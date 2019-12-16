Stryker's Recent Sell-Off Presents An Interesting Opportunity For Long-Term Dividend Growth Investors

However, I continue to believe in SYK's management team and suspect that the company will continue to generate strong growth moving forward.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) is down roughly 10% from its recent 52-week highs. In today's market, it's fairly difficult to find blue chip names trading at attractive values, so when one of my subscribers asked me to write a piece focused on SYK due to the recent pullback, I was more than happy to oblige.

Company Overview

Admittedly, Stryker wasn't a company that I was overly familiar with. I knew it was a high quality dividend growth name in the med-tech/devices space. I knew that STK is one of those companies known for strong, double-digit dividend growth, but that typically offers a lower yield because the market has proven willing to pay a high premium for its reliable bottom-line growth. Frankly put, it's this low yield that has kept me from owning the shares myself.

But, while I certainly prefer to lock in higher yields, I don't have a minimum yield threshold for my portfolio because I recognize that many of the very best companies in the world maintain low yields due to the strong bullish sentiment surrounding their shares. Since dividend yield is determined by share price relative to the annual dividend, if a company is known for providing above-average dividend growth, I'm not going to penalize them for the price that the market is willing to pay. Some of the best investments I've ever made have been very low yielders. More often than not, these stocks are the best growth names in the DGI space, which is why the returns they generate are so strong. So, with all of that being said, I wanted to take a deeper dive into SYK's business segments and its market share positions, to determine whether or not I'd be willing to potentially pay a premium for shares.

Usually, when looking for good, quick information, I head to a company's investor relations webpage and download a PDF of their most recent annual report and/or an investor fact sheet (if they offer one). Here's a link to SYK's 2018 investor fact sheet (unfortunately, the information here is a bit dated, but it's the most recent edition that the company has, and I didn't want to wait until SYK posted its Q4/full year earnings in late January to write this piece because, by that time, it's entirely possible that the market will have bought this recent dip). Here's the most intriguing information that I found on it when attempting to measure the quality of SYK's business.

What really stood out to me when looking at SYK's fact sheet was two things. One, the company is well diversified, with leading market positions in various areas of the med-tech/med-surg industries.

In med-tech, SYK had the number 2 position in the knee replacement market, with ~21% market share of this $$7.5b at the end of 2017. It had the number 3 position in the hip replacement market, with a 22% market share of this $6.0b as well. SYK also has the number 2 market position in the trauma and extremities segment, with a 16% market share of this $9b+ industry.

In med-surg, SYK had the number 1 positions in the instruments segment, which was a $6.2b industry in 201, with 37% share, the medical segment, which was a $9.1b industry in 2017, with 21% share, and the sustainability solutions market, which was a $0.4b industry, with 60% share.

In the endoscopy space, SYK had the number 2 position in endoscopy, which was $4.7b in 2017, with a 20% share and the communications segment of the market, which was a $1.6b industry, with 21% share. SYK also had the number 3 position in the sports medicine segment, which was a $4.5b industry, with a 9% share.

In the neurotechnology and spine market, SYK had the number 2 position in the neurovascular, neuro powered instruments, and craniomaxillofacial markets. All three of these industries are $1-2 markets, and SYK's market shares were 30%, 30%, and 24%, respectively.

Even though all of these figures are close to 2 years old at this point, I think it's clear that SYK is a leader, holding one of the top 3 spots in a wide variety of large markets.

SYK has been quite aggressive when it comes to building and maintaining these significant market share positions. Since 2011, the company has made 30 M&A moves to build upon its core businesses and expand its positions in adjacent markets.

These moves have helped the company's sales to increase by more than 60% over the last 5 years. The company's long-term debt has doubled during this same period, but earnings are way up as well (in 2015, SYK's earnings were $5.12/share, and during the trailing twelve months, the company's EPS has come in at $9.02). SYK's margins remain strong, and the company's cash flows have been increasing, so all in all, I think this company's management team has proven itself to be top-notch, which is one of the main reasons that I'd be interested in owning this stock moving forward.

Recent Weakness

SYK is a name that has been on my watch list for years, but it has rarely risen very high off the bottom because of the relative strength that it tends to show (and I'm someone who prefers to buy equities into significant weakness). And, while a ~10% sell-off might not seem like much, historically, this is a significant move for this relatively low beta stock.

Other than the Christmas Eva crash of 2018, you have to go back to the Great Recession and the ensuing years when SYK was in the doghouse because of the slowdown in the knee/hip replacement market to find a dip as deep as the one that we're seeing today. During the lows of the Christmas Eve crass, SYK shares were down nearly 19% from prior highs.

In the spring of 2019, SYK experienced a ~7% dip.

SYK traded weakly during the second half of 2016; however, shares only sold off roughly 5%, from the $119 area to the $113 area.

Shares experienced similar weakness in the latter half of 2015, falling from ~$102 to ~$93, good for a roughly 8% dip.

And, SYK saw a ~5% dip in 2014 as shares fell from the $84 range to the $79 area.

During the Great Recession, SYK shares fell ~57% peak to trough.

This is the steepest selloff that we've seen here in recent memory. SYK's performance during the Great Recession was slightly worse than the S&P 500's (the SPY fell ~55% compared to SYK's 57% drop). However, it's important to note that, while the share price suffered mightily during the '07-09 period, SYK's top and bottom lines fared much better than most companies in the major indexes.

SYK's peak to trough sales decline during the Great Recession was just -0.8%. The company was able to grow its bottom-line throughout that period of time, showing its strong, defensive nature. SYK also increased its dividend on an annual basis during the financial crisis years, checking off one of the primary boxes that I look for when attempting to decipher the defensiveness of a DGI company's business.

Barring a significant macro event, I don't expect to see SYK's current sell-off reach the types of proportions that we see in 08/09. The stock price's current weakness appears to have originated from a recent M&A move the company made, and while I do think there are valid concerns here, I don't think the move represents an overly significant long-term headwind for the company.

SYK's sell-off coincides with its $4b purchase of Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI). Although I like the company's aggressive stance when it comes to M&A, I found this move curious because, when quickly looking at WMGI, I wasn't impressed.

Wright's tangible book value and free cash flows have been falling at a fairly steady pace over the last decade or so. The company has posted negative earnings every year since 2011. Its revenue has seen a nice uptick over the last 5 years or so, but this hasn't trickled its way down to the bottom-line. Wright's debt has also increased significantly in recent years. In short, while SYK has all of the fundamental metrics of a best-in-breed type company, WMGI certainly does not. WMGI isn't a company that I'd personally be interested in owning, so it's interesting the SYK was willing to pay such a high premium (roughly 40%) for shares.

I know that SYK has felt pressure to diversify itself away from the hip/knee replacement area, and management believes that WMGI will increase its offerings in the trauma and extremities segment due to WMGI's acknowledged leadership in the upper and lower extremity markets. Diversification is great, but this deal is likely to increase SYK's debt to EBIDTA ratio significantly in the short term, and the market never likes to see a company do short-term damage to its balance sheet (especially when there isn't a clear path towards accretion).

Also, there appear to be some anti-trust concerns surrounding this deal, and this type of uncertainty is never good in the short term. However, when announcing the deal, SYK said that it won't have any effect on the 2019 full-year guidance previously discussed in the Q3 results (which looked great, by the way). SYK generated $2b in free cash flow in 2018, so a $4b deal isn't a huge pill to swallow. I don't think this move was a home run, by any means, and I'm not surprised to see the market's negative reaction. However, if I know one thing about the market, it's that it tends to go overboard (to both the upside and downside), so there's a chance possible that the recent pessimism surrounding it has created an irrational discount that long-term investors can take advantage of. The only way to tell if to dive into the current valuation.

Valuation

Having come to the conclusion that this ~10% sell-off is a potentially significant event for this stock that I should not take lightly as someone interested in eventually owning SYK shares (relative to the depth of past sell-offs), my next stop was current valuation.

After its recent dip, SYK's current ttm P/E ratio of 24.2x has moved below its 20-year average of 25.7x.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graph

However, this 24.2x figure is still well above the company's 10-year average of ~18x.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graph

While I like to look at the long-term data, I generally prefer to use the 10-year chart when it comes to SYK because, as you can see when looking at the annual EPS growth figures below the chart on the graphs above, SYK's EPS growth during the last decade is much slower than it was during the 2000-2009 period.

Granted, there is absolutely nothing wrong with a company that is generating high single-digit/low double-digit growth like SYK has in more recent years. Any name that generates such growth reliably over the long term will likely lead to significant wealth creation for shareholders. But, to me, a company likely to generate ~10% growth moving forward is probably fairly priced in the 18-20x range, rather than the ~25x range that the 20-year average points to. If SYK were still generating 20%+ EPS on an annual basis, then I'd be more than happy to pay 24x for shares. But I think those days are likely over for this name.

Although SYK has reduced its reliance on more economically sensitive procedures like hip and knee replacements, I still expect to see the P/E multiple being applied to this company fall to the 12-15x range during the next recession. With this in mind, paying 24x for shares in today's market is a bit scary to me. Prior to the Great Recession, SYK shares traded for as much as 40x earnings. However, more recently, they capped out in the 27x range. To me, the upside is much smaller than the downside (in terms of valuation multiples) when looking at the current 24x.

Granted, when talking about capital gains, this risk/reward doesn't take the ~10% growth estimates that analysts have for the stock moving forward into consideration. If all goes well for the economy in a macro sense, then it won't take long for SYK's growth to make today's valuation make sense on a forward basis. Yet, I'm hesitant to take risks in the healthcare space as we enter into an election year where healthcare reform will likely be a hot topic.

Dividend

For and foremost, I always like to check dividend related metrics when familiarizing myself with a company. In SYK's case, the stock passed with flying colors.

SYK has an annual dividend increase streak of 26 years. This makes the stock a dividend aristocrat. Any stock that can reach this status gains ultimate respect, in my book. It proves that the company has a strong culture in place (from top down) that allows the company to successfully compete in a wide variety of economic environments.

I'm always impressed when a company can maintain such a strong demand for its products and services over a long period of time like this. Doing so means that a company can adapt and evolve. While past results don't necessarily point towards future success, investing in companies that have been proven winners with strong talent pools and intellectual property gives me peace of mind. I've always said that excellence never happens on accident, and at the end of the day, when I'm putting capital at risk in the markets, I want to be partnering with companies capable of persistent excellence.

And, the company hasn't been providing meager/token increases to maintain this streak. On the contrary, SYK has provided long-term dividend growth that exceeds the broader market's (and my personal 10%+ target) by a wide margin.

SYK's 10-year dividend growth rate is 19%. The company's 5-year DGR is 12.1%. And, the company's most recent dividend increase came in at 10.6% on December 4th when the company declared its upcoming January payment of $0.575 (ex-date December 30th).

The dividend growth trend here in certainly slowing, which is a concern, but it remains strong. During the trailing twelve months, SYK has generated GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share of $9.02 and $8.57, respectively. Both of these figures represent conservative payout ratios relative to the forward looking $2.30 dividend. The fact that SYK still maintains a payout ratio in the ~25% area after all of its strong dividend increases speaks strongly to the company's great bottom-line growth trajectory. Moving forward, factoring in the current low payout ratio combined with analysts' estimates of double-digit EPS growth, I expect to see low double-digit annual dividend growth from SYK.

I know that some investors see SYK's low, 1.15% yield, and that's as far as they're going to look. If you need passive income in the present to meet your retirement needs, then SYK may not be the stock for you. But, if you have some time on your side, this low yield might not matter all that much.

For instance, 10 years ago, SYK shares were trading for approximately $51.50 apiece. So, if you've been a long-term shareholder, not only have you essentially quadrupled your money, but after factoring all of the dividend growth that SYK has provided over the last decade in, your yield on cost has now risen to 4.46%.

While I don't expect to see SYK generate a nearly 20% dividend growth CAGR over the next 10 years, like it has during the last, I do think that a 10% dividend growth CAGR is reasonable moving forward (SYK has generated double-digit EPS growth during 16 out of the last 20 years, so to me, it doesn't seem as though a sustainable 10% CAGR moving forward is out of the realm of possibility).

I realize that it's impossible to project things out so far, but for the sake of this exercise, bear with me. Assuming that SYK does generate a 10% annual dividend growth for investors over the next 10 years, a decade from now, the company's annual dividend will be roughly $6.00/share. This means that the investor buying today will have a yield on cost of roughly 3% in a decade. And, that investor who bought shares a decade ago will be looking at a YoC of roughly 11.5%.

I say all of this so that investors don't see SYK's low, 1.15% forward yield and turn up their noses. When a company is capable of producing double-digit annual growth, it doesn't take all that long for the compounding forces to become quite powerful. This is why I'm interested in owning SYK today.

Conclusion

Personally, I'm going to continue to wait and see how low SYK goes. Shares are currently trading for 22x forward estimates. While this doesn't represent a huge premium to fair value, I still think shares are still a bit expensive.

I'd love to start building a long-term position here in the 20x forward range, which equates to $180 when looking at the current $9.02 analyst consensus estimate for 2020 EPS. For shares to hit that $180 price target, they're going to have to fall another 10% or so from today's $198 share price.

But, if you're not as conservative as me when it comes to healthcare headed into 2020 and/or you're more bullish on the state of the broader economy, then I think that SYK's recent dip may offer a nice spot to start building a long-term position.

This is a name that has beaten earnings estimates every quarter since the start of 2015. During its most recent quarter, SYK posted organic sales growth of 8.6% and adjusted EPS growth of 13%. On a constant currency basis, SYK's Q3 sales were up 11%. And, management narrowed the full-year EPS guidance range to $8.20-8.25, which represents ~12% growth y/y.

All in all, SYK's fundamental growth story remains intact, and although the Wright Medical move has spooked the market a bit, I think this continues to be a strong, long-term hold for dividend growth investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SYK over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.