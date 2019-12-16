I Love AT&T's Buyback Plans

This should bolster the company's EPS, helping to offset some of the negative impacts of the streaming wars.

As the title states, I love the fact that AT&T (T) is planning on buying back shares again. To me, this increase in shareholder returns signifies a major milestone in the strategic debt reduction in a post-TWX acquisition world. AT&T has been trading with a discounted multiple for years now because of aggressive M&A strategy and now that the company is addressing the market's balance sheet concerns, I expect to see mean reversion play out in terms of the valuation being applied to the company. For months and months, I've maintained a fairly simplistic outlook for T shares. In short, the stock is cheap, the dividend is safe, and as management reduces the company's debt load, the stock's multiple will rise. This should result in strong capital gains for patient investors, and in the meantime, we're being paid a handsome dividend yield while we wait. Throughout 2019, my bullish outlook on T has panned out well. And now that a buyback is being added to the mix in 2020 and beyond, I'm even more bullish on the short- to medium-term prospects for my T shares.

Debt Reduction

When AT&T finalized its Time Warner acquisition in June of 2018, the company had $180.4b in net debt. At the end of the most recent quarter, that net debt figure had been reduced to $158.6b. Throughout the various earnings reports that T has posted since then, management has maintained confidence in its plans to achieve a 2.5x debt to EBITDA ratio by the end of 2019. The company appears to be on track to achieve this goal. The debt ratio should drop even further in 2020 with a $5-$10b target for non-core asset sales (these come on top of ~$14b of non-core divestitures that the company plans to complete in 2019). Initially (during the Q2, 2018 conference call) management called for debt levels to be reduced to historically normal levels (in the 1.8x range) by 2022. More recently, the company has said that it plans to have 100% of the debt issued in the TWX acquisition retired by 2022. All in all, I've been pleased with the company's debt reduced progress. High debt levels and the interest rate expenses being incurred were certainly the biggest threat to dividend safety for T and I'm thankful that management has addressed them in such short order.

The Benefits of a Buyback

Back in October when T announced its 3-year financial guidance and capital allocation plan, the company mentioned its plans to use excess cash flows to buy back shares.

In the company's Q3 report, management highlighted buyback plans, saying:

"Share Retirement: 50-70% of post-dividend free cash flow being used to retire about 70% of the shares issued for the Time Warner deal"

They continued, saying: "When combining AT&T's current dividend yield along with planned share repurchases averaging more than 3% per year for the next 3 years, that provides shareholders a yield of about 8.5% per year - and a solid double-digit return when expected EPS growth is included."

This sentiment aligns with my own. I've recently highlighted the fact that I think T has the potential to generate double-digit annual returns for shareholders moving forward, and shareholder returns play a very prominent role in those estimations.

With this in mind, John Stankey's recent remarks regarding share buybacks shouldn't have come as a major surprise to investors. Stankey mentioned that T began retiring shares in Q4 and that the EPS benefits of these purchases should help to offset the increased investments that the company is making to compete in the streaming arena with HBO Max. I know that some demonize companies that use excess cash flows to manipulate their bottom lines. The phrase "financial engineering" has become a dirty word because of the failures of companies like IBM (IBM) and General Electric (GE) to produce sustainable growth. However, I think a buyback can be healthy for a company over the long-term, assuming that it generates operational growth alongside them.

During T's most recent quarter, the company's interest expenses totaled $2.083b. This equates to a quarterly interest rate of roughly 1.26%. On an annual basis, this equates to a ~5.05% interest rate.

Looking at T's debt details, this average seems about right. The company has a myriad of outstanding debt notes, with maturities ranging from December of 2019 to July of 2097, with coupon rates anywhere from less than 2% to more than 9%. Most of these coupons appear to be in the 4-6% range. And, in today's low rate environment, as the company's debt to EBITDA ratio falls and its creditworthiness increases, I fully expect management to refinance some of its higher yielding coupons to further reduce the average yield on its outstanding debt.

The company has about $10b coming due over the next 12 months, but considering the fact that management had reduced debt by $12.7b through the first 9 months of 2019 (with full-year reduction likely to be in the $15b+ range) and recently guided for 2019 free cash flows to be in the $28b area, I'm confident that the company won't have any troubles paying off its short-term debt obligations (while also meeting dividend obligations and capex targets, as well).

With this in mind, combined with the fact that the low multiple being applied to shares is resulting in a high dividend yield, I think it starts to make financial sense to reduce the outstanding share count via stock buybacks.

T's dividend yield is not nearly as high today as it was prior to its recent run-up to the $40/share range, but at 5.34%, it's still higher than the annualized interest rate paid during the most recent quarter.

Management discussed spending $4b to buy back roughly 100m shares in Q1. T's forward annual dividend per share is $2.04. This means that by retiring 100m shares, the company is saving itself more than $200m annually.

Assuming that all of these shares are retired over the long term (which may not actually happen due to stock options rewards), these savings will add up over the years. T is a dividend aristocrat and while it's not known for significant dividend growth, the company does typically provide investors with low-single digit annual dividend increases. The company recently raised its dividend by 2%. This means that like the dividends that shareholders receive, these savings will compound over time.

This $4b accelerated buyback could just be the tip of the spear when it comes to T's buyback plans. I don't want to speculate here, but so long as T's dividend yield remains higher than the average interest rate that it is paying on its debt, it makes total sense to use excess cash flows to retire the shares and save money on a few basis points of relative difference between interest rate obligations and dividend obligations.

When we're talking about billions of dollars here, these basis points can add up into significant savings. These savings can then be allocated towards further debt reduction and/or dividend growth.

I know that many income-oriented investors hate to hear about share buybacks because they'd rather see the company returning the cash directly to their pockets. But, historically, I've been a big fan of buybacks (alongside acceptable dividend growth rates) because of several reasons.

First and foremost, a reduced share count means a reduced dividend burden on the balance sheet, therefore, resulting in a situation where the same cash flows can result in a more sustainable dividend growth environment moving forward. This is more often the case when it comes to companies providing investors with faster annual dividend growth than I expect to see from T; however, the same situation applies to T, even though the savings on compounded future growth won't balloon quite as quickly.

A reduced share count also means that earnings per share increase (we touched on this before, regarding the recent buybacks offsetting negative EPS impacts of increased HBO Max capex). Increased earnings per share not only play a role in a lower payout ratio (getting back to the idea of a more sustainable dividend situation moving forward) but also result in capital gains, assuming that the market applies a steady multiple on the earnings variable in the price to earnings ratio. Furthermore, an increased EPS growth rate (even if it's being artificially bolstered by financial engineering) can result in multiple expansion, further multiplying the capital gains potential.

Conclusion

Really, none of this share retirement news has any impact on T's operational performance, which remains paramount for the stock as we enter into the 5G revolution. Not only is T competing in an evolving telecommunications landscape, but it has also entered into the streaming wars as well as a content producer and distributor via the DirecTV and Time Warner deals. Both of these competitions will carry heavy investment costs, which is why I'm glad to see T management take proactive financial engineering measures, alongside continued plans for asset sales and cost cutting, to bolster its cash flows/cash reserves. T shares continue to trade well below historical averages in terms of valuation. Because of this, I've been saying that I expect to see T shares generate double-digit total returns in the coming years. It appears as though management agrees with this thesis and I'm happy to see them willing to invest in themselves. If I'm right, T will see strong ROIs on these buyback-related investments, which have the potential to result in a virtuous cycle for the company (and its shareholders) moving forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.