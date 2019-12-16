Progressive Is Now An Income Play

Its valuation is justified by its superior ROE and Progressive is now paying a higher dividend yield than peers.

The company has an impressive growth history and business prospects are good given its relatively small size in other P&C segments beyond auto insurance.

Progressive is one of the best P&C insurance companies in the U.S. due to superior digital and underwriting capabilities, leading to an above-average profitability.

Progressive Corporation (PGR) is a growth company within a mature insurance industry with good growth prospects as the company continues to diversify its business lines. It has a very good operating momentum and impressive profitability, more than justifying its premium valuation. Its revised dividend policy makes now the company an income play, attracting a new type of investors for its shares.

Business Profile & Growth

Progressive is an insurance holding focused in the Property & Casualty (P&C) insurance segment, offering personal and commercial automobile insurance, other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services throughout the U.S. It is one of the leading auto insurers in the U.S. based on premiums, with a market share of close to 11% in 2018.

In 2018, more than 80% of its premiums were generated by its personal lines segment, while property and commercial lines still have a relatively small weight within the group. If you want to know more about the company's business profile, please see my previous analysis on progressive here.

The company's competitive advantage has been throughout its history its strong underwriting capabilities, targeting higher risk auto insurance lines, such as nonstandard auto insurance, which generally are business lines that other insurance companies tend to avoid.

This has enabled the company to operate in a market segment that has fewer competition, leading to above-average profitability within the insurance industry.

More recently, Progressive has enlarged its insurance products offering into standard-risk, preferred auto insurance and home insurance, allowing the company to report a very good growth history over the past few years as the company gains market share in new insurance segments.

Additionally, the company has very good data analytics capabilities and its superior digital distribution platform are also key competitive advantages in the industry, which should help it gain market share over the coming years.

Although other insurance companies have also invested considerably in technology in recent years, Progressive seems to remain a leader in its risk-selection and pricing capabilities, which are hard to replicate by competitors in the short to medium-term. This justified a lower loss ratio than competitors and a higher profitability (measured by return on equity) over the long-term, as can be seen in the next graph.

Source: Progressive.

Furthermore, the personal auto market is expected to continue its shift towards direct/digital distribution, which makes progressive very well prepared to benefit from this shift because its digital offering is among the best in the personal lines market. In the past few years, insurance companies with direct offerings have gained market share over agent-dependent insurers, such as State Farm or Allstate (ALL), a trend that is expected to continue in coming years.

Beyond auto insurance, Progressive's growth strategy has been focused on developing complementary insurance offerings to its core auto insurance business, enabling it to provide bundled packages that should lead to higher customer retention rates in the long-term.

Indeed, a growth opportunity for Progressive are commercial lines, a market where it can leverage its leading auto franchise to expand in other segments, like business owners' policy and general liability insurance.

This is important to have a more diversified revenue stream, but also because when customers have several insurance policies with one company are less likely to switch to another competitor. Therefore, the offering of blended solutions should help Progressive to reduce churn and improve profitability over the long-term.

Progressive's growth strategy is mainly focused on organic sources, but mergers & acquisitions (M&A) in the personal lines market is possible in the next few years. Even though a large acquisition is not much likely, Progressive may be interested in dispositions of certain businesses from other insurance companies, which may enhance its capabilities in its smaller business segments.

Financial Overview & Dividends

Regarding its financial performance, Progressive has a very good track record showing consistent growth over the past few years, especially in more recent years due to its push towards bundled offerings.

In 2018, its net premiums earned increased to $30.9 billion, up by 20% compared to the previous year. This was again a new record for the company, showing that its positive operating momentum remains quite solid. This growth is justified both by higher volumes and higher premiums per policy, with policies in force increasing by 12% (representing volume), to 2.2 million policies.

Despite having a relatively conservative asset allocation mix with low exposure to equities, Progressive's investment income increased 46% year-on-year (yoy) to $820 million, reflecting an increase in average assets and portfolio yields due to rising interest rates during the year.

Regarding its underwriting results, Progressive was able to improve its underwriting margin to 9.4%, which was 280 basis points (bps) better than in 2017. This is a very good improvement for the company's earnings stream, justified by lower catastrophe losses, higher premiums per policy and a decrease in auto claims frequency.

Moreover, as the company is growing quite rapidly, some investors could be worried about its underwriting policy being relaxed as the company is entering new insurance lines, but this improved underwriting margin proves otherwise and Progressive seems to sustainably remain in a solid growth path and improve operating profitability at the same time.

Reflecting business growth, Progressive's operating expenses were also higher during the year, increasing to $28.8 billion (+16.6% yoy). This was a lower increase than its top-line growth, leading to higher operating leverage. The company's bottom-line was positively boosted by increasing operating efficiency, amounting to $2.52 billion (+58% yoy) and earnings per share [EPS] were $4.42.

Due to much higher earnings in 2018, Progressive's profitability had a big jump to a ROE of 26.5%, way ahead most of its competitors (for instance, Allstate's ROE was 10.5%) and the insurance industry's average.

During the first nine months of 2019 (9M 2019), Progressive maintained an impressive operating momentum with net premiums earned totaling $26.3 billion (+15.9% yoy), investment income was up by 35% and net realized gains on securities increased by four times. This led to total revenues of $28.3 billion in this period, an increase of 18.4% compared to the same period of 2018.

Its underwriting result also increased due to higher premiums, but its underwriting margin declined slightly to 9.6% (from 10.1% in 2018) due to higher severity and accident development. This is currently the weakest factor of its operating performance, but so far the deterioration in its underwriting margin doesn't seem to be worrisome.

Total expenses amounted to $24.5 billion (+16.3% yoy), thus Progressive was able to report improved efficiency during the year, boding well for earnings growth in the coming quarters. The company's bottom-line increased to $2.9 billion in the first nine months of 2019 (+23.2%), a higher level than achieved in the whole year 2018. Its ROE was close to 26% during 9M 2019, relatively stable compared to the same period of 2018.

Going forward, Progressive should maintain a positive operating performance and growth trajectory, as the company seems to be well positioned to gain market share in selected insurance segments, like property and small commercial insurance. The fact that the company is a leader in technology and direct distribution, are two important long-term competitive advantages, which should be very important for the company to remain competitive in the insurance industry for many years.

Dividends

Regarding its balance sheet, Progressive has a solid position taking into account its debt-to-total capital ratio of 23.8% at September 30, 2019, and therefore it does not need to retain much earnings in the future. Nevertheless, the company should maintain its strategy of deploying its capital towards organic growth initiatives instead of share repurchases, dividends or acquisitions.

Indeed, Progressive's shareholder remuneration policy continues to be underwhelming, given that its dividend is directly tied to volatility in its bottom-line and the company has not historically performed share buybacks.

Its dividend history is quite erratic even though it has increased gradually in most years, but with two cuts in the annual dividend in 2013 and 2016. More recently, Progressive has changed its dividend policy and now its dividend payment frequency is quarterly instead of annual, providing a more regular income stream for investors. Additionally, it will distribute an annual variable dividend that will be set annually by the company's board.

However, taking into account its most recent dividend payments, which include regular cash of $0.10 per share quarterly and a special dividend of $2.25 per share to be paid next January, Progressive will distribute some $2.65 per share to shareholders related to its 2019 earnings. At its current share price, this represents a forward dividend yield of about 3.7%, being interesting for income investors from a combination of income and potential dividend growth in the next few years.

Conclusion

Progressive is one of the best P&C insurance companies in the U.S. and its relatively small market share beyond auto insurance, enables it to grow at double-digit rates for some years as it gains market share from traditional players.

Progressive has a very good growth history and above-average profitability, being two key factors justifying a premium valuation to peers. Indeed, the company is currently trading at a higher valuation than other P&C insurance companies, given that Progressive trades at 3.09x book value, while its peer group trades at 1.4x book value and its closes peer Allstate at 1.56x book value.

However, considering that Progressive's ROE is much higher than for its peers and the company has good growth prospects, this premium valuation seems to be justified. Indeed, using a Price-to-book value (P/BV) valuation methodology, Progressive's fair P/BV multiple is about 3.4x using an ROE of 26%.

This means that despite its high P/BV multiple, Progressive is not currently expensive given its fundamentals and considering its above-average its forward dividend yield of 3.7%, making Progressive a very interesting play for income investors right now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PGR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.