iQIYI: Shifting To Neutral

Valuation is a bit high for a currently unprofitable company suffering from multiple headwinds, especially with many other cheap Chinese companies on the market.

Revenue growth continues to face headwinds, especially in advertising, which has declined since Q2 of last year.

Since our last article in November, iQIYI (IQ) has finally moved back into the 20s after reporting Q3 results. While we remain optimistic about the business in the long term, valuation concerns, increasing losses, and slowing revenue and subscriber growth are quite concerning. Therefore, we are now moving to the sidelines and rate it a hold instead of a buy.

Q3: Headwinds continue

Q3 was a mixed quarter. While subscribers continue to increase as IQ continues to expand its content slate, macro headwinds continued to affect advertising revenue, affecting overall revenue growth. The company continued to generate huge losses as it continues to invest in growth.

Subscribers continued to grow, hitting 105.8 million in the quarter, allowing membership services revenue to become more than half of quarterly revenue for the first time. However, the 31% growth this quarter represents a massive deceleration from last quarter's 47% growth.

Advertising revenue continued to be impacted by the rough macroeconomic environment which has substantially weakened the advertising market in China. After peaking in Q2 2018, advertising revenue has declined sequentially every quarter since.

Moving on to our advertising business, the challenging macroeconomic environment and the delay in content launches continued to weigh on broader industry. Source: Q3 2019 call

Content distribution and other revenue have also seen pretty poor performance recently, with slow growth the past few quarters. Management blames this on a weaker IP slate and believes that it should start to recover once they release more IPs.

Content distribution revenue were RMB680.4 million, down 18% year-over-year mainly due to the delay of certain content launches this quarter, as well as the high base in the same period of previous year. And about the other revenue, it also has something to do with content because you know, there is two kind of other revenues, one is like the further monetization of our traffic and the other one is further monetization of our IP. So, for the traffic part because of the game business we can manage it to contribute some in the past few quarters, but for the IP related other revenues, because of lag on the control certain content, we don't have a lot of new IP released this year that's why you see a relatively slowing down trend of other revenue. But once we are back to the normal track next quarter or even next year, you would see more iQIYIs originals come online, more IP will generate from those content offering and then gradually we'll see the increase of other revenue. Source: Q3 2019 call

Profitability continues to decline as the company continues to invest in all areas of business - content production, marketing, and R&D.

This has caused record losses, but management has noted that they expect content costs to continue to decline, which should improve gross profitability over the next few quarters.

As you all know the licensed content is on a gradually declining, the unit price is declining. So, if you look at our content costs in year 2019 versus 2018, the growth rate actually decelerated a lot compared to previous years. And looking ahead into 2020, because the licensed content, the price is declining and the volume is more or less very stable, but on the other hand, we are investing more in our self-produced content. So whether that two will offset each other, it depends, but overall we think the content cost will grow at a slower pace. Source: Q3 2019 call

Liquidity continues to be very strong, with around $13 billion RMB of cash on the balance sheet. Overall, the company continues to be plagued by advertising headwinds which show no sign of slowing, but this is offset by strong subscriber growth and lower prices for content.

Long-run growth

In the long run, though, there are multiple levers IQ can pull to drive revenue growth and profitability - conversion of free subscribers to paid subscribers, growth in lower tier cities and international regions, price increases, and lower production costs.

According to management, IQ still has low penetration in lower tier cities, and management believes subscriber growth in these cities will be a strong growth driver going forward.

Going forward, we believe subscriber growth will mainly be driven by users in low-tier cities and we have rolled out a series of initiatives to improve penetration. Source: Q3 2019 call

Other than expanding to lower tier cities in China, IQ is also going international. This is an interesting move, as it could potentially give IQ much higher pricing power, though it's not clear what the demand for IQ's content is in international territories.

As an experimental step we started to explore opportunities in overseas market. In August of this year, we soft launched our multilingual iQIYI app that can be downloaded globally from App Store and Google Play. We will be gradually expanding our global footprint with local language support in 6 South Eastern Asia countries, including Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand, among others, as well as Greater China regions including Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. Our iQIYI app also facilitates English language interface and title that cater to users elsewhere in the world. Source: Q3 2019 call

Anyways, while macro headwinds are disrupting the effectiveness of these growth drivers, we continue to expect strong growth from IQ in the long run as the Chinese economy continues to grow. However, it is not clear when these short-term headwinds will fade.

Valuation

After the recent price appreciation, IQ now has a $15 billion valuation. Even though we continue to be very optimistic about the stock in the long term, it is clear that the short term is going to be very rough for IQ. Management is guiding for just 2-4% revenue growth in Q4 and the company is still nowhere close to turning a profit.

We should also note that there is no shortage of bargain priced stocks in China. Weibo (WB), for example, has similar revenue growth expectations as IQ yet is profitable and trades around 15x PE.

Takeaway

Overall, despite the fact that we continue to be optimistic about IQ in the long run, we think the valuation is a bit rich after the recent appreciation, especially since subscriber growth is slowing and advertising revenue is suffering from headwinds currently.

