its Prescription Pharmaceuticals business with hopes of increasing the segment's gross margin in the future, it might take a longer time and a stronger pipeline of new specialty products to offset the negative gross margin impact from the product sales mix shift towards unbranded generics.

Readers are advised to trade in Kalbe Farma shares listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange with the ticker KLBF:IJ where average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $2 million and market capitalization is above $5 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Company Description

Started in 1966 and listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange in 1991, Kalbe Farma is the largest pharmaceuticals company in both Indonesia and Southeast Asia with respect to market capitalization. The company generated 95% of its 9M2019 revenue from its home market, with the remaining 5% derived from exports.

Kalbe Farma's Prescription Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Nutritionals and Distribution & Logistics businesses accounted for approximately 23%, 16%, 29% and 32% of the company's revenue for 9M2019 respectively. The Prescription Pharmaceuticals business sells unbranded generic drugs, branded generics and licensed drugs via a vast distribution network covering hospitals, pharmacies and drug store outlets in the country. The Consumer Health business sells over-the-counter or OTC drugs, energy drinks, ready-to-drink or RTD healthy beverage products, which are manufactured via its own production facilities. The Nutritionals business sells a wide range of nutritional products, including powdered milk products for all age groups and non-milk nutritional products such as low-calorie snack bars, smoothies, and other drinks good for health. The Distribution & Logistics business, supported by two regional distribution centers in Jakarta and Surabaya distributes products for both Kalbe Farma and third-party principals.

I will not be going into detail on Kalbe Farma's Distribution & Logistics business for the purpose of this article, because information on the business is relatively limited (compared with the other three business segments) and the segment has the lowest gross profit contribution of the four businesses.

Kalbe Farma Annual Revenue And Gross Profit Breakdown By Business Segment

Source: Author

Regulatory Headwinds For Prescription Pharmaceutical Business Led To Valuation De-Rating

Kalbe Farma's share price increase between 2005 and 2014 has been meteoric, to say the least, but the company's share price has been range-bound in the past four years since 2015. The stock's forward P/E has de-rated from a peak of approximately 35 times in 2014 to 25.9 times now.

Kalbe Farma Historical Share Price

Source: Gurufocus

Regulatory headwinds for the prescription pharmaceutical business were largely responsible for Kalbe Farma's forward P/E multiple de-rating in recent years. While Kalbe Farma's Consumer Health, Nutritionals and Distribution & Logistics businesses saw their respective segment gross profit grow by +20.9%, +36.8% and +8.0% between FY2014 and FY2018, the prescription pharmaceutical business' gross profit declined marginally by -1.0% over the same period. While the prescription pharmaceutical business' segment revenue grew by +11.4% between FY2014 and FY2018, the prescription pharmaceutical business' gross margin declined from 61.1% to 54.3% over the same period.

In 2014, Indonesia started implementation of its universal healthcare insurance program Jaminan Kesehatan Nasional or JKN, which led to the consolidation of various public health insurance schemes into a single-payer healthcare insurance program administered by government agency Social Security Administrator for Health or BPJS Kesehatan. As a result, the bulk of healthcare spending was transferred from the hands of individuals to the government and private insurance agencies, and there has been a shift from more expensive branded generics to cheaper unbranded generics to ease the pressure on healthcare insurance costs.

In the company's FY2018 annual report, Kalbe Farma highlights that "the growth of Indonesian pharmaceutical sector is increasingly dependent upon demands from unbranded generic product category, as JKN covers mostly claims for generic drugs." The prescription pharmaceutical business' segment gross margin continued to decline from 55.0% in 9M2018 to 54.2% in 9M2019, as contribution from lower-margin unbranded generics increase. Unbranded generics accounted for 21% of the prescription pharmaceutical business' segment revenue in 9M2019, with branded generics and licensed products contributing the remaining 51% and 28% respectively. The company has tried to partially offset the negative gross margin impact of increased sales of lower-margin unbranded generics by focusing on selected product categories within the unbranded generics segment that have high demand, so that the company can achieve greater economies of scale in production.

Looking ahead, further gross margin compression for the prescription pharmaceutical business is likely (albeit at a slower rate compared with the past few years) in the future, as national healthcare insurance coverage expands to cover Indonesia's entire population and the proportion of unbranded generics which can act as substitutes for branded generics increases.

On the flip side, there have been some favorable regulatory developments for Kalbe Farma and the prescription pharmaceutical business.

One is that the Indonesian government announced an increase in BPJS Kesehatan healthcare insurance premiums on October 24, 2019. Considering government agency BPJS has been suffering from a widening budget deficit, the increase in healthcare insurance premiums should imply a capacity for higher government healthcare spending. This could possibly lead to an increase in the price of generics, faster payments for hospitals and pharmaceutical companies, which should benefit Kalbe Farma.

Details Of Increase in BPJS Kesehatan Healthcare Insurance Premiums

Source: Kalbe Farma 9M2019 Results Presentation

Another positive regulatory development for Kalbe Farma is a new government regulation with respect to new tax incentives for research & development expenses announced in July 2019. Under this new regulation, Government Regulation No. 45/2019, companies could receive tax deductions for up to a maximum 300% of total costs incurred for qualifying research & development activities performed in Indonesia. Kalbe Farma spent approximately IDR200 billion in annual research & development expenses for the past three years between FY2016 and FY2018. This could potentially lead to lower tax expense and higher earnings for Kalbe Farma in FY2020.

Consumer Health Division Was Disappointing In 9M2019 Due To High Base And Restrictions On OTC Product Distribution

Kalbe Farma's Consumer Health business is the market leader in Indonesia's consumer health market with a market share of 7.9%, according to Euromonitor research. The second, third and fourth largest domestic players in this market are Tempo Scan Pacific (OTCPK:PEXXF) [TPSC:IJ], Sido Muncul [SIDO:IJ] and Soho Industri Pharmasi with market shares of 4.9%, 3.8% and 3.7% respectively. Both Kalbe Farma and Tempo Scan Pacific offer a wide range of OTC brands and products which have significant consumer mind share; while Sido Muncul and Soho Industri Pharmasi have specific niches in herbal/traditional dietary supplements and herbal/traditional digestive remedies respectively.

Market Shares Of Consumer Health Business' Key Products

Source: Kalbe Farma 9M2019 Results Presentation

Euromonitor expects a higher YoY growth rate close to 10% (in retail value terms) for the Indonesia consumer health market in the 2019-2024 period versus a high single-digit YoY growth rate for the market in the 2014-2019 period. The key drivers for the growth in demand for consumer health products in Indonesia include air pollution, unstable weather conditions, a spice-heavy diet for Indonesians and a change in lifestyle with more time spent on digital devices (which boosts demand for eye care).

Kalbe Farma's Consumer Health business performance has been decent, with segment revenue and gross profit up by +22.1% and +20.9% respectively between FY2014 and FY2018. In comparison, the Consumer Health business' YoY revenue growth in 9M2019 was only +1.9% YoY.

The weak revenue growth for the Consumer Health business in 9M2019 was primarily due to two reasons.

Firstly, FY2018 was a high base, as the segment revenue growth was +4.4% in FY2018 versus +0.4% in FY2017. This was due to an increase in average selling price to offset weakness in the Indonesian rupiah last year. The company generates substantially all of its sales in IDR, but a majority of its raw materials are denominated in USD.

Secondly, only OTC drugs with a green dot can be sold in all distribution channels in Indonesia, such as traditional marketplaces and convenience stores, while other OTC drugs can only be sold via either certified drugstores or pharmacists. Kalbe Farma's Consumer Health business has experienced increased restrictions on OTC product distribution in certain parts of Indonesia, even for products with a green dot, which has negatively impacted sales volumes of OTC products this year.

Nutritionals Business' Gross Margin Suffered From Higher Skimmed Milk Price And Unfavorable Sales Mix

The Nutritionals business has been the best performing division for Kalbe Farma in the past five years, with segment revenue and gross profit increasing by +37.7% and +36.8% respectively between FY2014 and FY2018. Kalbe Farma has a market leading 13.3% share of the Indonesian powdered milk market and its key products have leading market shares in their respective product segments as well.

Market Shares Of Nutritionals Business' Key Products

Source: Kalbe Farma 9M2019 Results Presentation

However, the Nutritionals business' gross margin declined from 55.5% in 9M2018 to 54.2% in 9M2019, notwithstanding a +4.6% increase in segment revenue over the same period. The lower gross margin YoY was due to higher skimmed milk price more than offsetting a low-to-mid single digit ASP (average selling price) increase for selected products, and an unfavorable sales mix with consumers down-trading to more affordably-priced products in a difficult macro-economic environment.

Focusing On Specialty Products For Prescription Pharmaceuticals Business

Returning to the Prescription Pharmaceuticals business, the segment's declining gross margin, due to a higher proportion of lower-margin unbranded generics, has been the key reason for Kalbe Farma's valuation de-rating in the past few years.

In a bid to reverse the trend of gross margin decline for the Prescription Pharmaceuticals business, Kalbe Farma has been focusing its attention on developing and launching new specialty products via partnerships, joint ventures and other forms of strategic alliances with multi-national pharmaceutical firms. The areas of focus include specialty therapies with rising occurrence trends in Indonesia, such as cancer and kidney failure among others.

Kalbe Farma expects to start commercial operations for its new biosimilar factory in the first quarter of 2020 which was built for $35 million. At the same time, the company's subsidiary has started clinical trials for an Epoetin Alfa product. The company's oncology factory had commenced commercial operations five years ago in the third quarter of 2014. Biosimilar and oncology products are expected to contribute a high single-digit percentage of the Prescription Pharmaceuticals business in FY2020, which should be a slight boost to the segment's overall gross margin. However, note that some of these new specialty products might cannibalize Kalbe Farma's existing sales of certain licensed drugs.

Valuation

Kalbe Farma trades at 27.1 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 25.9 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E based on its share price of IDR1,570 as of December 12, 2019. Kalbe Farma's forward FY2020 P/E represents a discount to the stock's historical five-year average forward P/E of approximately 30 times.

Kalbe Farma offers consensus forward FY2019 and FY2020 dividend yields of 1.7% and 1.8% respectively.

Variant View

The key risk factors for Kalbe Farma are a further shift in sales mix from higher-margin branded generics to lower-margin unbranded generics for the Prescription Pharmaceuticals business, unfavorable regulatory policies or changes for the Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health businesses, raw material cost pressures for the Nutritionals business, and IDR-USD exchange rate volatility.

Asia Value & Moat Stocks is a research service for value investors seeking value stocks with a huge gap between price and intrinsic value, leaning towards deep value balance sheet bargains (i.e. buying assets at a discount e.g. net cash stocks, net-nets, low P/B stocks, sum-of-the-parts discounts) and wide moat stocks (i.e. buying earnings power at a discount in great companies like "Magic Formula" stocks, high-quality businesses, hidden champions and wide moat compounders). Sign up here to get started today!



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.