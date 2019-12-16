Royal Dutch Shell: Higher Yield Does Not Always Equal Higher Risk

Even though their dividend yield exceeds that of Exxon Mobil by a handy 1.56%, their investors face no materially higher risk of seeing their dividend reduced.

Introduction

Generally speaking in the investment world a higher yield equals higher risks, however, in the case of Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) this is not necessarily the situation. Even though their dividend yield exceeds that of Exxon Mobil (XOM) by a neat 1.50% as of the time of writing, the risks of their dividend being reduced are no more significant. Since I have recently covered the dividend sustainability for both Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX), it seems logical to cover Royal Dutch Shell, hereon referred to as Shell, please refer to my previous articles for exact data for Exxon Mobil and Chevron.

Dividend Coverage

When assessing dividend coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since dividends are paid from cash and not from “earnings”. The graph included below summarizes their cash flows from the last four years:

Image Source: Author.

Contrasting to Exxon Mobil who has seen their dividend coverage during the first nine months of 2019 fall beneath that of even 2016, Shell has actually seen their dividend coverage surge from negative 56.62% to 103.57% during this time period. Whilst this is still not particularly high, it is still far higher than that of Exxon Mobil and thus places them in a less vulnerable position than them in the short to medium-term.

If the impacts from working capital changes are negated their dividend coverage would actually improve, which is interestingly the opposite of Exxon Mobil. During the first nine months of 2019 they had a $2.746b build in working capital, whereas during 2016 this totalled $8.4b. If these are neutralized their dividend coverage for 2016 would improve to 33.18%, whilst for the first nine months of 2019 it would improve modestly to a stronger 127.51%.

Although the future direction of oil and gas prices will continue driving their future dividend coverage, their current ability to cover their dividend is reassuring, especially since oil and gas prices have still been rather soft during the first nine months of 2019. Given this situation it supports the assertion that despite sporting a higher yield, Shell does not necessarily pose any greater risk of reducing their cherished dividend payments than Exxon Mobil.

Financial Position

Even though their dividend coverage is adequate their financial position will still be instrumental in ensuring their current dividend payments can be maintained. The two graphs included below summarize their financial position from the last three years:

Image Source: Author.

Thankfully after reviewing these metrics it easily becomes clear that their current financial position is strong, although admittedly it is not as strong as that of Exxon Mobil. Notwithstanding this there are no reasons to believe that Shell would be incapable of sustaining their current dividend payments unless oil and gas prices were to plunge massively and remain depressed for a prolonged period of time. Although as previously discussed in my article regarding Exxon Mobil, this scenario would also stretch their ability to continue covering their dividend payments as well and thus this does not necessarily indicate that Shell poses any material additional risk over Exxon Mobil.

Given their strong financial position they would be capable of funding a portion of their dividends through debt for a few years if required due to an oil and gas price crash. It would require their debt to increase by approximately 50% before their financial metrics would begin being stretched to such an extent that a dividend reduction could be seriously considered. This is the equivalent of approximately three years of their current annual dividend payments. Naturally the length of time that they could fund their dividend payments through debt would also depend on their capital expenditure and the extent any potential oil and gas price crash.

Conclusion

On one hand Exxon Mobil technically has a stronger financial position and on the other hand Shell has far superior dividend coverage. Naturally both of these aspects are critical for ensuring the sustainability of dividend payments and overall I believe these differences cancel out and thus both companies have approximately the same level of risk, despite Shell offering a higher dividend yield.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from Royal Dutch Shell’s 2018 Annual Report and Third Quarter 2019 report, all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RDS.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.