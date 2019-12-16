BUI: Latest Crash Provides A Buying Point

This article was first published on November 16, 2019.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure, & Power Opportunities Trust (BUI) had a meteoric rise as the share price began to defy gravity and propelled higher earlier this year. However, since the end of September, shares started to come crashing back down to reality. This was even as its NAV was increasing a bit over the same period. Shares are in a much more attractive place for a global infrastructure and utility fund. Forewarning, this fund does have exposure to a bit of energy as well, but only around ~10% currently. One also needs to be conscious of the fact that global utilities, while still quite defensive, are not nearly as stable as their U.S. domestic counterparts. This is abundantly clear if we tried to compare it to a fund like Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG).

It also should be noted, as a whole, the defensive utility space has given up some of the gains that it reached earlier this year. This is on optimism over a trade deal getting signed and treasury yields starting to inch back up higher. This doesn't take away from the fact of creating a well balanced and diversified portfolio, one will need to have exposure to this sector. Additionally, an investor with a focus on income may even have a larger proportion of their portfolio in these cash-generating machines. This is similar to the performance we have seen in REITs, another area that has an emphasis on generating regular cash flow.

BUI is on the smaller size for a fund, with $364,144,272 in total managed assets. Trading volume averages just under 50k shares daily, according to Yahoo Finance. With this in mind, using a limit order is suggested.

The fund utilizes an options strategy on single stock positions in the underlying portfolio. Currently, the portfolio is 32.58% overwritten. They charge an expense ratio of 1.12%, which is about average for a BlackRock option fund. The fund's investment objective is "provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation." As the fund's name would suggest, they set out to achieve their objective through investing in utilities, infrastructure and "power opportunities." To sum up, what they define as power opportunities, this includes alternative and renewable energy technologies. This is through any capacity, meaning that it could involve anything that could "enable or support the growth and adoption of new power and energy sources."

To be quite honest though, these power opportunities that they point out, are not any different than the same companies that operate in the utility sector. This is because utility companies are quite regulated to comply with certain renewable energy standards [RES] through varying state laws. These regulations will typically stipulate that, over time, renewable energy becomes a larger and larger portion of their output.

Performance

Shares of BUI currently trade for $21.56, with a NAV per share amount of $21.14. This leaves us with a premium of 1.99%. However, consider that the 1-year average premium of the fund is 6.30%. Also considering that this was partly due to the fund having a spectacular run for a good portion of this year, to be sure. Another point going for BUI, is the even longer-term averages are quite positive at current levels. The 3-year average comes in at an average premium of 1.77%. The 5-year period does show an average discount of 2.70%, which isn't too far away from the funds current premium. Those are just the averages though. BUI did experience some steep discounts through most of 2012 until mid-2016.

(Source - CEFConnect)

We arrive at a 1-year z-score of -0.96 for BUI, at the moment. This leads me to believe that the fund is attractively priced.

Data by YCharts

Ycharts is showing the shares closing price on 11/15/19, while the NAV price is reflected at the 11/14/19 close. The original numbers I presented were from CEFConnect both as of 11/14/19 close. This premium reflected since then could have changed a bit, however, Energy Select Sector SPDR (XLE) was up 0.77% for the day. This leaves us with a good chance that when the NAV updates, the premium actually has a good chance of being smaller. With the above chart, we can clearly see that BUI had begun to rise seemingly out of nowhere. It certainly wasn't based on the underlying NAV movements. We are still seeing attractive gains though, on a YTD total NAV return basis.

Data by YCharts

The one thing we can see from the above chart is the fact that the total market return is now below the total NAV return. In such a strong year that 2019 has been for so many CEFs, this is a rarity. This appears to be an example of where a CEFs performance can become way overheated, then the corresponding drop that overshoots on the way down.

Distribution

The current distribution rate stands at 6.73%, with a NAV rate similar of 6.87%. Of course, these two rates are so close since the market price and NAV are close at the present. Before the end of 2014, the fund paid a quarterly $0.3625. The current payout of $0.1210 is basically its monthly equivalent. Essentially, BUI has paid out the same rate since its inception at the end of 2011. Technically, an ever so slight increase due to a small rounding.

(Source - CEFConnect)

Looking at the fund's latest Semi-Annual report, we see some pretty promising numbers. The report was through the end of June 30, 2019.

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

The one thing that most people might find a bit concerning is the fund's lack of NII coverage. For the last 6-month period this works out to right around 35% coverage. This would mean that the fund needs the remainder to be made up of capital gains.

One other point that may be missed is that the fund has the chance to issue new shares through its dividend reinvestment program. For the last 6-month period 40,336 new shares were issued, adding an additional $822,793 to NAV. This can be beneficial as these new shares actually increase the fund's size without diluting BUI's earning potential. This is due to the fund issuing new shares that are accretive due to the fund's premium. This is also without the disruption that a rights offering can usually wreak on a fund. For those that participate in the reinvestment plan offered by BlackRock, this also allows that investor to receive shares at a 5% discount. However, the high premium has seemed to disappear for the moment. Meaning that they won't be able to have this benefit again for the time being. It should also be noted that BlackRock being respectable, and frankly, being a behemoth of a fund sponsor, doesn't have any rights offerings on the record that I know of.

To go back on the subject of needing capital appreciation to continue to fund the current distribution, BUI is covered well in this area too.

(Source - Semi-Annual Report)

BUI currently has over $93 million in unrealized gains in the portfolio. If we annualize the latest numbers in their Semi-Annual Report they will have a roughly $15,993,968 shortfall. This leaves the fund with roughly 5.8 years worth of unrealized gains in the underlying portfolio for which to cover the distribution. Of course, this assumes a static portfolio, neither rising nor falling. Calculating it out this way also doesn't take into consideration the newly issued shares for their dividend reinvestment plan. Of which there were surely newly issued shares after this June report since the fund continued its premium levels. Remember though, these additional shares are accretive and add value to the fund.

Holdings

The overall portfolio is primarily composed of the utility sector, followed by capital goods and energy - the remainder of the portfolio is smaller portions of miscellaneous sectors.

(Source - BUI Fund Website)

The portfolio will be dictated overwhelmingly by the utility sector and to a smaller degree by capital goods and energy. I believe this gives us a solid fund to work with as utilities generally operate defensively. This is through their regular cash-generating abilities. Overall, people will continue to pay their utility bills even during times of recession.

The capital goods sector is a bit more cyclical in nature. Thus, relying on a stronger economy in order to perform well in most cases. This is a diverse sector that can operate in many areas though, so it isn't always clear cut.

Additionally, the energy sector has its own issues to deal with. Since the crash of oil prices in 2014/15, we have seen a general downtrend. Primarily due to the U.S. becoming a top energy producer of the world through fracking in the various basins across the U.S. This is an area that has seemed ripe for picking up value plays for what seems like forever at this point. Every step of the way has proven difficult though as oil cannot catch a recovery. The downward pressure that seems most at play for the last year or so is the global slowdown. As the world's economic output begins to slow, the demand for oil just isn't there. Not helping the fact has been the ongoing U.S.-China trade war concerns and the volatile experience that has become.

Bearing in mind, BUI is quite a global fund. Just under 50% of the portfolio is invested in U.S. holdings. This seems typical for a fund that emphasizes global positions. And if I am to admit it, their top 10 holdings took me quite a bit of digging to find out exactly what they are - being I'm only familiar with a few off the top of my head that are listed. One thing worth noting here though, the fund is quite concentrated with its top position coming in at over 10% of total assets. Additionally, their latest Fact Sheet puts the total number of holdings at 46. This seems quite low for most utility/infrastructure funds. However, UTG has a comparably small number of holdings of just 53. Another peer, that also has a global tilt, is Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund (MGU). MGU as of their latest Annual Report had 42 positions.

So, overall, it would appear that the concentrated portfolio is quite similar to its peers. This does also put a bit more risk on the fund managers to pick appropriate investments. MGU is also a holding in our Tactical Income- 100 portfolio at CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. MGU places a higher emphasis on pipeline companies and toll roads though (as of their latest Fact Sheet,) rather than utilities like BUI. That's why I believe it wouldn't lead to over-concentration if one felt compelled to enter into a BUI position and still maintaining shares of MGU.

(Source - BUI Fund Website)

To lead off the list of holdings at over 10% is Nextera Energy Inc (NEE). If there is a utility name to have such a high concentration in, they picked the right one. This is one giant utility company, with a market capitalization of over $100 billion. Even after the latest rout in yield sensitive investments, NEE has had a spectacular year of performance. In fact, the company has had an exceptional few years in stock performance. This isn't just some new company though, it was founded in 1925. The dividend yield comes in at only 2.16% currently, but I think we can forgive the fund when we look at its price-performance!

Data by YCharts

To be fair, the large upward slope may be a bit deceiving. I went to their website and looked up historical returns for 2008. NEE showed a total return of -23.46% for that year. So, there are other places this company can go besides up.

The company is also quite the dividend grower, Seeking Alpha is showing 24 years of growth total. The last 10-year average growth hasn't been by some token amount either coming in at just over 9.5%.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

Enel Spa (OTCPK:ENLAY) comes in at the number two position for BUI, at a quite large weighting of 5.12%. ENLAY is a large European energy company, headquartered in Italy. The company comes in at just under a $76 billion market cap.

Data by YCharts

ENLAY became public in 1999, I wasn't able to find a chart that goes back any further. Sufficient enough to say though, ENLAY hasn't enjoyed quite the same returns as NEE holders. Its dividend record is just as lackluster as well. Although it sports a dividend yield of 4.14%, it is on a Semi-Annual schedule. They also do appear to be raising it quite aggressively for the last several years, which is optimistic.

(Source - Seeking Alpha)

The irregular dividends seem to be consistent with most of the global companies that I've run across. In fact, the next holding down, EDP Renovaveis SA (OTCPK:EDRVF), pays on an annual schedule. Their 6th largest position, Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCPK:IBDSF), offers the same annual dividend payout. In the 4th position, Vinci SA (OTCPK:VCISF) pays on a semi-annual schedule. This seems less attractive relative to their U.S. counterparts.

Overall, this could also explain why the distribution for BUI comes primarily from capital appreciation and not necessarily NII. The fact that the majority of their top holdings don't pay out consistent dividends puts a hamper on BUI's NII, in general. This isn't necessarily a bad thing. Consider the fact that BUI does pay a monthly distribution and creates a backdoor way to these global utilities. I know that I wouldn't typically hold any of these global names in my own personal portfolio otherwise.

Conclusion

BUI had enjoyed a spectacular run for most of this year, an unwarranted one. We have now approached a premium of just under 2%, this was as the fund had just reached a 17.84% premium a couple of months ago. The longer-term 3-year average premium is also quite similar to where it is today. The even longer-term 5-year does show the fund having a slight discount, but the current environment should maintain this higher valuation.

The fund does have a global focus. This needs to also be considered for an investor that may be more hesitant to step away from the stability that the U.S. provides.

The current distribution rate of 6.73% is quite attractive. Even better is that I believe the portfolio's unrealized capital gains should be sufficient to keep the same rate for years to come. Of course, this is barring any sort of shift in the current environment that could pop up. The low coverage of NII isn't too much of a concern for me. This is because the portfolio holds a lot of European utilities that pay lump semi-annual and annual distributions. The largest holding is also one that I hold individually in one of my portfolios, as I believe it is one of the best utility companies out there. Although, it has had incredible performance that we shouldn't anticipate lasting forever. Which, we need to monitor as NEE is over 10% of BUI's total assets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BUI, MGU, UTG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.